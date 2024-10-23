Marts: Great trade for small show of cattle at Armoy Mart, steers to £1,970
Steers sold to a top price of £1,970 and heifers sold to £1,780 for a 660kgs Belgian Blue.
Fat cows sold to £1,640 for an 800kgs Aberdeen Angus cow.
Leading prices
Steers
James McKendry, Turnagrove, Limousin, 640kgs £1,720, 730kgs £1,800, 720kgs £1,720, 670kgs £1,600. Donal Gillan, Tober, Limousin, 590kgs £1,600, 480kgs £1,470, 500kgs £1,480, 520kgs £1,390, 530kgs £1,420, 680kgs £1,720. CJ and A Elliott, Dunloy, Belgian Blue, 350kgs £1,010, 400kgs £1,080, 370kgs £970. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 430kgs £1,150. C Battersby, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 620kgs £1,550. D O’Connell, Kilraughts, Simmental, 600kgs £1,490, 590kgs £1,400. Colm McCluskey, Dunloy, Limousin, 360kgs £1,070, 360kgs £1,060. Colin Crawford, Clough, Hereford, 460kgs £1,220. Colm McFall, Bushmills, Limousin, 560kgs £1,540, 550kgs £1,460, 550kgs £1,560. Peter McCurdy, Rathlin, Limousin, 330kgs £900. W McCaughern, Rasharkin, Holstein, 520kgs £1,190, 580kgs £1,280, 490kgs £1,080, 610kgs £1,330. John Laverty, Armoy, Charolais, 310kgs £940. M and Y Carson, Clough, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,400, 440kgs £1,180, 550kgs £1,480. Alister Getty, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £1,240. Raymond Dunlop, Bushmills, Fleckvieh, 640kgs £1,580, 780kgs £1,970, 620kgs £1,500 Colin Crawford, Clough, Hereford, 450kgs £1,270.
Heifers
C Battersby, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 660kgs £1,780. Colm McFall, Bushmills, Limousin, 630kgs £1,660, 570kgs £1,540, 560kgs £1,510, 560kgs £1,500, 600kgs £1,450, 570kgs £1,410, 600kgs £1,390. M and Y Carson, Clough, Hereford, 470kgs £1,140. C Battersby, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 660kgs £1,780, 520kgs £1,300. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Limousin, 460kgs £1,250, 470kgs £1,220. Colin Crawford, Clough, Belgian Blue, 470kgs £1,140. John Woodside, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,180, 550kgs £1,230, 500kgs £1,100, 510kgs £1,130. Peter McCurdy, Rathlin, Limousin, 260kgs £700, 270kgs £710, 270kgs £720. Gavin Chestnutt, Liscolman, Fleckvieh, 400kgs £970.
Fat cows
Chas McAllister, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 870kgs £1,640, 730kgs £1,350. David Steele, Glenarm, Limousin bull, 850kgs £1,840. G Emerson, Cushendall, Hereford, 710kgs £1,300.
