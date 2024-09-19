Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A great harvest day with a good turn out of quality stock met a very firm trade in all rings.

Heavy bullocks sold to £1990 for a 712kg Charolais and up to 288ppk for a 686kg Limousin at £1980.

Light weights to 368ppk for a 486kg Charolais at £1790.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Killadeas producer 458kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 482kg Aberdeen Angus at £1360, 454kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 494kg Charolais at £1560; Rosslea producer 584kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 474kg Limousin at £1410, 496kg Charolais at £1550, 542kg Charolais at £1600, 500kg Aberdeen Angus at £1640, 560kg Charolais at £1690; Derrylin producer 428kg Limousin at £1280, 474kg Limousin at £1390, 546kg Limousin at £1640

Kesh producer 540kg Charolais at £1630, 538kg Charolais at £1650, 558kg Charolais at £1650, 612kg Charolais at £1870, 608kg Charolais at £1760; Tempo producer 554kg Charolais at £1640, 450kg Charolais at £1320, 472kg Charolais at £1390; Newtownbutler producer 558kg Limousin at £1610, 486kg Charolais at £1470, 506kg Charolais at £1480, 482kg Charolais at £1560, 514kg Charolais at £1580; Fivemiletown producer 610kg Fleckvieh at £1660, 550kg Limousin at £1680, 496kg Limousin at £1470; Florencecourt producer 550kg Limousin at £1680, 610kg Fleckvieh at £1660, 496kg Limousin at £1470; Lisnaskea producer 480kg Charolais at £1550, 556kg Charolais at £1730, 552kg Charolais at £1560; Enniskillen producer 544kg Charolais at £1690, 610kg Belgian Blue at £1480, 356kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000, 382kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070, 438kg Aberdeen Angus at £1180; Derrygonnelly producer 504kg Charolais at £1560; Augher producer 514kg Aberdeen Angus at £1250, 452kg Charolais at £1400, 524kg Charolais at £1800, 534kg Limousin at £1660; Derrygonnelly producer 506kg Charolais at £1800, 486kg Charolais at £1790, 512kg Charolais at £1540 and Enniskillen producer 690kg Charolais at £1930, 558kg Charolais at £1790, 670kg Charolais at £1810, 676kg Charolais at £1990, 654kkg Charolais at £1800, 712kg Charolais at £1990, 686kg Limousin at £1980.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1490 paid for a 455kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1150 for a 360kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Derrylin producer 411kg Charolais steer at £1350, 400kg Limousin steer at £1390, 281kg Charolais heifer at £890; Belleek producer 376kg Limousin steer at £1350, 263kg Limousin heifer at £810; Magheraveely producer 303kg Limousin steer at £1350, 263kg Limousin heifer at £810, 376kg Limousin bull at £1340, 303kg Limousin steer at £1130; Enniskillen producer 205kg Charolais heifer at £710, 252kg Charolais heifer at £900, 241kg Charolais bull at £930, 269kg Charolais bull at £870, 283kg Charolais steer at £1060, 362kg Charolais heifer at £1140; Garrison producer 360kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 367kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 368kg Charolais steer at £1290, 327kg Charolais steer at £1080, 316kg Charolais steer at £1110, 350kg Charolais heifer at £1080; Irvinestown producer 396kg Charolais steer at £1320, 402kg Charolais steer at £1340, 326kg Limousin bull at £1160; Enniskillen producer 228kg Limousin steer at £860, 246kg Limousin steer at £890, 296kg Limousin steer at £1030; Kinawley producer 300kg Charolais bull at £1040, 278kg Charolais bull at £910, 301kg Charolais bull at £1150; Fivemileton producer 377lg Charolais heifer at £1040, 250kg Limousin bull at £900; Florencecourt producer 408kg Limousin steer at £1380, 310kg Charolais steer at £1070; Enniskillen producer 442kg Charolais steer at £1430, 311kg Charolais heifer at £940, 330kg Charolais heifer at £880, 319kg Charolais steer at £1260, 378kg Charolais steer at £1140, 396kg Charolais steer at £1390; Rosslea producer 516kg Charolais bull at £1490, 425kg Limousin bull at £1000; Lisbellaw producer 355kg Limousin at £1060, 336kg Charolais heifer at £880, 405kg Charolais bull at £1340; Castlederg producer 428kg Charolais bull at £1400, 360kg Limousin heifer at £940; Irvinestown producer 416kg Charolais bull at £1140, 311kg Charolais heifer at £880, 260kg Limousin heifer at £750 and Beragh producer 370kg Limousin heifer at £1150, 371kg Charolais heifer at £980.

Calves

August born Belgian Blue bull at £350, Belgian Blue bull 345, Aberdeen Angus bull at £270, Charolais bull at £265, Friesian bull at £75, Charolais heifer at £350, Charolais heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £230, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £200; September born Belgian Blue bull at £370, Limousin bull at £350, Limousin heifer at £300 and older calves sold to £650 for a June born Limousin heifer and £570 for a June born Belgian Blue bull.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £3000 for a Charolais cow and Charolais bull at foot.

Kesh producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £3000, Charolais cow with Charolais heifer at £2540, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2560; Irvinestown producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £2480; Rosslea producer incalf Limousin cow at £1660; Kinawley producer incalf Limousin cow at £1440, incalf Limousin cow at £1300; Enniskillen producer Saler cow with Saler heifer at £2000 and Kesh producer Limousin cow with Charolais bull at £2200, Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2160, Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2360.

Beef lots sold to 307ppk paid for a 580kg Charolais at £1780.

Medium weights to 331ppk paid for a 432kg Charolais at £1430.

Lisnaskea producer Charolais 580kg at £1780, Charolais 550kg at £1670, Charolais 520kg at £1560; Derrylin producer Charolais 540kg at £1640, Charolais 490kg at £1460; Springfield producer Charolais 516kg at £1550, Charolais 500kg at £1480 and Florencecourt producer Charolais 476kg at £1490, Charolais 432kg at £1430.

Fat cows

Florencecourt producer Charolais 824kg at £1870; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 738kg at £1820; Enniskillen producer Charolais 604kg at £1700; Irvinestown producer Limousin 624kg at £1590 and Augher producer Limousin 612kg at £1540.