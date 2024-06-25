Marts: Good turnout of cattle at Armoy Mart, fat cows selling to £1720

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A good turnout of 94 cattle on Monday night saw a fine trade had by all with many online bidders eager for cattle.

Steers sold to £2,160 paid for a tremendous 790kgs Limousin steer from the farm of Messrs C and D Currie, Mosside.

Heifers sold to £1680 for another excellent animal from the farm of Mr Knox Stafford, Coleraine.

Fat cows sold to £1,720 paid to Mr Frank McCaughan, Lisnagunogue, for a great 790kgs Simmental cow.

Armoy Mart

Leading prices

CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, Limousin, 790kgs £2,160, 650kgs £1,720. E McCorry, Glengormley, Charolais, 580kgs £1,660, 520kgs £1,540, 500kgs £1,520, 520kgs £1,500, 530kgs £1,540, 540kgs £1,500. Ken Montgomery, Liscolman, Aberdeen Angus, 520kgs £1,410, 550kgs £1,440, 550kgs £1,450, 580kgs £1,460, 570kgs £1,470, 600kgs £1,420, 500kgs £1,360. Sean McGarry, Loughguile, Charolais, 600kgs £1,570, Hereford, 620kgs £1,470, 560kgs £1,390, 535kgs £1,290. Hugh McNeill, Cushendun, Charolais, 310kgs £940. M Cochrane, Mosside, Friesian, 490kgs £1,100, 450kgs £1,030, 430kgs £1,000, 490kgs £1,090, 420kgs £1,050. John McKenna, Dervock, Friesian, 480kgs £970, 570kgs £1,160. D O’Connell, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,050. William Fleming, Ballymoney, Friesian, 500kgs £1,070, 490kgs £1,040, 470kgs £1,090. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Friesian, 510kgs £1,070, 460kgs £990, 465kgs £1,030. John McNeill, Cushendun, SH, 380kgs £980, 430kgs £1,060, 370kgs £1,000.

Heifers

Knox Stafford, Coleraine, Limousin, 650kgs £1,680, 660kgs £1,640. Eamon McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 540kgs £1,540, 500kgs £1,500, 505kgs £1,260, 450kgs £1,210. William Fleming, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 470kgs £1,110. Patrick McCormick, Ballymena, Simmental, 260kgs £850, 300kgs £890, 415kgs £1,050, 380kgs £850. D O’Connell, Ballymoney, Shorthorn beef, 315kgs £840.

Fat cows

Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Simmental, 790kgs £1,720. David McNeill, Loughguile, Belgian Blue, 600kgs £1,240. Patrick McCormick, Ballymena, Simmental, 530kgs £1,040, 475kgs £1,050.

