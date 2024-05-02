Marts: Great stock entry at Dungannon Mart, Charolais heifer sells for £1810

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steers sold to £1740 for a 615kg Charolais (283.00).

Meanwhile fat cows sold to £1850 for a 790kg Charolais (234.00)

Dropped calves sold to £460 for Hereford bull.

Dungannon Mart

While heifer calves sold to £430 for a Limousin.

Weanlings sold to £1350 for a 490kg Limousin bull (275.00)

Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 370kg Limousin (350.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a height of £1740 for a 615kg Charolais (283.00) presented by J Hamill, £1620 570kg Limousin (284.00); G McAteer £1670 585kg Limousin (286.00), £1540 530kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (291.00); E Jamieson £1660 560kg Charolais (296.00), £1350 405kg Limousin (333.00); J Gormley £1620 590kg Charolais (275.00), £1590 515kg Shorthorn (309.00), £1580 520kg Charolais (304.00), £1540 475kg Charolais (324.00), £1510 505kg Charolais (299.00), £1490 485kg Charolais (307.00); G Wilkinson £1610 595kg Limousin (271.00), £1560 550kg Limousin (284.00); D Allen £1570 535kg Belgian Blue (294.00); A McGurk £1430 525kg Simmental (272.00); J Dickson £1380 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (279.00), £1350 445kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (303.00), £1290 375kg Limousin (344.00), £1280 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (291.00); Mountview Farms £1190 395kg Limousin (301.00); J McGleenan £1100 345kg Simmental (320.00) and P Turbitt £1070 385kg Limousin (278.00).

Heifers

Heifers prices continue to hold firm to peak at £1810 for a 630kg Charolais (287.00) presented by W Morrow, £1530 540kg Charolais (283.00); E Gillespie £1720 590kg Charolais (292.00); J Stinson £1580 550kg Belgian Blue (287.00), £1480 530kg Charolais (279.00); E Jamieson £1550 555kg Charolais (279.00), £1410 520kg Charolais (271.00); M Mullan £1450 510kg Limousin (284.00), £1430 525kg Limousin (272.00); J Gormley £1450 510kg Charolais (284.00), £1440 495kg Charolais (291.00), £1380 505kg Charolais (273.00); K Clarke £1380 480kg Aberdeen Angus (288.00), £1310 490kg Aberdeen Angus (267.00); Mountview Farms £1380 for a 455kg Charolais (303.00) and R Burton £1160 435kg Limousin (268.00).

Fat cows sold to a height of £1850 790kg Charolais (234.00) presented by M Cardwell, £1440 760kg Charolais (190.00); D Moffett £1290 775kg Limousin (167.00) and M Cardwell £1000 600kg Charolais (168.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves reached a height of £460 for a Hereford bull presented by W Sloan; D Wilson £435 Aberdeen Angus bull; a Ballygawley producer £400 Aberdeen Angus bull, £370 Limousin bull, £370 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Ewing £390 Limousin bull; I and M McClure £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, £280 Aberdeen Angus bull; B Hughes £340 Belgian Blue bull; I and S Marshall £340 Hereford bull, £275 X 3 Hereford bulls, £270 x 2 Hereford bulls; E Speers £335 Simmental bull; W Smith £330 Hereford bull, £265 Hereford bull, £250 Hereford bull; A Harkness £315 Belgian Blue bull; J Fields £300 Simmental bull, £300 Limousin bull; P Campbell £260 Limousin bull and R Burns £250 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £85 to £200 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £430 for a 2 Limousins presented by D Wilson, £320 Aberdeen Angus heifer; E Speers £395 Simmental heifer, £365 Simmental heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer; A Ballygawley producer £375 Hereford heifer, £360 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers, £300 Belgian Blue heifer; C Traynor £330 Limousin heifer and I and S Marshall £305 x 2 Hereford heifers.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1400 for a Hereford cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by G Hill.

Weanlings

A full ring side of buyer ensured a strong trade for all types of weanling with male calves selling to £1350 for a 490kg Limousin (274.00) presented by H Smith; M Harrison £1230 450kg Limousin (272.00), £1190 425kg Belgian Blue (278.00), £1120 380kg Belgian Blue (294.00), £1040 375kg Belgian Blue (275.00); S McGinley £990 310kg Simmental (319.00), £940 250kg Charolais (375.00), £750 270kg Aberdeen Angus (276.00); P Quinn £940 330kg Limousin (283.00), £760 235kg Limousin (325.00); S Canavan £920 275kg Limousin (335.00); N Dickson £900 215kg Charolais (415.00); J Weir £900 325kg Aberdeen Angus (277.00), £870 300kg Charolais (289.00); J Quinn £890 260kg Charolais (344.00); C Kerr £880 275kg Limousin (321.00); P McCann £790 x 2 245kg Simmentals (322.00), £760 215kg Simmental (349.00); R McCann £780 245kg Simmental (318.00); T Quinn £760 210kg Limousin (360.00), £750 240kg Charolais (310.00); J Quinn £760 235kg Charolais (323.00) and N Dickson £590 155kg Charolais (378.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 370kg Limousin (350.00) presented by W McCavish, £1270 350kg Limousin (362.00), £1190 350kg Limousin (340.00), £1030 400kg Limousin (255.00); M Harrison £1100 305kg Limousin (358.00), £1010 360kg Limousin (281.00), £1000 365kg Simmental (273.00); H Smith £1090 425kg Limousin (255.00), £1080 425kg Limousin (254.00); A Donaghy £910 330kg Limousin (276.00); C Kerr £900 320kg Limousin (272.00); J Quinn £790 260kg Charolais (325.00), £740 235kg Charolais (315.00); JP Canavan £730 270kg Limousin (271.00), £700 250kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (278.00); A Givan £720 x 2 240kg Limousins (301.00) and T Quinn £630 205kg Limousin (307.00).

Fat lambs prices were slightly easier this week with fat hoggets selling to £160 for a pen of 35kg lambs presented by R Fullerton; G Parkes £150 21kg and J Foster £148 21kg.

Spring lambs sold to £150 for 21.5kg presented by J Paisley.

Fat ewes topped at £160 presented by presented by R Fullerton; M Thompson £136, £126, £116; W Ferry £93 and A and T Ferguson £84.