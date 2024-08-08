Marts: Great show of cattle at Lisahally Mart, store cattle selling to £2000/750kg
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bullocks
P McShane £2000/750kg G Harper £1550/600kg £1450/580kg £1400/550kg £1390/550kg £1290/530kg R Snodgrass £1540/560kg £1450/520kg £1390/520kg £1390/520kg £1340/490kg £1270/470kg A Scott £1500/530kg £1280/450kg £1240/450kg S Campbell £1410/410kg J Dodd £1400/650kg £1340/630kg £1160/560kg K Cunningham £1210/490kg £1210/530kg H Dixon £1140/480kg K Buchanan £1070/460kg £900/350kg J O'Doherty £960/420kg £950/390kg £920/420kg H Moore £930/360kg £870/360kg £770/360kg £770/280kg and D Moore £910/320kg.
Heifers
Advertisement
Advertisement
G Logan £1800/670kg £1790/670kg £1730/600kg £1700/600kg £1670/610kg £1670/600kg £1580/560kg £1580/580kg £1500/530kg £1490/550kg £1480/520kg £1470/510kg £1410/550kg M McCanny £1610/570kg £1490/540kg £1480/530kg £1360/500kg £1320/470kg £1310/510kg £1270/480kg J Young £1510/480kg £1310/470kg £1270/490kg £1270/480kg J Flanagan £1440/490kg £1390/500kg £1360/490kg £1300/510kg H Dixon £1410/580kg £1250/530kg £1220/520kg A McClements £1340/490kg R Moore £1250/510kg £1240/520kg and G Logan £1240/470kg.
Fat cows
J Snodgrass £1760/880kg J Witherow £1690/600kg £1390/570kg J Porter £1270/510kg £1260/510kg £1180/500kg £1170/510kg £1150/520kg H Dixon £1160/500kg £1078/490kg and J McGuinness £1012/460kg.
Sheep
A steady trade in Lisahally this week with heavier lambs making £144/25kg and lighter lambs £121.50/20kg.
Lamb
Advertisement
Advertisement
G Crawford £144/25kg M Devine £143/25kg £121/21.5kg H Deery £142/25.5kg P Anderson £142/27.5kg £138.50/23.5kg A McLaughlin £141.50/24.5kg A Hamilton £141/26kg H Robinson £140/25kg S Parkhill £140/25.5kg R Wilson £139.50/23.5kg J Cunningham £139/24kg R Henry £139/24kg J O'Doherty £139/24.5kg O Allen £137.50/23.5kg R Megarrell £137/23kg N O'Brien £136/23kg M McDonald £135/23.5kg C Campbell 135.50/23.5kg J McMonagle £133/23kg J Bryson £132/23kg B O'Neill £132/23kg £123.50/22.5kg £121.50/20kg A Houston £132/23kg £119/21kg P Donaghy £130/22.5kg D McGuinness £130/22.5kg P O'Doherty £128.50/22kg S Young £127/22kg M McAneney £127/23kg £124/23kg P Deeney £126.50/21.5kg E McElhinney £124.50/21.5kg J McMonagle £123.50/22kg S Cassidy £123/21kg £121.50/22.5kg £121.50/21kg S Dunlop £121.50/21.5kg V McAteer £121.50/21.5kg H Devenney £121/21.5kg B Todd £120/22kg and J O'Kane £118/21kg.
Ewes
D Douglas £285 £245 £245 £240 £240 A Hamilton £200 G Beley £200 £144 £118 J McClelland £192 J McWilliams £162 £120 R Killen £154 J Young £152 £148 W McGaughey £144 A Douglas £140 £130 J O'Kane £138 J Cunningham £130 S Young £120 and A Houston £120.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.