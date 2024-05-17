Marts: Heavy weight bullock selling to £1950 for a 682kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart
and live on Freeview channel 276
Heavy weight bullock sold to £1950 for a 682kg Charolais at £286ppk.
Light weights to 318ppk for a 484kg Limousin at £1540.
Bullocks
Belcoo producer 554kg Hereford at £1430, 546kg Hereford at £1460; Enniskillen producer 534kg Charolais at £1540; Kilkeely producer 550kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440, 466kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260, 586kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260; Derrylin producer 484kg Limousin at £1540, 642kg Charolais at £1550, 602kg Charolais at £1640, 572kg Friesian at £1200; Enniskillen producer 472kg Friesian at £1440, 546kg Friesian at £1510, 524kg Friesian at £1430; Macken producer 536kg Friesian at £1530, 468kg Limousin at £1360, 458kg Charolais at £1490; Rosslea producer 490kkg Charolais at £1460, 520kg Charolais at £1460 and Ballinamallard producer 682kg Charolais at £1950.
Weanlings
Ruling prices
Advertisement
Advertisement
Florencecourt producer 422kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1390, 357kg Simmental heifer at £1080, 405kg Simmental heifer at £1000; Belleek producer 331kg Charolais steer at £1260, 362kg Charolais steer at £1210, 357kg a heifer at £1250; Garrison producer 402kg Charolais steer at £1360, 337kg Limousin steer at £1160, 340kg Limousin steer at £1180, 336kg Limousin steer at £1270; Lisnaskea producer 334kg Charolais steer at £1300, 370kg Charolais steer at £1240; Roscor producer 337k Charolais steer at £1200, 288kg Charolais steer at £1140; Kinawley producer 444kg Charolais steer at £1480, 488kg Charolais steer at £1330; Derrylin producer 392kg Limousin at £1220; Brookebrough producer 414kg Charolais steer at £1320, 418kg Charolais steer at £1470, 409kg Charolais heifer at £1220, 376kg Charolais heifer at £1130, Enniskillen producer 470kg PB Limousin bull at £1800; Irvinestown producer 403kg Charolais at £1360, 344kg Charolais bull at £1150, 304kg Limousin heifer at £1070; Derrygonnelly producer 307kg Limousin heifer at £1060; Garrison producer 299kg Charolais heifer at £1060 and Lisbellaw producer 362kg Charolais heifer at £1110.
Calves
April born Simmental bull at £500, Limousin bull at £370, Simmental bull at £490, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Aberdeen Angus bull at £220, Hereford bull at £220, Limousin heifer at £315, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £220 and at £250, Simmental heifer at £410, May born Hereford bull at £220, Belgian Blue bull at £225, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £145 and Hereford heifer at £220.
Suckler cows
Five year old Charolais cow with Charolais bull April born at foot at £2640, five year old Charolais cow with Charolais heifer April born Charolais heifer at £2640, eight year old Simmental cow with Simmental heifer born February at £1800 and two year old Hereford heifer due May to Aberdeen Angus bull at £1800.
Heifers
Belcoo producer Charolais 660kg at £1850; Armagh producer Charolais 570kg at £1640, 516kg Charolais at £1480 and Culkey producer Charolais 516kg at £1550, Charolais 554kg at £1530.
Fat cows
Garrison producer Charolais 806kg at £1910, Limousin 792kg at £1730, Charolais 718kg at £1640, Charolais 700kg at £1590 and Culkey producer Limousin 660kg at £1570.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.