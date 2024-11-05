Marts: Great trade for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, weanlings selling to 376ppk
Cattle: Another great trade this with a packed ring of buyers, weanlings selling to 376ppk and store cattle 360ppk.
G Glendenning £1450/520kg P McGirr £1360/430kg £1310/460kg £1270/430kg £1190/410kg £1150/390kg £1150/370kg £1140/380kg £1100/340kg T Murphy £1280/450kg £1250/420kg £1100/450kg J Donnelly £1190/460kg £1100/350kg £950/350kg £880/320kg H Cunningham £1190/450kg £1120/450kg K Farrell £1120/480kg G Monaghan £1060/390kg £1060/350kg £1030/400kg W Johnston £1000/440kg £970/430kg £970/420kg M Murray £930/350kg £860/290kg £830/260kg £800/220kg £790/210kg £740/220kg and S Williamson £840/330kg.