A slightly reduced entry of 370 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 8th June due to Armagh Show week produced a very firm trade in all rings.

Heifers

105 heifers sold in an excellent demand with good quality forward heifers selling steadily from £280 to a top of £323 for 554k at £1790 from a Carrowdore producer.

The same owner received £312 for 602k at £1880 and £310 for 560k at £1740.

Farming Life livestock markets

This producer entry of 25 quality Charolais and Limousin heifers averaged £291 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers sold to £297 for 640k at £1900 followed by £291 for 660k at £1920 followed by £288 for 618k at £1780.

Good quality grazing heifers sold from £260 to £316 for 468k at £1480 from a Tynan farmer followed by £298 for 466k at £1390 from a Newry producer.

A Rathfriland farmer received £287 for 484k at £1390.

Beef heifers

Carrowdore farmer 640k £1900 £297.00; Carrowdore farmer 660k £1920 £291.00 and Carrowdore farmer 618k £1780 £288.

Forward heifers

Carrowdore farmer 554k £1790 £323.00; Carrowdore farmer 602k £1880 £312.00; Carrowdore farmer 560k £1740 £311.00; Carrowdore farmer 580k £1790 £308.00; Carrowdore farmer 582k £1750 £300.00; Carrowdore farmer 596k £1780 £298.00; Carrowdore farmer 598k £1780 £297.00 and Carrowdore farmer 532k £1580 £296.

Middleweight heifers

Tynan farmer 468k £1480 £316.00; Newry farmer 466k £1390 £298.00; Sixmilecross farmer 380k £1130 £297.00; Dromore farmer 376k £1090 £290.00; Rathfriland farmer 484k £1390 £287.00; Katesbridge farmer 446k £1270 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 424k £1200 £283.00; Dromore farmer 366k £1010 £276.00 and Dromore farmer 396k £1070 £270.

Bullocks

85 bullocks returned a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks from £265 to £307 for 518k at £1590 from a Forkhill farmer followed by £289 for 588k at £1700 from a Loughbrickland farmer.

Middleweight steers sold to £328 for 454k at £1490 from a Sixmilecross farmer followed by £303 for 422k at £1280 from a Castlewellan producer.

A Newtownhamilton farmer received £297 for 470k at £1400.

Friesian bullocks were in excellent demand to a top of £261 for 570k at £1490 from a Forkhill farmer.

A Glenanne farmer received £250 for 556k at £1390.

Main demand for Friesians from £210 to £230 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Forkhill farmer 518k £1590 £307.00; Loughbrickland farmer 588k £1700 £289.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 544k £1550 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 598k £1700 £284.00; Loughbrickland farmer 528k £1500 £284.00; Camlough farmer 522k £1480 £284.00; Forkhill farmer 542k £1530 £282.00; Forkhill farmer 592k £1670 £282.00; Loughbrickland farmer 656k £1800 £274.00 and Newry farmer 588k £1570 £267.

Friesian bullocks

Forkhill farmer 572k £1490 £261.00; Armagh farmer 556k £1390 £250.00; Armagh farmer 594k £1470 £248.00; Cullyhanna farmer 572k £1310 £229.00; Cullyhanna farmer 674k £1530 £227.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 630k £1340 £213.

Weanlings

130 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality light males to £407 for 258k Charolais at £1050 from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

An Ardglass farmer received £384 for 346k at £1330 and £378 for 400k at £1510.

All top quality light males sold from £290 to £370 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males to £358 for 416k at £1490 from an Ardglass farmer.

The same owner received £353 for 436k at £1540 and £349 for 404k at £1410.

Heifer weanlings to £361 for 258k at £930 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £338 for 266k at £900. All good quality heifers from £260 to £328 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 416k £1490 £358.00; Ardglass farmer 436k £1540 £353.00; Ardglass farmer 404k £1410 £349.00 and Ardglass farmer 440k £1520 £345.

Light male weanlings

Co Fermanagh farmer 258k £1050 £407.00; Ardglass farmer 346k £1330 £384.00; Ardglass farmer 400k £1510 £378.00; Dromara farmer 396k £1470 £371.00; Ardglass farmer 392k £1450 £370.00; Castlewellan farmer 380k £1360 £358.00; Dromara farmer 336k £1140 £339.00 and Ardglass farmer 390k £1300 £333.

Heifer weanlings

Dromara farmer 358k £930 £361.00; Dromara farmer 266k £900 £338.00; Dromara farmer 296k £970 £328.00; Dromara farmer 242k £780 £322.00; Dromore farmer 300k £960 £320.00; Dromara farmer 358k £1090 £305.00; Dromara farmer 368k £1070 £291.00 and Co Fermanagh farmer 342k £980 £287.

A large entry of cows and calves sold to a top of £1900 for a 2015 Charolais cow with bull calf from a Dromore producer.

A Kilkeel farmer sold a Stabiliser heifer and heifer calf at £1620.

The same owner received £1600 for Stabiliser heifer and bull calf