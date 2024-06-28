Marts: Heavy weight bullocks selling to £1960 for a 730kg Charolais at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A summer entry of 737 cattle sold well in all rings at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy weight bullocks sold to £1960 for a 730kg Charolais and up to 294p per kg for a 594kg Charolais at £1750.

Bullocks

Maguiresbridge producer 426kg Simmental at £1260, 454kg Charolais bull at £1410; Kinawley producer 408kg Charolais at £1240, 408kg Charolais at £1240; Roscor producer 294kg Belgian Blue at £910, 314kg Belgian Blue at £940, 336kg Belgian Blue at £940; Rosslea producer 472kg Charolais at £1530, 476kg Charolais at £1460, 476kg Charolais at £1490; Bellanaleck producer 620kg Belgian Blue at £1610, 620kg Belgian Blue at £1700, 576kg Belgian Blue at £1510; Tempo producer 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £1760, 450kg Charolais at £1210, 484kg Charolais at £1460; Ballinamallard producer 332kg Aberdeen Angus at £950, 340kg Friesian at £790, 342kg Aberdeen Angus at £900

Enniskillen Mart

Fivemiletown producer 400kg Charolais at £1330, 462kg Charolais at £1440, Trillick producer 452kg Charolais at £1400, 408kg Charolais at £1350, 424kg Charolais at £1440, 404kg Charolais at £1420, 730kg Charolais at £1960; Gilford producer 730kg Charolais at £1960, 544kg Charolais at £1620 and Kesh producer 594kg Charolais at £1750, 534kg Charolais at £1550.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1400 paid for a 412kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1140 for a 396kg Simmental.

Ruling prices

Florencecourt producer 369kg Simmental heifer at £1140, 362kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1130, 384kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1170, 309kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £950; Lisnaskea producer 231kg Charolais heifer at £800, 332kg Charolais heifer at £1010, 319kg Simmental heifer at £960, 281kg Charolais heifer at £940, 311kg Charolais steer at £1090, 286kg Charolais steer at £1080, 412kg Charolais steer at £400; Enniskillen producer 430kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 428kg Charolais heifer at £1110, 355kg Charolais steer at £1220, 320kg Charolais heifer at £960; Derrygonnelly producer 405kg Charolais steer at £1200, 393kg Charolais heifer at £1080, 354kg Charolais steer at £1190; Derrylin producer 265kg Charolais heifer at £900, 254kg Charolais heifer at £880, 370kg Charolais heifer at £1410, 349kg Charolais steer at £1380, 365kg Charolais steer at £1300; Kesh producer 243kg Charolais heifer at £940, 264kg Charolais steer at £1040, 230kg Charolais heifer at £1200; Ederney producer 327kg Belgian Blue bull at £1100, 365kg Charolais bull at £1210, 319kg Charolais bull at £1020, Trillick producer 325kg Charolais bull at £11300, 395kg Charolais bull at £1340, 351kg Charolais bull at £1280; Ederney producer 309kg Charolais heifer at £910, 313kg Charolais heifer at £940, 361kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 292kg Charolais heifer at £1100, 278kg Charolais steer at £1200; Kesh producer 400kg Limousin bullat £1260, 415kg Limousin bull at £1280, 282kg Limousin bull at £850, 301kg Charolais bull at £1040, 293kg Limousin bull at £1030 and Newtownbutler producer 300kg Charolais bull at £1010, 337kg Charolais bull at £1100, 311kg Charolais bull Rosslea producer 455kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1130, 384kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £ 1050, 318kg Charolais bull at £1060, 370kg Charolais bull at £1120, 364kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1110, 435kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1190.

Calves

Aberdeen Angus bull calf born in march at £425; Aberdeen Angus bull calf born in March at £415; Limousin bull calf born in April at £355; Limousin bull calf born in April at £300; Limousin bull calf born in April at £295; Aberdeen Angus bull calf born in May at £195; Aberdeen Angus bull calf born in May at £295; Aberdeen Angus bull calf born in May at £270; Hereford bull calf born in May at £280; Simmental bull calf born in May at £350; Friesian bull calf born in June at £170; Holstein bull calf born in April at £205; Aberdeen Angus heifer calf born in April at £455; Aberdeen Angus heifer calf born in April at £455; Charolais heifer calf born in June at £455; Charolais heifer calf born in June at £400; Aberdeen Angus heifer calf born in March at £400; Aberdeen Angus heifer calf born in March at £360; Limousin heifer calf born in April at £270; Limousin heifer calf born in April at £250; Limousin heifer calf born in April at £215; Belgian Blue heifer calf born in May at £230 and Aberdeen Angus heifer calf born in May at £110.

Suckler cows

Five year old Limousin cow with may born Limousin heifer calf at £2180; seven year old Saler cow with march born Belgian Blue bull calf at £2100; seven year old Simmental cow with May born Charolais bull calf at £1960; six year old Limousin cow with May born Charolais heifer calf at £1780; eight year old Saler cow with March born Belgian Blue heifer calf at £1740; three year old Limousin cow with April born Charolais bull calf at £1420 and two year old purebred Charolais bull at £2300.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to 318ppk paid for a 506kg Charolais at £1610 and to a top price of £1840.

Lighter to 328ppk paid for a 464kg Charolais at £1540.

Irvinestown producer Charolais 640kg at £1840; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 620kg at £1700, Charolais 625kg at £625; Aughalane producer Charolais 506kg at £1610; Enniskillen producer Charolais 540kg at £1550, Charolais 520kg at £1530, Charolais 520kg at £1520 and Trillick producer Charolais 484kg at £1540, Charolais 522kg at £1530,Charolais 490kg at £1500.

