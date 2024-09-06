A good harvest day was welcome in Fermanagh with a good entry of 600 cattle all of which sold well.

Heavy bullocks sold to £1950 per head and down to 294ppk for a 632kg Charolais at £1860.

Medium weights to 338ppk for a 544kg Limousin at £1840 and light weights to 383ppk for a 396kg Charolais at £1520.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Irvinestown producer 404kg Limousin at £1270, 422kg Charolais at £1330, 506kg Charolais at £1440; Killadeas producer 464kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410, 458kg Aberdeen Angus at £1380, 516kg Aberdeen Angus at £1500, 580kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670; Dungannon producer 608kg Charolais at £1760, 558kg Charolais at £1740, 524kg Charolais at £1680, 502kg Charolais at £1740; Newtownbutler producer 558kg Charolais at £1740, 500kg Charolais at £1600; Belleek producer 648kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1840, 690kg Charolais at £1890, 616kg Charolais at £1760; 632kg Charolais at £1810, 614kg Charolais at £1720; Fivemiletown producer 502kg Charolais at £1710, 512kg Charolais at £1590, 468kg Charolais at £1440; Brookeborough 600kg Holstein at £1520, 600kg Charolais at £1540, 516kg Simmental at £1120; Derrylin producer 522kg Charolais at £1560, 340kg Charolais at £1100, 336kg Simmental at £1050; 354kg Charolais at £117; Kinawley producer 558kg Charolais at £1470, 472kg Charolais at £1380, 494kg Charolais 1610, 536kg Charolais at £1670; Letterbreen producer 562kg Charolais 1620, 498kg Charolais at £1580, 498kg Charolais at £1490, 582kg Limousin at £1590 and Belleek producer 558kg Charolais at £1740, 464kg Charolais at £1400, 420kg Charolais at £1310.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1550 paid for a 420kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1200 for a 380kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

lisbellaw producer 375kg Charolais bull at £1500, 390kg Charolais bull at £1520, 420kg Charolais bull at £1550, 302kg Charolais bull at £1170, 310kg Charolais bull at £1260; Lisnaskea producer 302kg Limousin heifer at £990, 337kg Charolais bull at £1140, 345kg Charolais bull at £1270, 303kg Charolais bull at £1090; Irvinestown producer 380kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 425kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 404kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 327kg Charolais steer at £1110, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1120; Belleek producer 400kg Belgian Blue steer at £1350, 240kg Limousin bull at £900, 311kg Belgian Blue steer at £1080; Enniskillen producer 282kg Limousin bull at £1000, 362kg Charolais bull at £1240; 400kg Belgian Blue bull at £1210, 425kg Charolais heifer at £1170, 346kg Limousin heifer at £1140, 345kg Charolais steer at £1260; Rosslea producer 386kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 369kkg Charolais heifer at £1160, 422kg Limousin heifer at £1140; Derrylin producer 290kg Belgian Blue bull at £1140, 293kg Charolais bull at £1160, 269kg Charolais bull at £1070, 325kg Charolais bull at £1240; Newtownbutler producer 344kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 326kg Charolais heifer at £940, 325kg Charolais heifer at £950, 366kg Charolais bull at £1190, 320kg Charolais bull at £1050 and Derrygonnelly producer 326k Limousin heifer at £1070, 376kg Charolais bull at £1360, 360kg Charolais bull at £1370.

Calves

August born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £310, August born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, August born Hereford heifer at £145, August born Limousin heifer at £200, July born Belgian Blue heifer at £360, July born Belgian Blue heifer at £250, August born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £120, August born Aberdeen Angus heifer at £140; Aberdeen Angus bull born August at £400, Aberdeen Angus bull at £390, Aberdeen Angus bull July born at £370; Charolais bull born August at £ 360, Charolais bull born August at £345, Limousin bull born August at £320, Limousin bull at £310, Limousin bull at £305 and Belgian Blue bull born August at £300.

Suckler cows

2019 born Charolais cow with June born Charolais bull calf sold to £2200; 2021 born Aberdeen Angus cow with July born Limousin bull calf sold to £1900; 2018 born Simmental cow with April born Limousin bull calf sold to £1880; 2018 born Hereford cow with June born Limousin bull calf sold to £1820; 2016 born Limousin cow with August born Saler bull calf sold to £1770; 2022 born Holstein Friesian cow with August born Limousin bull calf sold to £1700 and 2022 born Holstein Friesian cow with April born Hereford heifer calf sold to £1650.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 324ppk paid for a 556kg Charolais at £1800 and to a top price of £1950.

Light weights sold to 338ppk paid for a 450kg Charolais at £1520.

Trillick producer Charolais 614kg at £1950; Ballygawley producer Charolais 550kg at £1800, Charolais 480kg at £1530, Charolais 470kg at £1470; Brookeborough producer Charolais 480kg at £1530, Charolais 450kg at £1520; Omagh producer Charolais 514kg at £1500, Charolais 510kg at £1480; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 490kg at £1460; Leggs producer Charolais 450kg at £1400, Charolais 440kg at £1390 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 430kg at £1370.

Fat cows

Brookebrough producer Charolais 866kg at £2070; Enniskillen producer Limousin 728kg at £1760, Limousin 686kg at £1630; Derrygonnelly producer Simmental 732kg at £1730, Charolais 660kg at £1530 and Fivemiletown producer Limousin bull 806kg at £2140.