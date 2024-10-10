Marts: Heavy weight bullocks selling to £1850 for a 660kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good autumn supply of stock were in keen demand at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy weight bullocks to £1850 for a 660kg Charolais £280ppk.

Light weights to 403ppk for a 436kg Charolais bull £1760.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Ballinamallard producer 480kg Charolais at £1620, 462kg Charolais at £1580, 518kg Charolais at £1690, 552kg Charolais at £1660; Newtownbutler producer 552kg Charolais at £1660, 442kg Aberdeen Angus at £1050, 388kg Aberdeen Angus at £960; Trillick producer 452kg Limousin at £1460, 488kg Charolais at £1520; Dungannon producer 474kg Limousin at £1480, 576kg Limousin at £1750, 596kg Shorthorn at £1730, 560kg Limousin at £1600, 568kg Limousin at £1660, 618kg Limousin at £1770; Newtownbutler producer 504kg Charolais at £1600, 512kg Charolais at £1510, 432kg Charolais at £1470; Sixmilecross producer 418kg Limousin at £1540, 496kg Charolais at £1550, 366kg Charolais at £1220, 560kg Charolais at £1700, 498kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620; Kinawley producer 382kg Limousin at £1160, 386kg Charolais at £1220, 336kg Charolais at £1200; Rosslea producer 504kg Limousin at £1610, 470kg Limousin at £1470, 398kg Limousin at £1290; Enniskillen producer 636kg Charolais at £1820, 636kg Charolais at £1790, 662kg Charolais at £1850, 594kg Charolais at £1740 and Tempo producer 566kg at £556.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1540 paid for a 450kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1200 for a 390kg Charolais

Ruling prices

Derrygonnelly producer 309kg Charolais bull at £1150, 280kg Charolais bull at £1160, 302kg Charolais bull at £1120, 234kg Charolais heifer at £880, 309kg Charolais heifer at £1030; Letterbreen producer 245kg Charolais heifer at £940, 301kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 254kg Charolais heifer at £960; Rosslea producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 303kg Charolais bull at £1150; Lisnaskea producer 283kg Limousin bull at £970, 270kg Charolais bull at £950, 254kg Charolais bull at £960, 320kg Charolais bull at £1090, 220kg Limousin bull at £750; Enniskillen producer 281kg Charolais heifer at £900, 450kg Charolais bull at £1540, 310kg Limousin bull at £1160; Castlederg producer 299kg Charolais bull at £1100, 259kg Charolais bull at £1080, 301kg Charolais bull at £1050; Ederney producer 328kg Charolais bull at £1200, 425kg Charolais steer at £1460, 385kg Charolais steer at £1420, 313kg Limousin steer at £1040; Irvinestown producer 333kg Charolais bull at £1190, 371kg Limousin bull at £1310, 296kg Charolais bull at £1100; Trillick producer 316kg Charolais bull at £1120, 315kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 341kg Shorthorn heifer at £1020; Kesh producer 280kg Limousin heifer at £1070, 442kg Charolais steer at £1480, 338kg Limousin steer at £990; Enniskillen producer 420kg Charolais steer at £1300, 464kg Charolais steer at £1450; Derrylin producer 395kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 346kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 411kg Charolais heifer at £1270 and Belleek producer 301kg Charolais heifer at £1030, 237kg Charolais heifer at £810, 319kg Charolais bull at £1010.

Calves

In the calf ring bull calves sold to £440 for a Charolais born September and £395 for a September born Aberdeen Angus, heifer calves to £245, £240, £230 for September born Aberdeen Angus.

Older calves sold to £630 for a Belgian Blue bull August born and heifers to £490 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Heifers

Forward lots to 300ppk paid for a 550kg Charolais at £1650 and to a top of at £1820.

Medium weights to 321ppk paid for a 406kg Charolais at £1300.

Light weights to 326ppk paid for a 362kg Charolais at £1180.

Fivemiletown producer Charolais 626kg at £1820, Charolais 590kg at £1750, Charolais 510kg at £1550; Ederney producer Charolais 550kg at £1650, Charolais 520kg at £1590; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 506kg at £1550, Charolais 434kg at £1330; Tempo producer Charolais 500kg at £1540; Kesh producer Charolais 422kg at £1300 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 430kg at £1340.

Fat cows

Kesh producer 692kg Limousin at £1950, Limousin 744kg at £1830, Limousin 712kg at £1750; Enniskillen producer 836kg Limousin at £1910, 544kg Belgian Blue at £1690 and Kinawley producer 842kg Charolais at £1910.