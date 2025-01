Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 100 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 1st October maintained a very firm trade with heavy beef bred cows from £190 to £226 for 790k at £1790 from a Keady farmer followed by £224 for 790k at £1790 from a Hilltown producer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

for 790k at £1790 from a Hilltown producer.

The same owner received £222 for 730k at £1630.

Fat bulls sold to £232 for 980k at 32280 from an Armagh farmer followed by £211 for 950k at £2000 from a Hilltown farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

Main demand from £190 to £210 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £165 for 800k at £1320 from a Waringstown farmer followed by £161 for 800k at £1300 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

Main trade from £150 to £160 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Second quality Friesians from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Keady farmer 794K £1790 £226.00; Hilltown farmer 798k £1790 £224.00; Hilltown farmer 734k £1630 £222.00; Markethill farmer 688k £1520 £221.00; Hilltown farmer 852k £1880 £221.00; Markethill farmer 662k £1430 £216.00; Cullyhanna farmer 632k £1360 £215.00; Darkley farmer 734k £1530 £209.00 and Hilltown farmer 830k £1730 £209.

Fat bulls

Armagh farmer 982k £2280 £232.00; Hilltown farmer 950k £2000 £211.00; Darkley farmer 1102k £2260 £205.00; Tandragee farmer 1106k £2140 £194.00 and Mountnorris farmer 1052k £2000 £190.

Friesian cull cows

Waringstown farmer 802k £1320 £165.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 808k £1300 £161.00; Waringstown farmer 690k £1110 £161.00; Gilford farmer 628k £1000 £159.00; Waringstown farmer 728k £1150 £158.00 and Waringstown farmer 732k £1150 £157.

Calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

150 calves sold in a steady demand with good quality bull calves to £410 paid twice for Aberdeen Angus with another Aberdeen Angus selling at £400.

A Limousin bull made £390.

All good quality bulls to £380.

Heifer calves sold to £480 for a four week Charolais followed by £395 for seveb week old Limousin.

Main demand from £250 to £340 each.

Reared males sold up to £860 each and reared heifers up to £650 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £410; Aberdeen Angus £400; Limousin £390; Charolais £380; Simmental £380; Limousin £370; Aberdeen Angus £370; Simmental £350 and Aberdeen Angus £345.

Heifer calves

Charolais £480; Limousin £395; Aberdeen Angus £340; Belgian Blue £320; Belgian Blue 3310; Charolais £300; Limousin £295 and Belgian Blue £290.