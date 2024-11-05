Marts: Heavy heifers selling to a top price of £2150 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 570 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 2nd November sold in a steady trade throughout all the rings.

Heifers

180 heifers included several pens of heavy heifers which sold to a top price of £312 for 690k at £2150 from a Portadown farmer the same owner received £309 for 648k at £2000.

Main demand for heavy heifers from £270 to £304 per 100 kilos.

Farming Life livestock markets

Several lots selling from £2000 to £2130 each.

Forward feeding heifers sold up to £309 for 502k at £1550 for a Killylea farmer followed by £308 for 610k at £1890 from a Dungannon farmer and for 504k at £1550 at £308 for a Killylea producer.

All good quality forward heifers from £260 to £307 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £333 for 414k at £1380 from a Keady producer.

The same owner received £323 for 430k at £1390.

All good quality grazing heifers from £270 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Portadown farmer 690k £2150 £312.00; Portadown farmer 648k £2000 £309.00; Dungannon farmer 638k £1940 £304.00; Portadown farmer 666k £2000 £300.00; Portadown farmer 716k £2130 £298.00; Donaghcloney farmer 654k £1920 £294.00; Dungannon farmer 698k £2000 £287.00 and Tandragee farmer 642k £1820 £284.

Forward heifers

Killylea farmer 502k £1550 £309.00; Dungannon farmer 614k £1890 £308.00; Killylea farmer 504k £1550 £308.00; Killylea farmer 544k £1670 £307.00; Dungannon farmer 620k £1900 £307.00; Castlewellan farmer 620k £1900 £307.00; Dungannon farmer 606k £1850 £305.00; Belfast farmer 540k £1640 £304.00 and Dungannon farmer 526k £1590 £302.

Middleweight heifers

Keady farmer 414k £1380 £333.00; Keady farmer 430k £1390 £323.00; Keady farmer 430k £1390 £323.00; Killylea farmer 490k £1570 £320.00; Keady farmer 418k £1330 £318.00; Keady farmer 412k £1300 £316.00; Tandragee farmer 474k £1470 £310.00; Milford farmer 410k £1250 £305.00; Keady farmer 456k £1390 £305.00 and Armagh farmer 462k £1400 £303.

Bullocks

140 bullocks sold in a steady demand with heavy bullocks to £308 for 640k at £1980 from a Ballynahinch producer.

The same owner received £303 for 670k at £2050.

Top price bullock £2200 for 760k £287 from a Ballinderry farmer.

Main trade for heavy bullocks from £270 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £315 for 510k at £1610 for a Belfast producer followed by £314 for 530k at £1670 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

The same owner received £311 for 540k at £1690.

All good quality forward bullocks from £260 to £304 per 100 kilos.

Grazing bullocks sold up to £333 for 420k at £1400 for a Belfast farmer followed by £326 for 500k at £1630 from a Dyan farmer. Main demand from £260 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £236 for 620k at £1460 from a Whitecross farmer.

The same owner received £226 for 660k at £1500.

All good quality Friesians from £200 to £218 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 642k £1980 £308.00; Ballynahinch farmer 676k £2050 £303.00; Ballynahinch farmer 660k £1980 £300.00; Cullyhanna farmer 698k £2090 £299.00; Cullyhanna farmer 668k £1990 £298.00; Ballynahinch farmer 684k £2020 £295.00; Cullyhanna farmer 672k £1980 £295.00; Ballynahinch farmer 680k £1980 £291.00; Ballinderry farmer 688k £2000 £291.00; Ballynahinch farmer 678k £1960 £289.00 and Ballinderry farmer 766k £2200 £287.

Forward bullocks

Belfast farmer 512k £1610 £315.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 532k £1670 £314.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 544k £1690 £311.00; Forkhill farmer 516k £1570 £304.00; Ballynahinch farmer 548k £1660 £303.00; Ballynahinch farmer 582k £1750 £301.00; Dyan farmer 532k £1590 £299.00; Rathfriland farmer 566k £1690 £299.00; Armagh farmer 612k £1800 £294.00; Forkhill farmer 608k £1780 £293.00 and Gilford farmer 590k £1720 £292.

Middleweight bullocks

Belfast farmer 420k £1400 £333.00; Dyan farmer 500k £1630 £326.00; Dyan farmer 462k £1480 £320.00; Dyan farmer 448k £1430 £319.00; Dyan farmer 434k £1370 £316.00; Belfast farmer 386k £1220 £316.00; Belfast farmer 406k £1250 £308.00 and Loughgall farmer 440k £1350 £307.

Weanlings

230 weanlings sold in a steady trade.

Good quality light males sold to £391 for 284k at £1110 from a Hilltown producer.

A Markethill farmer received £375 for 376k at £1410.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £366 for 344k at £1260.

All good quality lots sold steadily from £280 to £360 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males to £360 for 420k at £1510 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £340 for 480k at £1630.

All good quality lots from £270 to £305 per 100 kilos.

Heifer weanlings sold up to £427 for 328k at £1400 for a Mayobridge farmer followed by £403 for 382k at £1540 from a Rathfriland producer.

All good quality heifer weanlings sold steadily from £260 to £340 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 420k £1510 £360.00; Cullyhanna farmer 480k £1630 £340.00; Camlough farmer 446k £1360 £305.00; Cullyhanna farmer 466k £1420 £305.00; Derrynoose farmer 480k £1440 £300.00; Keady farmer 424k £1240 £293.00; Dromore farmer 402k £1170 £291.00 and Moy farmer 446k £1250 £280.

Light male weanlings

Hilltown farmer 284k £1110 £391.00; Markethill farmer 376k £1410 £375.00; Cullyhanna farmer 344k £1260 £366.00; Cullyhanna farmer 308k £1110 £360.00; Markethill farmer 350k £1250 £357.00; Tassagh farmer 362k £1270 £351.00; Cullyhanna farmer 378k £1320 £349.00; Dromore farmer 304k £1060 £349.00 and Markethill farmer 362k £1250 £345.

Heifer weanlings

Mayobridge farmer 328k £1400 £427.00; Rathfriland farmer 382k £1540 £403.00; Hilltown farmer 304k £1040 £342.00; Rathfriland farmer 344k £1170 £340.00; Dromara farmer 334k £1060 £317.00; Mayobridge farmer 338k £1035 £306.00; Cullyhanna farmer 328k £990 £302.00; Dromore farmer 362k £1060 £293.00; Dromore farmer 326k £950 £291.00 and Ballinderry farmer 374k £1080 £289.

In the suckler ring in calf heifers sold to a top of £2280 paid twice for in calf Limousin from a Co Fermanagh producer.

The same owner received £2200 for in calf Charolais and £1980 for an in calf Limousin.

An Omagh farmer received £1800 for a in calf Limousin.

An entry of 1450 sheep in Markethill on Monday 4th November returned a slightly firmer trade for heavy lambs.

Midweight lambs sold in a steady demand and store lamb trade saw a further lift in demand.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 540-573p/k for 24k at £137.50 from an Aghalee farmer, followed by 567p/k for 24k at £136 from a Dungannon producer.

Top price of £150 for 30k from a Benburb producer.

A further ten pens sold from £145 to £148 each and the entire entry of heavy lambs averaged at 26k at £142.50 per head.

Good quality midweights sold from 570-615p/k for 20.8k at £128 from a Richhill farmer, followed by 604p for 20.2k at £122 from a Rosslea producer.

Store lamb trade took another step forward with good quality light lambs selling from 670-776p/k for 14.7k at £114 from a Fintona producer followed by 750p/k for 12.8k at £96 from a Ballygawley farmer and a Silverbridge producer received 742p/k at 15.5k at £115.

Stronger stores sold to 718p/k for 17.7k at £127 from a Fintona farmer.

The same owner received 710p/k for 17.4k at £123.50.

All good quality pens from 660 – 695p/k.

The 180 cull ewes sold to £126.

Main demand from £130 - £198.

Plainer ewes from £70 - £120 each.

Heavy lambs

Aghalee producer 24k £137.50 573p/k: Dungannon producer 24k £136 567p/k: Ballynahinch producer 25k £141 564p/k: Richhill producer 24.4k £137.50 565p/k: Tynan producer 24.8k £139.50 563p/k: Markethill producer 25.2k £140.50 558p/k: Tassagh producer 25.5k £142 557p/k and Markethill producer 24.3k £135 555p/k.

Midweight lambs

Richhill producer 20.8k £128 615p/k: Rosslea producer 20.2k £122 604p/k: Keady producer 20.7k £124 599p/k: Mullaghbawn producer 22.3k £133.50 599p/k: Keady producer 20.8k £124.50 599p/k: Ballynahinch producer 23.2k £138.50 597p/k: 23.2k 3138 595p/k: Armagh producer 21.9k £129 589p/k: Dungannon producer 22.5k £132.50 589p/k: Dungannon producer 21.5k £126.50 588p/k and Ballinderry producer 21.8k £128 587p/k.

Light store lambs

Fintona producer 14.7k £114 776p/k: Ballygawley producer 12.8k £96 750p/k: Silverbridge producer 15.5k £115 742p/k: Dundrum producer 12.5k £92 736p/k: Kilkeel producer 15.5k 3113 729p/k; Fintona producer 15.8k 3114.50 725p/k and Mullaghbawn producer 16.1k £116 721p/k.

Stronger store lambs

Fintona producer 17.7k £127 718p/k: 17.4k £123.50 710p/k: Markethill producer 17.7k £123 695p/k: Fintona producer 18k £125 694p/k: Kilkeel producer 17k £116 682p/k: Dungannon 18.2k £123 676p/k: Newry producer 18.8k £127 676p/k: and Fintona producer 19.5k £130.50.