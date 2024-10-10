Marts: Great entry of stock saw steers reach a height of £2110 at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A great entry of stock saw steers reach a height of £2110 for a 785kg Limousin (269.00).

While heifers sold to £1960 for a 740kg Charolais (265.00).

Fat cows sold to £1290 735kg Fleckvieh (176.00).

Dropped calves sold to £505 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £400 Aberdeen Angus.

Suckled cows cleared to £2020 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Weanlings males sold to £1500 for a 490kg Limousin (307.00).

While weanling heifers sold to £1500 for a 410kg Charolais (365.00).

Steers

Steers sold to a height of £2110 for a 785kg Limousin (269.00) presented by P McGlone; S McCluskey £1880 695kg Simmental (271.00), £1700 600kg Limousin (283.00); J Casey £1840 640kg Charolais (288.00), £1820 615kg Limousin (296.00), £1680 570kg Charolais (295.00), £1650 580kg Limousin (285.00); P Beattie £1750 590kg Limousin (297.00), £1620 580kg Belgian Blue (280.00), £1600 565kg Belgian Blue (283.00), £1210 430kg Limousin (281.00); J Gormley £1740 570kg Charolais (305.00), £1730 560kg Charolais (309.00), £1650 575kg Charolais (287.00), £1570 525kg Charolais (299.00), £1480 515kg Charolais (287.00); D Bell £1710 565kg Limousin (303.00), £1600 535kg Limousin (299.00); B McGahan £1700 605kg Aberdeen Angus (281.00), £1510 530kg Limousin(285.00); L Donnelly £1570 510kg Limousin (308.00), £1460 465kg Limousin (314.00), £1450 450kg Limousin (322.00), £1430 470kg Limousin (304.00) and A Boyd £1190 425kg Limousin (280.00).

Heifers

A large entry of heifers sold to a solid trade to peak at £1960 740kg Charolais (265.00) presented by O Reid, £1840 660kg Charolais (279.00), £1750 620kg Limousin (282.00); G and M Daly £1840 610kg Charolais (302.00), £1740 585kg Charolais (297.00), £1740 575kg Charolais (303.00), £1620 555kg Limousin (292.00); R Newport £1790 615kg Charolais (291.00), £1360 460kg Charolais (296.00); E McCann £1700 560kg Charolais (304.00), £1580 555kg Charolais (285.00); K McGahan £1530 520kg Charolais (294.00), £1410 500kg Charolais (282.00); a Dungannon producer £1510 530kg Charolais (285.00), £1480 505kg Charolais (293.00), £1480 510kg Limousin (290.00), £1430 505kg Limousin (283.00), £1390 480kg Charolais (290.00), £1300 435kg Charolais (299.00), £1260 450kg Charolais (280.00), £1220 415kg Charolais (294.00); J Coary £1500 505kg Charolais (297.00), £1420 490kg Charolais (290.00); J Richardson £1360 475kg Speckled Park (286.00); N Donnelly £1350 480kg Limousin (281.00); S Brannigan £1340 475kg Limousin (282.00); P Mullan £1120 360kg Charolais (311.00), £1110 355kg Charolais (313.00), £1090 375kg Charolais (291.00), £1020 325kg Charolais (314.00), £1010 355kg Charolais (285.00), £970 340kg Charolais (285.00); M Speers £1080 385kg Charolais (281.00), £970 330kg Limousin (294.00); C Donnelly £1050 365kg Charolais (288.00) and A Bowden £990 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (296.00).

Fat cows sold to £1290 735kg Fleckvieh (176.00) presented by C McCartan; K Barnes £880 590kg Aberdeen Angus (150.00) and R Marshall £770 415kg Shorthorn beef (186.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves sold to £505 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by J Stewart, £340 Belgian Blue bull; P Johnston £445 Simmental bull, £390 Sal bull; T Reid £435kg Aberdeen Angus bull, £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £320 Aberdeen Angus bull; M Black £400 Aberdeen Angus bull; D Robinson £380 Belgian Blue bull; G Hazlett £330 Belgian Blue bull; a Ballygawley farmer £325 Aberdeen Angus bull, £300 Charolais bull; S Duffy £320 Hereford bull, £290 Hereford bull; S Quinn £320 Aberdeen Angus bull and D Todd £320 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £60 to £235 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £400 for a Aberdeen Angus presented by M Black; C Richardson £400 Limousin heifer, £300 Limousin heifer; H Rainey £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer; T Reid £330 Aberdeen Angus heifer; S Duffy £320 Belgian Blue heifer; J Stewart £300 Belgian Blue heifer; D Nugent £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Todd £285 Belgian Blue heifer and S Quinn £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £2020 for a Limousin cow with a Limousin heifer calf at foot presented by J Johnston.

Weanlings

A larger entry of weanlings sold to £1500 490kg Limousin male presented by J Woods, £1180 370kg Limousin (316.00); B Hurson £1460 420kg Charolais (348.00), £1380 360kg Charolais (384.00), £1370 420kg Charolais (324.00), £1360 360kg Charolais (375.00), £1350 390kg Charolais (346.00), £1210 355kg Charolais (340.00); D Litter £1440 400kg Charolais (361.00), £1390 360kg Charolais (385.00), £1380 340kg Charolais (406.00), £1370 335kg Charolais (408.00), £1040 330kg Charolais (310.00); R Stewart £1320 380kg Simmental (348.00); J Lawless £1290 315kg Charolais (410.00); W McElmurry £1280 300kg Limousin (427.00), £890 255kg Limousin (345.00); F McConville £1240 365kg Limousin (338.00); D Archbold £1220 390kg Charolais (310.00); K Barnes £1190 345kg Charolais (345.00), £1100 335kg Charolais (328.00), £910 260kg Charolais (346.00), £880 245kg Charolais (356.00); F Canavan £1140 370kg Limousin (307.00), £1060 280kg Limousin (379.00), £1050 340kg Limousin (309.00), £830 265kg Limousin (312.00); S McElmurry £1040 320kg Limousin (325.00), £990 285kg Limousin (349.00); A Somerville £1035 300kg Limousin (343.00), £1020 305kg Limousin (335.00); J Woods £1030 305kg Sal (335.00); J Gervis £930 265kg Charolais (351.00), £900 240kg Charolais (375.00); E McElmurry £890 290kg Limousin (308.00); M Givan £810 245kg Limousin (331.00) and G Hill £790 x 3 255kg Herefords (310.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1500 for a 410kg Charolais (364.00) presented by D Litter, £1480 430kg Charolais (344.00), £1400 385kg Charolais (365.00), £1360 450kg Charolais (303.00), £1190 315kg Charolais (378.00), £1090 370kg Limousin (292.00); B Hurson £1260 400kg Charolais (313.00); N Cochrane £1120 370kg Charolais (300.00), £960 310kg Charolais (310.00); J Gervis £1050 305kg Charolais (343.00), £980 230kg Charolais (426.00), £980 240kg Charolais (410.00), £950 275kg Charolais (342.00), £880 265kg Charolais (328.00), £840 280kg Charolais (297.00), £800 255kg Charolais (311.00); W McElmurry £1010 285kg Limousin (350.00), £1000 310kg Limousin (320.00); S McElmurry £970 280kg Limousin (345.00); C Kerr £960 320kg Limousin (301.00) and M Givan £900 245kg Limousin (366.00).

Fat lambs sold to a height of £128 for 25kg lambs presented by L Doran and I Reilly £120 22kg.

Fat ewes sold to £110 presented by M Jeffers, £92; M Thompson £102, £88 and K Newell £92.

Store lambs cleared to £115 for a pen of 20kg presented by F Donaghy, £98 18kg, £92 17kg; I Reilly £114 20kg; L Doran £110 19kg; J McCreesh £104 18kg; W Hamilton £100 17kg; M Jeffers £97 18kg; W Fleming £89 16kg and G Ferguson £79 16kg.