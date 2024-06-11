Marts: Great show of cattle at Pomeroy Mart, bullocks selling to £1500/520kg
A great show of cattle in Pomeroy this week, with bullocks selling to £1500/520kg and topping 358ppk (1040/290kg).
Bullocks
D McElmurry £1500/520kg O Girvan £1450/630kg £1320/470kg L Brogan £1360/570kg £1300/550kg £1260/510kg G McGorry £1290/560kg £930/380kg J Canavan £1290/420kg £1190/450kg £1140/330kg £1130/360kg £1040/390kg £1040/290kg £970/350kg M Quinn £1260/450kg £1210/400kg S Slean £1240/370kg £1220/360kg H Robinson £1220/440kg £1170/420kg £1140/400kg £1130/410kg and P Tuohey £1190/460kg.
Heifers
O Girvan £1630/620kg £1600/670kg £1540/610kg £1500/600kg £1420/590kg £1400/560kg D Rafferty £1500/580kg £1450/540kg £1390/510kg G Haughey £1500/540kg £1390/500kg P Owens £1410/510kg £1260/500kg £1090/440kg £1010/380kg D McElmurry £1360/540kg £1270/520kg S Slean £1290/410kg £1210/470kg £1170/320kg K Rafferty £1220/530kg and P Nugent £1180/380kg.
