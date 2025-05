Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some 900 cattle on offer sold extremely well in all rings at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy weight bullocks sold to 311ppk for a 652kg Charolais at £2030.

Light weights to 353ppk for a 464kg Charolais at £1710.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Kinawley producer 422kg Charolais at £1230, 422kg Charolais at £1200; Lisbellaw producer 528kg Hereford at £1340, 476kg Hereford at £1140; Leggs producer 526kg Aberdeen Angus at £1570, 432kg Charolais at £1370; Dungannon producer 522kg Limousin at £1860, 534kg Charolais at £1810, 518kg Charolais at £1650, 518kg Charolais at £1690, 476kg Limousin at £1760; Derrylin producer 674kg Charolais at £1820; Lisnaskea producer 464kg Charolais at £1310; Sixmilecross producer 500kg Charolais at £1590; Trillick producer 476kg Aberdeen Angus at £1280, 562kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1730; Aughnacloy producer 606kg Aberdeen Angus at £1730, 438kg Limousin at £1440, 392kg Limousin at £1200; Letterbreen producer 486kg Charolais at £1620, 484kg Charolais at £1710; Fivemiletown producer 608kg Hereford at £1760, 640kg Hereford at £1780, 748kg Hereford at £2060; Florencecourt producer 566kg Charolais at £1630, 622kg Charolais at £1650, 592kg Charolais at £1600; Tynan producer 514kg Charolais at £1640, 652kg Charolais at £2030, 558kg Limousin at £1760; Lisnaskea producer 588kg Charolais at £1610, 558kg Limousin at £1400; Newtownbutler producer 612kg Hereford at £1650, 580kg Limousin at £1590, 576kg Limousin at £1630; Rosslea producer 728kg Charolais 1950, 692kg Charolais at £1770, 672kg Charolais at £1700, 600kg Charolais at £1680 and Maguiresbridge producer 482kg Friesian at £1000, 502kg Friesian at £1000.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1460 paid for a 431kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £700 to £1260 for a 425kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Ederney producer 431kg Limousin steer at £1460; Belleek producer 405kg Charolais steer at £1360, 517kg Charolais steer at £1590, 425kg Charolais heifer at £1260, 386kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 269kg Charolais heifer at £1100; Kinawley producer 297kg Charolais bull at £1130, 323kg Charolais bull at £1240, 335kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 428kg Charolais steer at £1380, 337kg Charolais steer at £1150; Kesh producer 331kg Charolais steer at £1210, 275kg Charolais steer at £1060, 300kg Charolais steer at £1090; Garrison producer 428kg Charolais steer at £1380, 259kg Charolais heifer at £820, 338kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 259kg Charolais heifer at £820; Lisbellaw producer 298kg Charolais bull at £1200, 324kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £820, 321kg Charolais bull at £1190, 298kg Charolais bull at £1100; Newtownbutler producer 334kg Charolais steer at £1280, 313kg Charolais steer at £1170, 322kg Charolais steer at £1230, 317kg Charolais steer at £1150; Lisnaskea producer 320kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 383kg Charolais heifer at £1240, 361kg Charolais steer at £720; Monea producer 415kg Charolais steer at £1450, 318kg Limousin steer at £1110, 362kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1050; Enniskillen producer 514kg Charolais bull at £860, 213kg Charolais bull at £810, 257kg Charolais bull at £870; Kesh producer 276kg Limousin bull at £1070, 293kg Charolais bull at £1190, 256kg Charolais heifer at £910, 309kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1120; Irvinestown producer 335kg Limousin bull at £1010, 365kg Limousin bull at £1050, 368kg Limousin bull at £1100; Castlederg producer 337kg Limousin heifer at £1040, 325kg Limousin heifer at £1000, 337kg Limousin heifer at £1040; Lisnaskea producer 250kg Charolais heifer at £740, 241kg Charolais heifer at £720 and Derrylin producer 312kg Charolais heifer at £940, 330kg Charolais bull at £1150, 321kg Charolais heifer at £980.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to £435 for an Aberdeen Angus and heifers to £430 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Enniskillen producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £435, Aberdeen Angus bull at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull at £265; Maguiresbridge producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £430, Aberdeen Angus bull at £325, Aberdeen Angus bull at £425; Derrylin producer Charolais bull at £400, Charolais heifer at £420, Belgian Blue heifer at £360, Belgian Blue bull at £360; Trillick producer Shorthorn bull at £345; Lisbellaw producer Hereford bull at £335 and Tempo producer Belgian Blue heifer at £340.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to a top of £1880 for a Simmental cow with Simmental heifer at foot.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 314ppk paid for a 590kg Charolais at £1850.

Medium weights to 347ppk paid for a 412kg Charolais at £1430.

Light weights sold to 358ppk paid for a 368kg Charolais at £1320.

Enniskillen producer Charolais 590kg at £1850; Lurgan producer Charolais 544kg at £1650, Charolais 554kg at £1640; Fivemiletown producer Charolais 532kg at £1560; Rosslea producer Charolais 526kg at £1550; Brookeborough producer Charolais 500kg at £1480; Portadown producer Charolais 480kg at £1450; Newtownbutler producer Charolais 412kg at £1430; Derrylin producer Charolais 368kg at £1320, Charolais 388kg at £1300; Armagh producer Charolais 420kg at £1320, Charolais 390kg at £1250, Charolais 390kg at £1240; Florencecourt producer Charolais 486kg at £1300 and Tempo producer Charolais 380kg at £1200, Charolais 360kg at £1160.