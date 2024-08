Marts: Heavy weight bullocks selling to £2140 per head at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 720 cattle continued an all round firm trade at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavy weight bullocks sold to 303ppk for a 686kg Charolais at £2080 and up to £2140 per head for a 720kg Limousin.

Light weights to 353ppk for a 388kg Charolais at £1370.

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Tempo producer 618kg Charolais at £1880, 552kg Charolais at £1680, 490kg Charolais at £1570; Dungannon producer 654kg Limousin at £1790, 612kg Charolais at £1700, 670kg Aberdeen Angus at £1750, 640kg Charolais at £1790, 688kg Charolais at £1860, 614kg Charolais at £1810,624kg Charolais at £1770, 610kg Limousin at £1710, 588k Limousin at £1760, 614kg Limousin at £1760; Derrylin producer 596kg Charolais at £1680; Leggs producer 520kg Aberdeen Angus at £1540; Kesh producer 614kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £1840, 648kg Charolais at £1930, 594kg Charolais at £1660; Macken producer 582kg Aberdeen Angus at £1450, 680kg Shorthorn at £1580, 672kg Aberdeen Angus at £1460; Newtownbutler producer 520kg Charolais at £1620, 388kg Charolais at £1370, 444kg Charolais at £1510, 510kg Charolais at £1690, 538kg Charolais at £1630; Irvinestown producer 720kg Limousin at £2140, 686kg Limousin at £2080, 652kg Charolais at £1950, 672kg Charolais at £1800, 642kg Limousin at £1770, 710kg Charolais at £1900, 668kg Limousin at £1800; Lisbellaw producer 520kg Simmental at £1540, 516k Simmental at £1460, 550kg Holstein at £1180; Enniskillen producer 508kg at £1610, 496kg Charolais at £1590, 488kg Charolais at £1550; Trillick producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1650, 510kg Charolais at £1490 and Belcoo producer 512kg Simmental at £1490, 402kg Simmental at £1240, 392kg Simmental at £1310.

Weanlings

Weanlings sold to £1410 for a 395kg January born Charolais male and January born Belgian Blue 322kg £1390.

Ruling prices

Derrygonnelly producer 309kg Charolais at £1010, 335kg Charolais at £1280, 336kg Charolais at £1130, 309kg Charolais at £1010; Kesh producer 284kg Charolais at £1090, 296kg Charolais at £1060, 288kg Charolais at £1010; Kinawley producer 312kg Charolais at £1140, 263kg Charolais at £1060, 320kg Charolais at £1120; Derrylin producer 251kg Charolais at £1050, 276kg Simmental at £800, 207kg Charolais at £820, 227kg Charolais at £850; Fivemiletown producer 345kg Limousin at £1000, 364kg Limousin at £1040, 294kg Limousin at £1000; Rosslea producer 314kg Charolais at £1260, 325kg Charolais at £1320, 395kg Charolais at £1410; Irvinestown producer 425kg Charolais at £1270, 414kg Limousin at £1410, 360kg Charolais at £1290, 322kg Belgian Blue at £1390, 311kg Charolais at £1000, 316kg Charolais at £1000; Brookeborough producer 287kg Limousin at £1070; Castlederg producer 324kg Aberdeen Angus at £1260; Bellanaleck producer 355kg Simmental at £1100, 387kg Simmental at £1170, 364kg Simmental at £1100; Garrison producer 390kg Simmental at £1310, 397kg Charolais at £1290; Beragh producer 275kg Aberdeen Angus at £970; Kinawley producer 324kg Charolais at £1130, 263kg Charolais at £910, 301kg Charolais at £1010 and Castlederg producer 377kg Limousin at £1110.

Calves

June born Belgian Blue bull at £300, July born Belgian Blue bull at £350, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Belgian Blue bull at £215, Belgian Blue bull at £285, Hereford bull at £285, Belgian Blue heifer at £320, Belgian Blue heifer at £365, Belgian Blue heifer at £320, Hereford heifer at £280, Hereford heifer at £270, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £130, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £290, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £240, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £360, August born Aberdeen Angus bull at £345, Belgian Blue bull at £325 and Simmental heifer at £360, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £270.

Suckler cows

2016 born Charolais with June born Charolais bull at £1810, 2019 Saler with June born Limousin bull at £1640, 2021 Charolais heifer with March born Charolais heifer at £1760, 2016 Aberdeen Angus cow with May born Charolais bull at £1780 and 2022 pedigree Hereford cow with /Hereford heifer at £1520.

Heifers

Newtownbutler producer 628kg Charolais at £1730, 510kg Charolais at £1480, 476kg Charolais at £1450, 558kg Charolais at £1440; Kinawley producer 590kg Charolais at £1630, 610kg Limousin at £1590, 574kg Charolais at £1650, 626kg Limousin at £1700; Rosslea producer 560kg Charolais at £1680; Tempo producer 616kg Charolais at £1710, 542kg Charolais at £1670, 498kg Limousin at £1300, 390kg Charolais at £1080; Dromore producer 524kg Limousin at £1600, 532kg Charolais at £1490, 476kg Charolais at £1390; Trillick producer 540kg Charolais at £1500, 512kg Charolais at £1290; Maguiresbridge producer 610kg Limousin at £1710, 456kg Limousin at £1350 and Derrylin producer at £438kg Belgian Blue at £1130, 412kg Belgian Blue at £1120, 434kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070, 452kg Belgian Blue at £1130.

Fat cows

Newtownbutler producer 750kg Charolais at £1910; Maguiresbridge producer 722kg Limousin at £1800; Tempo producer 612kg Charolais at £1730; Kesh producer 598kg Charolais at £1590 and Kinawley producer Charolais bull 1010kg at £2080.