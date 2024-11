Marts: Heavy bullocks selling to £2100 for a 692kg Charolais at Enniskillen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good autumn entry of cattle sold well in all rings at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy bullocks selling to £2100 for a 692kg Charolais 301ppk.

Light weights to 357ppk for a 344kg Limousin at £1230.

Bullocks

Lisbellaw producer 476kg Limousin at £1490, 544kg Charolais at £1650, 580kg Charolais at £1670; Newtownbutler producer 576kg Limousin at £1720, 430kg Limousin at £1370; Ballinamallard producer 692kg Charolais at £2100, 616kg Charolais at £1930, 652kg Charolais at £1830; Enniskillen producer 502kg Charolais at £1580, 582kg Charolais at £1550, 630kg Charolais at £1630, 542kg Charolais at £1470; Belleek producer 444kg Charolais at £1520, 456kg Charolais at £1290, 500kg Charolais at £1450; Newtownbutler producer 480kg Charolais at £1630; Derrylin producer 500kg Charolais at £1490, 522kg Charolais at £1640, 440kg Charolais at £1390; Enniskillen producer 428kg Charolais at £1390, 306kg Charolais at £1150, 344kg Limousin at £1230, 360kg Limousin at £1200; Ederney producer 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £1310, 498kg Limousin at £1400; Sixmilecross producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430, 466kg Limousin at £1470, 546kg Charolais at £1490; Brookeborough producer 684kg Charolais at £1980, 694kg Charolais at £1970, 630kg Charolais at £1840, 636kg Aberdeen Angus at £120; Omagh producer 706kg Charolais 2060, 534kg Charolais at £1660, 546kg Charolais at £1650, 484kg Charolais at £1550, 578kg Aberdeen Angus at £1410; Fivemiletown producer 540kg Charolais at £1610, 520kg Charolais at £1540, 582kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 518kg Charolais at £1590; Derrylester producer 622kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, 530kg Hereford at £1460, 646kg Aberdeen Angus at £1730, 700kg Aberdeen Angus at £1930; Tempo producer 598kg Limousin at £1660; Rosslea producer 418kg Aberdeen Angus at £1020, 452kg Hereford at £1260, 480kg Aberdeen Angus at £1240, 440kg Charolais at £1420, 468kg Limousin at £1470 and Newtownbutler producer 596kg Charolais at £1720.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1370 paid for a 372kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1150 for a 328kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 328kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 379kg Charolais bull at £1320, 328kg Charolais heifer at £960, 302kg Limousin heifer at £870; Belleek producer 278kg Charolais bull at £1050, 181kg Limousin bull at £730, 203kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £730, 234kg Limousin heifer at £680, 323kg Belgian Blue bull at £1050; Belcoo producer 257kg Belgian Blue bull at £760, 353kg Limousin heifer at £1120, 364kg Limousin bull at £1100; Garrison producer 231kg Charolais steer at £910, 278kg Limousin steer at £950, 243kg Limousin steer at £960; Belleek producer 284kg Charolais steer at £1200, 345kg Charolais steer at £1270, 337kg Charolais heifer at £1150; Derrygonnelly producer 319kg Limousin heifer at £1020, 259kg Limousin heifer at £940, 225kg Limousin heifer at £860; Tempo producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1290, 390kg Charolais steer at £1330, 321kg Aberdeen Angus at £1000, 269kg Hereford heifer at £730, 396kg Charolais bull at £1140; Trillick producer 251kg Charolais heifer at £870, 330kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 322kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1110; Derrylin producer 252kg Limousin heifer at £760, 262kg Charolais bull at £920, 211kg Charolais bull at £860; Ballinamallard producer 315kg Charolais heifer at £940, 254kg Charolais heifer at £880, 308kg Charolais bull at £1100, 290kg Charolais bull at £1150; Kinawley producer 240kg Charolais bull at £1090, 260kg Charolais bull at £1090, 270kg Charolais bull at £1080, 228kg Charolais heifer at £880; Fivemiletown producer 267kg Charolais heifer at £960, 290kg Charolais bull at £1070, 356kg Limousin steer at £1200; Letterbreen producer 292kg Charolais heifer at £1160, 285kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 313kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Newtownbutler producer 326kg Charolais steer at £1130, 371kg Charolais steer at £1200, 349kg Charolais steer at £1100 and Fivemiletown producer 287kg Charolais heifer at £1150, 301kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 268kg Limousin steer at £960, 357kg Charolais steer at £1270.

Calves

Maguiresbrige producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Belgian Blue bull at £325, Charolais bull at £305 Aberdeen Angus bull at £330; Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £315, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £315; Lisbellaw producer Charolais heifer at £350, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £295; Ederney producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £390; Tempo producer Friesian bull at £130 and Newtownbutler producer Charolais heifer at £360.

Suckler cows

Sucklers sold to £2100 paid for a Simmental cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot. Dromore producer Simmental cow with Limousin heifer at £2100; Kinawley producer Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £2080, Saler cow with Charolais heifer at £2080; Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £1900; Fivemiletown producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £1700 and Dromore producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £1860.

Heifers

Forward lots to 300ppk for a 570kg Charolais at £1720.

Medium weights to 310ppk for a 456kg Charolais at £1410.

Light weights sold to 336kg paid for a 354kg Charolais at £1190.

Lisbellaw producer Charolais 570kg at £1720; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 590kg at £1700, Charolais 550k at £1630; Tempo producer Charolais 538kg at £1530, Charolais 480kg at £1430; Culkey producer Charolais 480kg at £1450; Derrylin producer Charolais 460kg at £1390, Charolais 390kg at £1230; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 450kg at £1410 and Dungannon producer Charolais 376kg at £1210.

Fat cows

Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 934kg at £2400; Brookeborough producer Charolais 870kg at £2250; Tempo producer Simmental 856kg at £1960 and Derrylin producer Limousin 690kg at £1950, 652kg Charolais at £1710.