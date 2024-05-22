Marts: Great entry of cattle at Saintfield Mart, fats selling to £1943 for 670kg
Fat cattle: sold to £1943 for a 670kg Limousin heifer, £290 per 100kg.
Other heifers from the same pen sold to a record breaking price of £340 per 100kg - 560kg £1904.
Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin heifers 670kg £290 £1943, 560kg £340 £1905, 660kg £284 £1874, Killyleagh producer Limousin cow 740kg £244 £1805, Limousin bull 700kg £246 £1722, Greyabbey producer Limousin cow 760kg £223 £1694, Clough producer Charolais cow 770kg £220 £1694, Limousin cows 600kg £252 £1512, 580kg £258 £1496, Ballynahinch producer Charolais cow 930kg £180 £1674, Crumlin producer Blonde d'Aquitaine bull 960kg £172 £1651, Saintfield producer Hereford heifer 730kg £218 £1591, Clough producer Limousin cow 730kg £214 £1562, Ballynahinch producer Limousin cows 750kg £206 £1545, 620kg £236 £1463, Saintfield producer Limousin heifer 540kg £286 £1544, Limousin cow 540kg £254 £1371, Saintfield producer Limousin heifers 550kg £280 £1540, 510kg £264 £1346, Comber producer Aberdeen Angus bullock 590kg £255 £1504, Limousin cow 650kg £225 £1462, Saintfield producer Limousin cows 750kg £200 £1500, 670kg £205 £1474, Saintfield producer Hereford bulls 610kg £232 £1415, 560kg £238 £1332, 590kg £216 £1275, Comber producer Limousin cow 670kg £205 £1373, Clough producer Saler heifer 550kg £236 £1298, Downpatrick producer Friesian cows 740kg £163£1206, 680kg £156 £1060, Lisburn producer Friesian cows 780kg £144 £1123, 700kg £151 £1057, Ballygowan producer Friesian cow 770kg £138 £1062, 690kg £142 £979, Killinchy producer Friesian cow 750kg £133 £997 and Saintfield producer Friesian cow 680kg £140 £952.
Bullocks: Sold to £1700 for a 520kg Charolais (326ppk).
Leading prices: Hillsborough producer Charolais 520kg £1700, 520kg £1620, Newtownards producer Limousins 460kg £1560, 470kg £1510, 410kg £1390, Downpatrick producer Limousins 460kg £1550, 430kg £1490, 450kg £1430, 410kg £1400, Portaferry producer Simmentals 470kg £1500, 460kg £1480, 440kg £1450, 450kg £1430, Monlough producer Limousins 480kg £1500, 460kg £1470, 440kg £1440, 440kg £1390 and Comber producer Simmentals 490kg £1470, 460kg £1440, 440kg £1370.
Heifers: Sold to £1700 for a 600kg Limousin (284ppk).
Leading prices: Lisburn producer Limousin 600kg £1700, Killinchy producer Limousins 570kg £1660, 600kg £1600, 580kg £1570, 540kg £1550, Crossgar producer Charolais 550kg £1600, 530kg £1570, 500kg £1500, Hillsborough producer Limousins 540kg £1500, 520kg £1480, 480kg £1400, Banbridge producer Charolais 600kg £1460, Ballynahinch producer Limousin 530kg £1450, Downpatrick producer Simmentals 510kg £1410, 470kg £1380, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blues 510kg £1400, 500kg £1340, 510kg £1340, Belfast producer Limousins 490kg £1370, 470kg £1280, 400kg £1200, 440kg £1200, Strangford producer Aberdeen Angus/Belgian Blues 520kg £1310, 490kg £1300, 500kg £1300, 460kg £1270, 480kg £1260, 500kg £1250, 490kg £1250, 470kg £1200, 460kg £1170, 430kg £1120, 420kg £1120, 400kg £1100 and Downpatrick producer Charolais 420kg £1200, 400kg £1100.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1500 for a 470kg Limousin bull (320ppk).
Leading prices: Dromara producer Limousin bull 470kg £1500, Blonde d'Aquitaine bull 370kg £1150, Limousin heifers 400kg £1270, 390kg £1160, Clough producer Charolais bullock 360kg £1370, Ballynahinch producer Charolais heifers 400kg £1320, 350kg £1160, 330kg £1060, Kircubbin producer Charolais bull 370kg £1250, Dromara producer Charolais bulls 320kg £1240, 330kg £1240 and Greyabbey producer Limousin heifer 430kg £1170,
Dropped calves: Sold to £380 for a Aberdeen Angus bull and £360 for a Holstein heifer.
Leading prices: Ballynahinch producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £380, £345, Aberdeen Angus heifers £305, £295, Newtownards producer Holstein heifer £360, Aberdeen Angus heifer £290, Ballygowan producer Limousin bulls £340, £330, £310, £300, Limousin heifers £320, £290, £270, Comber producer Limousin bulls £330, £290 and Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus bulls £310, £290.
