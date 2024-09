Marts: Heavy bullocks selling to £2050 per head for a 756kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 769 cattle continued a firm trade in all sections at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy bullocks sold to £2050 per head for a 756kg Limousin and up to 311ppk for a 636kg Belgian Blue at £1980.

Light weights to 343ppk for a 422kg Charolais at £1450.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Aghalane producer 526kg Charolais at £1640, 406kg Limousin at £1290, 360kg Saler at £970, 420kg Saler at £1150, 458kg Charolais at £1390; Derrylin producer 678kg Limousin at £1390, 756kg Limousin at £2050, 640kg Limousin at £1920, 690kg Charolais at £2000; Bellanaleck producer 352kg Aberdeen Angus at £1080, 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050; Rosslea producer 636kg Belgian Blue at £1980, 664kg Aberdeen Angus at £1890; Dungannon producer 672kg Charolais at £1900, 624kg Charolais at £1850, 582kg Limousin at £1740, 624kg Charolais at £1810, 582kg Limousin at £1650, 686kg Simmental at £1860, 594kg Limousin at £1760; Florencecourt producer 422kg Charolais at £1450, 402kg Charolais at £1370, 410kg Charolais at £1430

Derrylin producer 696kg Limousin at £1980, 650kg Limousin at £1850; Fivemiletown producer 510kg Charolais at £1590, 552kg Charolais at £1620, 490kg Charolais at £1520, 566kg Charolais at £1670, 578kg Charolais at £1820, 590kg Limousin at £1700, 610kg Limousin at £1760; Irvinestown producer 680kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 616kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1820; Irvinestown producer 680kg Aberdeen Angus at £1740, 616kg Aberdeen Angus at £1670, 556kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560, 630kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 674kg Aberdeen Angus at £1820; Derrygonnelly producer 642kg Charolais at £1950, 500kg Charolais at £1760, 540kg Charolais at £1700, 564kg Charolais at £1670, 476kg Charolais at £1550; Ballinamallard producer 528g Charolais at £1680, 474kg Charolais at £1410, 538kg Charolais at £1580, 508kg Charolais at £1560; Irvinestown producer 646kg Charolais at £1760, 536kg Charolais at £1670, 578kg Charolais at £1630, 558kg Aberdeen Angus at £1630; Enniskillen producer 602kg Charolais at £1840, 536kg Charolais at £1750, 532kg Charolais at £1770; Brookeborough producer 644kg Charolais at £1650, 616kg Simmental at £1610, 662kg Simmental at £1560, 650kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700; Lisnaskea producer 508kg Charolais at £1530, 460kg Limousin at £1280 and Sixmilecross producer 616kg Limousin at £1600, 546kg Charolais at £1650

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1540 paid for a 438kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1410 for a very special 336kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 438kg Charolais steer at £1540, 370kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 362kg Charolais steer at £1290; Fivemiletown producer 319kg Charolais steer at £1140, 352kg Limousin steer at £1130, 300kg Limousin steer at £1050, 289kg Charolais steer at £1030, 309kg Charolais steer at £1100; Derrygonnelly producer 260kg Charolais bull at £910, 328kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 478kg Charolais heifer at £1110; Garrison producer 375kg Charolais steer at £1400, 295kg Charolais steer at £990, 212kg Charolais steer at £690, 333kg Charolais heifer at £1110; Garrison producer 291kg Charolais heifer at £930, 243kg Charolais heifer at £810, 297kg Charolais heifer at £900; Belcoo producer 322kg Charolais steer at £1180, 264kg Charolais heifer at £770, 278kg Charolais heifer at £890, 389kg Charolais steer at £1320; Rosslea producer 279kg Charolais steer at £1130, 400kg Charolais heifer at £950; Lisnaskea producer 284kg Charolais steer at £1010, 310kg Charolais heifer at £780; Ballinamallard producer 281kg Charolais steer at £1070, 301kg Charolais steer at £1080, 265kg Limousin heifer at £830, 278kg Charolais steer at £950; Kesh producer 324kg Charolais steer at £1100, 256kg Charolais steer at £1010, 276kg Charolais steer at £1060, 317kg Charolais steer at £1080; Belleek producer 298kg Charolais steer at £1140, 331kg Charolais steer at £1100, 335kg Charolais steer at £1090; Springfield producer 321kg Charolais bull at £1120, 340kg Charolais bull at £1200, 301kg Charolais bull at £1260, 369kg Charolais bull at £1150, 393kg Charolais bull at £1230, 450kg Charolais bull at £1360; Castlederg producer 376kg Charolais bull at £1250, 370kg Charolais heifer at £990; Irvinestown producer 329kg Limousin heifer at £960, 248kg Charolais bull at £890; Ederney producer 302kg Limousin bull at £1010, 282kg Limousin bull at £960, 351kg Charolais bull at £1230, 375kg Charolais bull at £1130, 365kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 406kg Charolais bull at £1180; Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais heifer at £1130, 333kg Limousin bull at £1110, 400kg Charolais bull at £1100; Kesh producer 220kg Charolais bull at £1000, 225kg Charolais bull at £850, 227kg Limousin bull at £860, 211kg Charolais bull at £800; Dromore producer 351kg Charolais bull at £1080, 275kg Charolais bull at £820; Lisnaskea producer 282kg Simmental bull at £930; Belcoo producer 387kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1000 and Castlederg producer 367kg Charolais steer at £1060, 326kg Hereford bull at £690

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sol to a top of £470 for an Aberdeen Angus and heifer calves to £405 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Castlederg producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £470, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £405, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340; Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £300, Charolais bull at £400; Ballinamallard producer Limousin heifer at £340; Castlederg producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Charolais heifer at £360, Charolais bull at £340, Charolais bull at £330, Charolais heifer at £390; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £360 and Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £295.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 316ppk paid for a 504kg Charolais at £1590.

Medium weights to 326ppk paid for a 412kg Charolais at £1340.

Light weights sold to 350ppk paid for a 366kg Charolais at £1280.

Magheraveely producer 640kg Limousin at £1860, 572kg Limousin at £1670, 580kg Limousin at £1610; Derrylin producer Charolais 520kg at £1610, 498kg Charolais at £1520; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 500kg at £1590, 472kg Charolais at £1540, 460kg Charolais at £1420 and Fivemiletown producer 530kg Charolais at £1600, 526kg Charolais at £1580.