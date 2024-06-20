Marts: Great entry of cattle at Saintfield Mart, fats selling to a top of £2020
Fat cattle: 110 fats sold to an excellent demand for all types selling to a top of £2020 for a 910kg Simmental cow, £222 per 100kg.
Bullocks sold to £1982 for a 790kg Belgian Blue, £251 per 100kg.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Simmental cows 910kg £222 £2020, 900kg £205 £1845, 770kg £215 £1655, 770kg £195 £1501, Comber producer Belgian Blue bullocks 790kg £251 £1982, 800kg £244 £1952, 710kg £240 £1704, 700kg £241 £1687, Comber producer Simmental bull 990kg £200 £1980, Dromara producer Limousin heifer 630kg £290 £1827, Newtownards producer Limousin/Charolais cows 830kg £208 £1726, 770kg £222 £1709, 800kg £212 £1696, 680kg £244 £1660, Portaferry producer Belgian Blue cow 690kg £248 £1711, Lisburn producer Charolais cow 810kg £206 £1668, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 720kg £225 £1620, 700kg £214 £1498, Killinchy producer Simmental cow 670kg £233 £1561, Kircubbin producer Charolais cows 770kg £195 £1501, 760kg £197 £1497, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 790kg £184 £1453, Annacloy producer Limousin cows 610kg £236 £1439, 540kg £266 £1436, 520kg £257 £1336, Portaferry producer Friesian cow 800kg £164 £1312, Ballygowan producer Friesian bullocks 620kg £205 £1271, 570kg £217 £1236, 560kg £217 £1215, 550kg £219 £1205, 550kg £210 £1155, 510kg £217 £1107, Lisburn producer Mb cows 760kg £166 £1261, 670kg £180 £1206, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 750kg £158 £1185, Crossgar producer Friesian cows 770kg £150 £1155, 650kg £160 £1040, Dromara producer Friesian cows 700kg £159 £1113, 660kg £153 £1010, Saintfield producer Friesian cow 700kg £154 £1078, 700kg £136 £952, 670kg £140 £938.
Bullocks: Sold to £1860 for a 750kg Limousin.
Lighter sorts sold to £1700 for a 520kg Charolais (327ppk).
Leading prices: Greyabbey producer Limousins 750kg £1860, 680kg £1680, 580kg £1650, 540kg £1500, 530kg £1490, 470kg £1390, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 520kg £1700, 480kg £1600, 500kg £1600, 430kg £1470, 450kg £1460, 470kg £1460, 430kg £1420, Kircubbin producer Limousins 670kg £1670, Tandragee producer Charolais 430kg £1510, 430kg £1370 and Donaghadee producer Aberdeen Angus 500kg £1480, 470kg £1420, 460kg £1300.
Heifers: Sold to £1800 for 600kg Charolais (300ppk).
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Charolais 600kg £1800, Dromara producer Limousins 570kg £1600, 500kg £1300, 470kg £1280, Millisle producer Aberdeen Angus 540kg £1460, 560kg £1460, 550kg £1390, 540kg £1330, Tandragee producer Charolais 460kg £1390, 440kg £1300, 460kg £1300, 420kg £1270, Killough producer Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1380, 500kg £1240, 470kg £1150, 450kg £1000 and Crossgar producer Shorthorn beef 490kg £1360, 500kg £1360, 470kg £1280.Dropped calves: Sold to £380 for a Aberdeen Angus bull.
