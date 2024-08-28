Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Annual Ballyvoy ewe sale 24th August 2024 - The annual Ballyvoy ewe met with a great trade and 100 per cent clearance for the 2,860 lambs on offer.

Top price on the day for Suffolk/Cheviot ewe lambs was paid to Mr Colm McHenry who received £200 for his top pen.

Top price in the Blue Leicester section went to Messrs Trevor and Alex Butler at £192.

Leading prices

Farming Life livestock markets

T and A Butler, Mules, 12, £192, 12, £184, 12, £160, 12, £144, 24, £142, 12, £138, 24, £142, 12, £144, 12, £140, 24, £138. Colm McHenry, Suffolk/Cheviot, 12, £200, 12, £184, 11, £174, 10, £162, 10, £158, 11, £152, 12, £150, 12, £140. V and C Butler, Mules, 12, £158, 10, £160, 24, £136, 12, £132, 12, £130. Sean A McBride, Mules, 10, £140, 10, £128, 10 Suffolk, £142, 13, £138. D McAllister, Ballyvoy, Mules, 10, £172, 10, £150, 10, £146, 10, £140, 10, £134. P and S McBride, 10 Texel, £172, 12, £142, 12, £140, 12, £140, 13, £138, 10, £152, 1, £156. Ollie Devlin, 14 Suffolk, £146, 14, £138, 14, £130, 14, £130. Francis Devlin, Mules, 14, £134, 14, £134, 14, £130. Gerard McCambridge, Sudd, 12, £152, 12, £138, 12, £136. V and C Butler, Texel, 12, £144, 12, £142, 12, £162, 12, £148, 24, £130. A and P Hill, Suffolk, 12, £148, 12, £144, 22, £130, 9, £132. Ciaran McVeigh, Texel, 12, £152, 12, £132, 24, £128. JP Black, 9 Suffolk, £158, 8, £148, 14 Mules, £140.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

