Marts: Great demand for cattle at Dungannon Mart, steers peaked at £1920
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
While heifers sold to £1680 for a 575kg Charolais (292.00).
Fat cows sold to £1595 for a 785kg Shorthorn beef (203.00).
Dropped calves sold to £465 for a Charolais bull and heifer calves to £355 Belgian Blue.
Weanlings sold to £1840 for a 620kg Limousin male (296.00).
While weanling heifers sold to £1400 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (280.00).
Steers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Steers cleared to £1920 for a 700kg Charolais (275.00) presented by S Lees; A Kirkland £1740 for a 560kg Limousin (311.00), £1640 555kg Limousin (296.00), £1540 545kg Aberdeen Angus (283.00), £1510 500kg Limousin (302.00); O Barker £1660 585kg Charolais (284.00), £1520 495kg Charolais (307.00); E Scully £1620 460kg Limousin (352.00), £1580 490kg Limousin (322.00), £1500 445kg Limousin (337.00); M Greenaway £1620 570kg Charolais (284.00), £1530 530kg Charolais (289.00), £1490 490kg Charolais (304.00), £1460 495kg Charolais (295.00); a Sixmilecross farmer £1240 360kg Charolais (345.00), £1080 320kg Charolais (338.00) and P Devlin £1220 410kg Charolais (298.00), £1150 400kg Charolais (288.00), £1090 385kg Charolais (284.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices reached a height of £1680 for a 575kg Charolais (293.00) presented by C Quinn, £1660 585kg Aberdeen Angus (284.00); a Sixmilecross farmer £1660 610kg Charolais (272.00); R Rodgers £1580 570kg Limousin (277.00); O Barker £1560 520kg Limousin (300.00); P Curran £1520 505kg Simmental (301.00), £1470 475kg Limousin (310.00); M and C Quinn £1500 520kg Simmental (289.00); D Morrow £1470 490kg Limousin (300.00), £1440 520kg Aberdeen Angus (277.00), £1430 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (289.00), £1330 485kg Aberdeen Angus (274.00); W Murray £1370 485kg Charolais (283.00), £1350 445kg Charolais (303.00), £1270 450kg Charolais (282.00), £1220 430kg Limousin (284.00) and D Cooke £1180 435kg Simmental (271.00).
Fat cows topped at £1595 785kg Shorthorn beef (203.00) presented by E Burns; C Fox £1340 715kg Shorthorn beef (187.00); D McDonald £900 530kg Aberdeen Angus (170.00) and P Carberry £750 485kg Friesian (155.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves sold to £465 for a Charolais bull presented by R Charles; I Clarke £460 Charolais bull; B Sheridan £460 Charolais bull; W and H Gourley £455 Belgian Blue bull; E McCaffrey £400 Belgian Blue bull, £330 Aberdeen Angus bull; Kennedy Farms £390 Belgian Blue bull; E McVeigh £380 Aberdeen Angus bull; C McCartan £370 Limousin bull, £365 Limousin bull, £355 Limousin bull; K Loughran £350 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls; S Lynch £340 Belgian Blue bull, £285 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Robinson £250 x 2 Hereford bulls.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £355 Belgian Blue presented by S Lynch, £340 Belgian Blue heifer; Kennedy Farms £340 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 x 3 Aberdeen Angus heifers; E McCaffrey £335 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £315 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £255 Aberdeen Angus heifer; K Loughran £300 Belgian Blue heifer; E McVeigh £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Belgian Blue heifer and R Charles £260 Charolais heifer.
Weanlings
A great entry of quality weanlings saw prices peak at £1840 for a 620kg Limousin male (297.00) presented by G McKee; O Little £1670 500kg Charolais (332.00), £1650 505kg Charolais (325.00), £1550 525kg Charolais (295.00), £1510 510kg Charolais (295.00); D Litter £1350 395kg Charolais (342.00), £1350 360kg Limousin (349.00), £1340 380kg Charolais (353.00), £1290 390kg Charolais (330.00), £1290 375kg Charolais (345.00), £1230 365kg Charolais (335.00), £1210 375kg Charolais (322.00); J Hagan £1280 340kg Charolais (373.00), £1180 340kg Charolais (348.00), £1090 280kg Charolais (388.00); J Nugent £1100 315kg Charolais (348.00); R Brownlee £1090 370kg Limousin (294.00); J Gervis £950 295kg Simmental (320.00); G McKee £940 275kg Limousin (340.00); A Nelson £790 255kg Limousin (309.00), £710 230kg Limousin (306.00) and W Farr £720 x 3 240kg Aberdeen Angus (301.00), £570 x 5 185kg Aberdeen Angus (310.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1400 for a 500kg Belgian Blue (278.00) presented by O Fearon; D Litter £1350 350kg Limousin (382.00), £1290 360kg Charolais (358.00), £1270 370kg Charolais (341.00), £1260 385kg Charolais (326.00), £1250 345kg Charolais (360.00), £1250 390kg Charolais (321.00), £1190 365kg Charolais (325.00), £1180 340kg Charolais (348.00), £1110 345kg Charolais (322.00), £1100 335kg Charolais (325.00); M McCormack £1160 395kg Charolais (292.00), £1110 385kg Charolais (286.00); J Nugent £1050 270kg Charolais (390.00); G McKee £980 335kg Limousin (293.00), £820 x 2 270kg Limousins (304.00); J Gervis £860 245kg Charolais (350.00), £770 270kg Charolais (283.00); A Ferguson £850 280kg Charolais (301.00) and A Nelson £720 200kg Limousin (360.00).
Fat lamb prices reached a height of £147 for a pen of 28kg Lambs presented by E Marshall, £139 25kg; G Wylie £142 25kg; D Quinn £140 25.5kg and L Sloan £140 28kg, £130 21kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fat ewes sold to £135 presented by W Fleming, £97 and E Marshall £112, £105.
Store lambs sold to £128 19kg presented by G Wylie; B McCarney £126 20.5kg; H Sinnamon £115 16kg and K Little £96 15kg, £94 15kg, £89 14kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.