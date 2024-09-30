Marts: Heifers selling to £1750 and £1160 over weight at Newtownstewart Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another fantastic trade on Saturday with bullocks selling to £1775 and £1190 over weight.

Heifers to £1750 and £1160 over weight while cows sold to £1490 and 225ppk.

Heifer prices: Wm McKean Fyfin 590kgs £1750, 630kgs £1710, 550kgs £1690, 515kgs £1610 and £1490, 560kgs £1570, 535kgs £1550, 580kgs £1520.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This consignment sold to an average of £1611ph and 287.72ppk.

Farming Life livestock markets

D G Britton Donemana 520kgs £1515, 480kgs £1440 and £1370, 465kgs £1400 and £1350, 380kgs £1100; K Harper Castlederg 520kgs £1445; R S Moore Newtownstewart 500kgs £1400, 465kgs £1370; B Cairns Sion Mills 475kgs £1385, 440kgs £1165; P Cairns Sion Mills 525kgs £1335, 460kgs £1250; W Dooher Donemana 640kgs £1330; R Giles Omagh 470kgs £1330, £1155 and £1140, 540kgs £1335 and £1290, 490kgs £1275, 450kgs £1190; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 445kgs £1190 530kgs £1375, 460kgs £1130, 440kgs £1040 and £1020, 450kgs £1045.

Lighter heifers sold from £640 up.

Bullocks and bulls: C Britton Donemana 585kgs £1775, 685kgs £1755, 540kgs £1670; G Britton Donemana 500kgs £1420, 465kgs £1355; W Dooher 460kgs £1375 560kgs £1330; K Harper Castlederg 560kgs £1590; R Hill 430kgs £1270; P Cairns 490kgs £1270.

Lighter bullocks sold from £810 up.

Fat cows: A Claudy farmer 685kgs £225; F McAleer Plumbridge 720kgs £207, 730kgs £204, 710kgs £199; J Teague Dromore 650kgs £211 and W Dooher 660kgs £151.

Poorer cows sold from £122 up.

Fat lambs sold to a top of £151.50 (594ppk) for 25 lambs.

Fat rams and ewes sold to £206.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sample prices: David McIlwaine 25.50kgs £151.50; C Hood 25kgs £139.50; 25.50kgs £132.50; Gary Lecky 25kgs £133.50; 23.50kgs £124; Aiden Morris 24kgs £133; John McCormack 25kgs £132.50; W D Millar 25.50kgs £132; 23kgs £124; N R McIlwaine 25.50kgs £131.50; 23kgs £124; Dean McNamee 24.50kgs £131.50; K Fox 25kgs £130; A McKelvey 23.50kgs £128.50; P A Keenan 25.50kgs £128; S J Lindsay 25kgs £125; T Stronge 23kgs £121.50; P J Maguire 24kgs £119; Sean McKenna 23kgs £119 and £116; J Glenn 21.50kgs £115; S McKenna 22kgs £115; J Adams 22.50kgs £114 and £112 and S Kee 22kgs £114 and £109.50.

Lighter lambs sold from £80 up.

Fat ewes and rams; Gary Rankin £206, £200 and £190; T McHugh £200; David McIlwaine £190; Dermot McCloskey £173, £122; Basil Dunlop £162, £140 and £120; an Omagh farmer £161, £132 and £116; S Millar £143, £120 and £96; R McKelvey £136, £120 and £98; A Morris £130; Abbie Lecky £118 and A Devine £100.

Other ewes sold from £54 up.