Marts: Heavy weight bullocks selling to £2130 for a 770kg Limousin at Enniskillen Mart
Heavy weight bullocks sold to £2130 for a 770kg Limousin and light weights to 367ppk for a 384kg Charolais at £1410.
Bullocks
Kinawley producer 660kg Charolais at £1700, 632kg Charolais at £1650, 656kg Simmental at £1550, 304kg Aberdeen Angus at £920, 304kg Limousin at £920, 357kg Hereford at £920, 304kg Belgian Blue at £920; Ballinamallard producer 566kg Hereford at £1530, 604kg Limousin at £1680, 602kg Limousin at £1650; Lisbellaw producer 588kg Friesian bull at £1320, 628kg Friesian bull at £1400; Derrygonnelly producer 558kg Charolais at £1650, 500kg Charolais at £1460, 638kg Charolais at £1690, 622kg Charolais at £1700, 506kg Limousin at £1600; Dungannon producer 590kg Charolais at £1680, 536kg Charolais 1620, 602kg Charolais at £1700, 546kg Charolais at £1620, 588kg Limousin at £1740, 518kg Limousin at £1620, 638kg Limousin at £1990, 770kg Charolais at £2130, 606kg Charolais at £1700; Trillick producer 492kg Limousin at £1480, 476kg Charolais at £1410, 470kg Charolais at £1460 and Kesh producer 594kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 532kg Charolais at £1630, 640kg Charolais bull at £1670, 514kg Charolais at £1650, 594kg Charolais bull at £1640.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1350 paid for a 373kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1270 for a 396kg Limousin.
Ruling prices
Enniskillen producer 367kg Charolais bull at £1270, 325kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £850, 428kg Charolais heifer at £1290; Florencecourt producer 428kg Charolais steer at £1360, 469kg Limousin heifer at £1260, 325kg Limousin heifer at £910, 349kg Limousin bull at £1980; Fivemiletown producer 391kg Limousin heifer at £1170; Garrison producer 285kg Limousin steer at £1080, 323kg Charolais seer at £1180, 352kg Charolais steer at £1210, 292kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 361kg Charolais heifer at £1110; Derrygonelly producer 340kg Charolais heifer at £930, 373kg Charolais steer at £1350; Belcoo producer 264kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £880, 477kg Belgian Blue bull at £1400; Ederney producer 356kg Limousin bull at £1220, 410kg Simmental bull at £1170; Boho producer 211kg Limousin bull at £840, 258kg Limousin heifer at £810, 210kg Limousin heifer at £710; Enniskillen producer 220kg Limousin bull at £880, 265kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £750; Kesh producer 368kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 275kg Charolais heifer at £830, 219kg Charolais bull at £980, 254kg Limousin bull at £870, 346kg Charolais steer at £1200; Derrylin producer 313kg Charolais steer at £1240, 263kg Charolais steer at £1170, 237kg Charolais heifer at £800; Springfield producer 331kg Charolais steer at £1210, 359k Charolais steer at £1130; Kinawley producer 216kg Charolais heifer at £740, 245kg Charolais heifer at £760, 349kg Charolais heifer at £970, 373kg Charolais heifer at £1030; Castlederg producer 313kg Charolais bull at £1060, 312kg Charolais bull at £1120, 298kg Charolais bull at £1040, 447kg Charolais bull at £1160, 380kg Charolais heifer at £1120 and Tempo producer 371kg Limousin heifer at £940, 319kg Charolais heifer at £1010.
Suckler cows
Suckler cows sold to a top of £2450 paid for a Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf at foot.
Rosslea producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2450; Kesh producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2180, Simmental cow with Charolais bull at £2000, Simmental cow with Simmental heifer at £1830; Augher producer Hereford cow with Charolais bull at £1700, Simmental cow with Charolais heifer at £1800; Lisnaskea producer Hereford cow with Charolais heifer at £1870 and Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue cow with Limousin heifer at £1820, Limousin cow with Charolais heifer at £2380.
Drop calves
Beef bred bull calves sold to at £580 for a Simmental and heifers to at £560 for a Charolais.
Tempo producer Simmental bull at £580; Castlederg producer Charolais heifer at £560, Aberdeen Angus bull at £500, Charolais bull at £465, Charolais heifer at £440, Limousin bull at £400; Derrygonnelly producer Limousin bull at £275; Ballinamallard producer Belgian Blue heifer at £300, Belgian Blue heifer at £295, Belgian Blue bull at £260; Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £315; Tempo producer Simmental bull at £580, Simmental bull at £400; Kesh producer Charolais heifer at £260; Irvinestown producer Simmental bull at £355, Simmental bull at £360 and Derrylin producer Simmental heifer at £360.
Heifers
Forward lots sold to 313ppk paid for a 514kg Charolais at £1610.
While light weights sold to 317ppk paid for a 465kg Charolais at £1480.
Newtownbutler producer Charolais 540kg at £1680, Charolais 560kg at £1650, Charolais 514kg at £1610, Charolais 500kg at £1480; Ballinamallard producer Charolais 544kg at £1580; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais 572kg at £1620; Enniskillen producer Charolais 550kg at £1580 and Tempo producer Charolais 500kg at £1500, Charolais 480kg at £1450.
Fat cows
Monea producer 772kg Limousin at £2060, Limousin 668kg at £1780; Rosslea producer Limousin 658kg at £1690; Tempo producer Aberdeen Angus 654kg at £1560, Aberdeen Angus bull 924kg at £1970 and Irvinestown producer Limousin 682kg at £1550.
