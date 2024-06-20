Marts: Heifers selling to 352ppk and bullocks to 322ppk at Lisahally Mart
Bullocks
V Craig £1610/640kg £1600/610kg £1560/580kg £1500/560kg £1340/520kg J Robinson £1580/490kg R McNeill £1420/590kg £1280/530kg £1210/520kg G Canning £1350/520kg £1120/380kg J Dodds £1240/580kg L Barr £1240/480kg £1180/470kg £980/420kg J Blair £1220/540kg £1170/560kg £1050/490kg £1050/490kg £1020/490kg £1010/480kg L Gourley £1180/550kg £1110/490kg £960/440kg and W Gamble £1000/420kg.
Heifers
J Witherow £1650/590kg £1580/610kg R McNeill £1430/580kg £1260/530kg A Parke £1390/560kg G Canning £1350/580kg £930/370kg £820/360kg £760/290kg L Barr £1270/510kg £1230/470kg £1080/480kg £990/440kg £930/430kg K McCrea £890/290kg £810/230kg £770/280kg J Kennedy £870/310kg £800/310kg £710/260kg R Ross £770/350kg and D McElhatton £750/340kg.
Fat cows
M McShane £1761/740kg £1335/630kg R Waugh £1620/640kg £1570/650kg £1550/640kg £1480/590kg £1450/580kg £1430/570kg £1200/550kg £1160/510kg and R Moore £1420/670kg £1320/660kg.
Sheep
A level trade this Tuesday evening with fat lambs making £152/28kg and fat ewes £160.
Lambs
L Mullan £152/28kg D Allen £148/25.5kg K McHugh £146/26kg J McWilliams £142/25kg G Canning £133/23.5kg J McClelland £132.50/24kg B Jackson £131/25kg A Rainey £130/25kg K Monteith £130/25kg A McLaughlin £127/23kg J Magee £127/23kg G Cowan £125.50/22kg K Monteith £121/21.5kg J Magee £120/21kg and G Storey £118/21.5kg.
Ewes
J McWilliams £160 £130 D Lowry £150 J Foster £148 £120 K Monteith £148 L Mullan £147 £136 J Dodds £146 TTDF £140 D Allen £136 £122 N Dinsmore £130 S Parkhill £130 £120 K McHugh £130 £121 R Lowry £128 K Monteith £128 and M Doherty £120.
