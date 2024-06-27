Marts: Great prices for cattle at Dungannon Mart, prices peaking at £2480
While steers sold to £1980 for a 705kg Simmental (281.00).
Meanwhile heifers sold to £1760 600kg Charolais (293.00).
Fat cows sold to £1870 for a 785kg Charolais (238.00).
Dropped calves sold to £445 for a Hereford bull.
Heifer calves sold to £440 Aberdeen Angus.
Weanlings sold to £1250 for a 410kg Limousin steer (307.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 375kg Charolais (302.00).
Steers
Steer prices reached a height of £1980 705kg Simmental (281.00) presented by J Eakin, £1820 680kg Limousin (268.00), £1700 635kg Limousin (268.00), £1690 630kg Charolais (268.00); R and C McAllister £1630 580kg Charolais (281.00); H Irwin £1590 570kg Belgian Blue (279.00), £1420 530kg Aberdeen Angus (268.00), £1210 465kg Belgian Blue (260.00); E Conway £1575 575kg Charolais (274.00), £1260 455kg Charolais (277.00); S McCluskey £1470 540kg Limousin (272.00), £1260 480kg Limousin (263.00); M Greenaway £1440 515kg Charolais (280.00), £1430 520kg Charolais (275.00), £1380 510kg Charolais (271.00); E Marshall £1360 470kg Parthenais (289.00) and a Sixmilecross producer £1180 365kg Simmental (323.00), £1150 325kg Charolais (354.00), £1080 335kg Charolais (322.00), £1070 365kg Limousin (293.00), £1060 295kg Charolais (359.00), £950 360kg Limousin (264.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices reached a height of £1760 600kg Charolais (293.00) presented W Hutton; L Burns £1740 615kg Charolais (283.00); R Boyd £1670 615kg Charolais (272.00), £1530 565kg Hereford (271.00), £1500 550kg Limousin (273.00); R Jones £1520 575kg Belgian Blue (264.00), £1500 555kg Belgian Blue (270.00); H Quinn £1450 465kg Charolais (312.00), £1390 495kg Charolais (281.00), £1380 485kg Charolais (285.00), £1320 490kg Daq (269.00), £1300 455kg Charolais (286.00) and a Sixmilecross producer £1210 435kg Limousin (278.00).
Fat cows sold to £1870 785kg Charolais (238.00) presented by J Hutton, £1810 735kg Charolais (246.00); G Newell £1820 735kg Charolais (248.00), £1150 660kg Simmental (174.00); C Warnock £970 640kg Friesian (152.00) and E McVeigh £650 595kg Friesian (109.00).
Dropped calves
Dropped calves cleared to £445 x 2 Hereford bulls presented by M Rea, £430 x 2 Hereford bulls; A G Linton £440 x 2 Aberdeen Angus bulls; D Montague £380 x 2 Belgian Blue bulls, £280 x 2 Limousin bulls, £265 Limousin bull, £265 Aberdeen Angus bull; E Speers £370 Simmental bull, £350 Simmental bull; J Ewing £340 Limousin bull; P D N Farms £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer; N Willis £300 Charolais heifer; J Fox £260 Belgian Blue heifer and J Ewing £250 Limousin bull.
Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £370 x 2 Simmental heifers presented by E Speers, £255 Simmental heifer; a Dungannon farmer £345 Belgian Blue heifer; PDN Farms £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Ewing £235 x 2 Limousin heifers presented by J Ewing:
Suckled cows and calves sold to £2480 for a Belgian Blue cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot presented by M Donaghy; G Ferguson £1800 Stabiliser cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot, £1040 Stabiliser cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot and K Newell £1640 Parthenais cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.
Weanlings
Weanling sold to a solid trade with Male Calves selling to £1250 for a 405kg Limousin (307.00) presented by V Cunningham; P O’Kane £1200 380kg Limousin (316.00), £1200 390kg Charolais (306.00), £1200 420kg Limousin (284.00), £1070 345kg Charolais (311.00), £970 290kg Limousin (335.00); D Litter £1200 390kg Limousin (306.00) and D Bell £1120 350kg Limousin (318.00), £1010 340kg Limousin (296.00).
Meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £1140 for a 375kg Charolais (302.00) presented by P O’Kane, £1010 380kg Limousin (267.00), £910 320kg Charolais (284.00), £900 350kg Limousin (256.00) and V Cunningham £780 290kg Charolais (269.00).
