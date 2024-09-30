Marts: Heifers selling to £1750 and £1160 over weight at Newtownstewart Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Heifers to £1750 and £1160 over weight while cows sold to £1490 and 225ppk.
Heifer prices: Wm McKean Fyfin 590kgs £1750, 630kgs £1710, 550kgs £1690, 515kgs £1610 and £1490, 560kgs £1570, 535kgs £1550, 580kgs £1520.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This consignment sold to an average of £1611ph and 287.72ppk.
D G Britton Donemana 520kgs £1515, 480kgs £1440 and £1370, 465kgs £1400 and £1350, 380kgs £1100; K Harper Castlederg 520kgs £1445; R S Moore Newtownstewart 500kgs £1400, 465kgs £1370; B Cairns Sion Mills 475kgs £1385, 440kgs £1165; P Cairns Sion Mills 525kgs £1335, 460kgs £1250; W Dooher Donemana 640kgs £1330; R Giles Omagh 470kgs £1330, £1155 and £1140, 540kgs £1335 and £1290, 490kgs £1275, 450kgs £1190; P Connolly Victoria Bridge 445kgs £1190 530kgs £1375, 460kgs £1130, 440kgs £1040 and £1020, 450kgs £1045.
Lighter heifers sold from £640 up.
Bullocks and bulls: C Britton Donemana 585kgs £1775, 685kgs £1755, 540kgs £1670; G Britton Donemana 500kgs £1420, 465kgs £1355; W Dooher 460kgs £1375 560kgs £1330; K Harper Castlederg 560kgs £1590; R Hill 430kgs £1270; P Cairns 490kgs £1270.
Lighter bullocks sold from £810 up.
Fat cows: A Claudy farmer 685kgs £225; F McAleer Plumbridge 720kgs £207, 730kgs £204, 710kgs £199; J Teague Dromore 650kgs £211 and W Dooher 660kgs £151.
Poorer cows sold from £122 up.
Fat lambs sold to a top of £151.50 (594ppk) for 25 lambs.
Fat rams and ewes sold to £206.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sample prices: David McIlwaine 25.50kgs £151.50; C Hood 25kgs £139.50; 25.50kgs £132.50; Gary Lecky 25kgs £133.50; 23.50kgs £124; Aiden Morris 24kgs £133; John McCormack 25kgs £132.50; W D Millar 25.50kgs £132; 23kgs £124; N R McIlwaine 25.50kgs £131.50; 23kgs £124; Dean McNamee 24.50kgs £131.50; K Fox 25kgs £130; A McKelvey 23.50kgs £128.50; P A Keenan 25.50kgs £128; S J Lindsay 25kgs £125; T Stronge 23kgs £121.50; P J Maguire 24kgs £119; Sean McKenna 23kgs £119 and £116; J Glenn 21.50kgs £115; S McKenna 22kgs £115; J Adams 22.50kgs £114 and £112 and S Kee 22kgs £114 and £109.50.
Lighter lambs sold from £80 up.
Fat ewes and rams; Gary Rankin £206, £200 and £190; T McHugh £200; David McIlwaine £190; Dermot McCloskey £173, £122; Basil Dunlop £162, £140 and £120; an Omagh farmer £161, £132 and £116; S Millar £143, £120 and £96; R McKelvey £136, £120 and £98; A Morris £130; Abbie Lecky £118 and A Devine £100.
Other ewes sold from £54 up.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.