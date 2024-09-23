Marts: Heifers selling to £1910 at Newtownstewart Mart
Heifers selling to £1910 (£1275 over weight and 329ppk).
Fat cows to £1565 and 221ppk.
Cows with calves to £1790.
Bullock and bull prices: F McBrien Drumquin 565kgs £1835; S A R Eaton Dungiven 670kgs £1735; M Gallen Castlederg 615kgs £1570; J O'Donnell Omagh 535kgs £1435 475kgs £1255, 490kgs £1240 and £1200; 410kgs £975 and £920; A O'Carolan Castlederg 375kgs £1280 (341ppk), 420kgs £1265, 365kgs £955; Jas Kelly Sion Mills 495kgs £1280, 555kgs £1190; O J McCarney Dromore 460kgs £1220, 385kgs £1050; T Semple Castlederg 410kgs £1175; S Fox Mountfield 465kgs £1275, 350kgs £940 and P Conway Newtownstewart 490kgs £1090.
Other bullocks and bulls sold from £640 up.
Heifer prices: B Blee Donemana 725kgs £1910, 640kgs £1710; S A R Eaton Dungiven 700kgs £1845; J F Devine Donemana 595kgs £1870, 570kgs £1750; 495kgs £1425 430kgs £1135; Ivan Elliott Drumlegagh 505kgs £1580; F McBrien Drumquin 510kgs £1480, 480kgs £1470 and £1380; R S Moore Newtownstewart 510kgs £1440, 485kgs £1300; O J McCarney Dromore 440kgs £1275 and £1265, 430kgs £1155, 400kgs £1000; S Irvine Irvenstown 455kgs £1150; B McColgan Gallon 315kgs £1035, 375kgs£1030, 380kgs £1005 and T Kerrigan Castlederg 410kgs £1000.
Other heifers sold from £640 up.
Fat cows: R H J Wilson 710kgs £221; W C Scott 595kgs £219; S Irvine 615kgs £202; M Dooher 460kgs £217 and Joe Moore Claudy 625kgs £181 and £170.
Other cows sold from £120 up.
Cows with calves; Ms S Collins Rasharkin £1790 and £1340.
Sheep sale
A full yard of sheep sold as follows:
Martin Devlin, 26kgs £136; 25kgs £134.50; V Shortt 26kgs £134; 25kgs £127.50; an Omagh farmer 25kgs £133; F McKenna 26kgs £133; D McAskie 24kgs £130; L McMenamin 25kgs £129.50; A McKelvey 24.50kgs £128.50; C McAnulla 26kgs £128; A Walsh 32kgs £128; Bert McKane 24.50kgs £127; T Byrne 25kgs £126.50; 23.50kgs £121; J Wilson 25.50kgs £126.50; 24kgs £123; A Caldwell 24kgs £126; B T McGlinchey 25kgs £125; N Coulter 23.50kgs £125; K McNamee 24.50kgs £125; S Sproule 24kgs £125; S Lindsay 24.50kgs £125; R G Pollock 24kgs £124.50; W S Buchanan 24kgs £122; 21kgs £113; David Kee 24kgs £123; P McFarland 24.50kgs £123; R Buchanan 23.50kgs £122; M G Dooher 23.50kgs £122; P J McCullagh 24kgs £120.50; R Scott 22.50kgs £119; D Emery 23kgs £116 and S Dennison 23kgs £113.
Lighter lambs sold from £82.50 up.
Fat ewes and rams: R Scott £242 and £150; L McMenamin £198, £128 and £114; R Buchanan £185 and £120; A McKelvey £160; J McGlinchey £156 and £115; F McCrossan £152 and £102; R Clarke £148, J Donnell £136; N Coulter £135 and R Wilson £120.
Other ewes sold from £61 up.
