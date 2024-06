Marts: Great trade for cattle at Enniskillen Mart, bullocks selling to £2220

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At Enniskillen all stock continued a great trade with bullocks selling to £2220 paid for a 822kg Charolais bullock.

Bullocks

Ballinamallard producer 822kg Charolais at £2220, 734kg Charolais at £2010, 724kg Charolais at £1980, 686kg Charolais at £1880; Kinawley producer 758kg Aberdeen Angus at £1820; Lisbellaw producer 680kg Aberdeen Angus at £1770, 554kg Aberdeen Angus at £1420, 638kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660; Enniskillen producer 652kg Limousin at £1760, 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 536kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 634kg Charolais at £1700, 510kg Limousin at £1540; Kesh producer 398kg Charolais at £1230, 390kg Charolais at £1220, 432kg Charolais at £1220; Derrylin producer 430kg Limousin steer at £1320, 446kg Limousin steer at £1430, 496kg Limousin steer at £1480 and Fintona producer 552kg Aberdeen Angus at £1480, 468kg Irish Moile at £1350, 624kg Hereford at £1630.

Weanlings

Enniskillen Mart

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1600 paid for a 492kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1330 for a 404kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Kesh producer 329kg Charolais steer at £1310, 270kg Charolais steer at £1140, 328kg Charolais steer at £1220, 298kg Charolais steer at £1110, 314kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 313kg Limousin heifer at £1000; Belleek producer 337kg Charolais steer at £1360, 299kg Limousin steer at £1100, 400kg Limousin steer at £1160; Irvinestown producer 421kg Charolais steer at £1480, 410kg Belgian Blue steer at £1310, 350kg Charolais steer at £1400, 302kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 350kg Limousin heifer at £1140; Derrylin producer 372kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 312kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 327kg Charolais heifer at £1010; Enniskillen producer 268kg Charolais heifer at £950, 227kg Charolais heifer at £840, 303kg Limousin bull at £1040, 348kg Limousin bull at £1110, 331kg Charolais bull at £1170; Boho producer 364kg Charolais bull at £1280, 442kg Charolais bull at £1340, 305kg Charolais bull at £1170; Dromore producer 432kg Charolais heifer at £940, 243kg Charolais heifer at £880; Garrison producer 376kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 337kg Limousin steer at £1190, 348kg Charolais steer at £1130, 349kg Charolais steer at £1160; Belleek producer 347kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 377kg Charolais steer at £1230, 339kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 314kg Charolais steer at £1040; Fintona producer 327kg Charolais steer at £1110; Kesh producer 357kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 344kg Charolais steer at £1180, 404kg Charolais heifer at £1330, 500kg Charolais heifer at £1400; Castlederg producer 372kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £900, 373kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £940, 346kg Limousin heifer at £1110, 334kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £730, 265kg Limousin bull at £880, 268kg Hereford bull at £820.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to a top of £530 for an Aberdeen Angus and heifers sold to £350 for a Belgian Blue.

Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £350, Simmental bull at £420; Castlederg producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £530, Aberdeen Angus bull at £505, Aberdeen Angus bull at £480, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £360, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £280, Aberdeen Angus bull at £415, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300 and Irvinestown producer Belgian Blue bull at £495, Hereford heifer at £310.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 290ppk paid for a 572kg Charolais at £1660.

Medium weights to 320ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1280.

Light weights sold to 356ppk paid for a 356kg Charolais at £1150.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 610kg at £1680, Lisbellaw producer Charolais 570kg at £1660; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 560kg at £1580, Charolais 490kg at £1460; Brookebrough producer Charolais 570kg at £1560, Charolais 450kg at £1330 and Tempo producer Charolais 420kg at £1300, Charolais 400kg at £1280, Charolais 374kg at £1180.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 265ppk for a 670kg Charolais at £1780.

While light weights sold to 277ppk paid for a 488kg Charolais at £1350.

