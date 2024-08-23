Marts: Heavyweight bullocks selling to up to £2000 at Enniskillen Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of over 750 cattle sold well in all rings at Enniskillen Mart.

Heavyweight bullocks to 291ppk for a 646kg Charolais at £1880 and up to at £2000 for a 730kg Charolais.

Light weights to 348ppk for a 436ppk Charolais at £1520

Bullocks

Enniskillen Mart

Enniskillen producer 476kg Hereford at £1340, 488kg Hereford at £1340, 548kg Hereford at £1530; Ballinamallard producer 726kg Charolais at £1800, 676kg Charolais at £1840, 628kg Charolais at £1750, 646kg Charolais at £1790, 596kg Limousin at £1790

Rosslea producer 364kg Charolais at £1230, 332kg Aubrac at £1100, 352kg Aubrac at £1150, 350kg Belgian Blue at £1080, 396kg Hereford at £1040; Newtownbutler producer 580kg Limousin at £1500, 420kg Friesian at £800, 626kg Simmental at £1630; Fivemiletown producer 436kg Charolais at £1370, 464kg Limousin at £1400, 704kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700; Castlederg producer 592kg Limousin at £1570, 596kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560; Dungannon producer 730kg Charolais at £2000, 596kg Limousin at £1790, 586kg Charolais at £1750, 634kg Limousin at £1870, 668kg Limousin at £1860, 696kg Charolais at £1890, 656kg Charolais at £1910, 670kg Belgian Blue at £1820, 668kg Charolais at £1910; Kinawley producer 490kg Simmental at £1510, 386kg Charolais bull at £1220, 416kg Charolais at £1370, 420kg Charolais at £1400; Garrison producer 504kg Charolais at £1610, 532kg Charolais at £1640, 456kg Charolais at £1440, 508kg Charolais at £1580; Enniskillen producer 442kg Holstein at £740, 382kg Holstein at £640; Lisbellaw producer 618kg Charolais at £1740, 668kg Limousin at £1780, 612kg Charolais at £1720, 620kg Charolais at £1740; Belcoo producer 650kg Charolais at £1900, 568kg Charolais at £1730; Kesh producer 622kg Shorthorn at £1510, 576kg Shorthorn 1340, 602kg Shorthorn at £1440, 556kg Hereford at £1400; Trillick producer 436kg Charolais at £1520; Letterbreen producer 430kg Aberdeen Angus at £1350, 474kg Simmental at £1360; Castlederg producer 642kg Charolais at £1750, 574kg Charolais at £1660, 566kg Charolais at £1560, 622kg Aberdeen Angus at £1620 and Sixmilecross producer 536kg Limousin at £1580, 540kg Limousin at £1640.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1480 paid for a 403kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1300 for a 376kg Charolais.

Ruling prices

Rosslea producer 379kg Charolais heifer at £1300, 378kg Charolais steer at £1350, 414kg Charolais steer at £1480, 435kg Charolais steer at £1450; Enniskillen producer 410kg Charolais steer at £1410, 363kg Charolais steer at £1340, 352k Charolais steer at £1200, 406kg Charolais heifer at £1280; Derrygonnelly producer 365kg Charolais steer at £1290, 227kg Charolais heifer at £760, 252kg Charolais heifer at £810, 251kg Charolais steer at £910, 233kg Limousin steer at £880; Belcoo producer 285kg Charolais steer at £1220, 330kg Charolais steer at £1280, 305kg Charolais steer at £1180, 403kg Charolais steer at £1460; Garrison producer 313kg Charolais steer at £1330, 248kg heifer at £910, 312kg Charolais heifer at £1050; Fintona producer 230kg Charolais heifer at £610, 296kg Charolais steer at £1060; Enniskillen producer 324kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 376kg Charolais steer at £1310, 301kg Charolais heifer at £1020, 320kg Charolais steer at £1110, 390kg Charolais heifer at £1230; Derrygonnelly producer 320kg Charolais steer at £1220, 309kg Charolais steer at £1020, 364kg Charolais heifer at £1140; Lisbellaw producer 330kg Charolais heifer at £1050, 314kg Limousin bull at £1150, 324kg Charolais heifer at £990; Derrylester producer 299kg Limousin steer at £1240, 283kg Limousin steer at £1140, 349kg Luing steer at £1160, 344kg Limousin steer at £1330; Newtownbutler producer 253kg Charolais steer at £1070, 348kg Charolais steer at £1280, 361kg Charolais steer at £1290, 279kg Charolais steer at £920; Lisnaskea producer 436kg Charolais bull at £1330, 394kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £1100, 338kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £910; Derrylin producer 327kg Charolais steer at £1280, 307kg Charolais steer at £1320, 294kg Charolais steer at £1260; Dromore producer 408kg Simmental steer at £970, 369kg Charolais steer at £1140, 354kg Charolais steer at £1180; Irvinestown producer 297kg Limousin steer at £990, 320kg Limousin steer at £930, 325kg Limousin steer at £940 and Boho producer 249kg Simmental heifer at £730, 336kg Simmental heifer at £890, 287kg Simmental heifer at £930.

Calves

Beef bred bull calves sold to £470 for an Aberdeen Angus, heifers sold to £405 for a Aberdeen Angus. Castlederg producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £470, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £405, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £340, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350; Enniskillen producer Charolais bull at £430, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £300, Aberdeen Angus heifer at £360 and Ballinamallard producer Limousin heifer at £340, Charolais bull at £300.

Suckler cows

Limousin cow with second calf with Simmental bull born March at £2750, Limousin cow with third calf with Simmental bull born march at £2700, Simmental cow with second calf with Simmental heifer born March at £2580, Limousin eight year old with Limousin bull three weeks old at £2350, Charolais heifer two year old with Aberdeen Angus bull two months old at £1830, Shorthorn cow five year old Charolais bull one month old at £1740, Aberdeen Angus three year old with Charolais heifer three weeks old at £1760 and Simmental second calf with a Limousin bull two month old at £1600.

Heifers

Forward lots sold to a top of £1770 paid for a 616kg Charolais.

While lighter weight heifers sold to £1300 for a 398kg Charolais.

Lisnaskea producer 582kg Charolais heifer at £1750, 618kg Charolais heifer at £1750, 616kg Charolais heifer at £1770; Newtownbutler producer 398kg Charolais heifer at £1300, 544kg Charolais heifer at £1580; Enniskillen producer 502kg Limousin heifer at £1350, 624kg Charolais heifer at £1530; Brookebrough producer 378kg Charolais heifer at £1200, 358kg Charolais heifer at £1120; Rosslea producer 442kg Simmental heifer at £1250, 476kg Charolais heifer at £1440; Lisbellaw producer 666kg Charolais heifer at £1700, 614kg Limousin heifer at £1600; Newtownbutler producer 378kg Charolais heifer at £1180, 432kg Limousin heifer at £1300 and Augher producer 322kg Belgian Blue heifer at £870.

Fat cows

Maguiresbridge producer 880kg Charolais at £2170; Letterbreen producer 738kg Limousin at £1850; Irvinestown producer 658kg Limousin at £1640 and Bellanaleck producer Hereford bull 1240kg at £2200.