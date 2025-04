Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A large entry of suckler calves on Tuesday 1st October at the annual NI Limousin Club suckler calf show and sale held in Hilltown Saleyard.

Results on the night were as follows: First place in the heifer class T White, Kilkeel, second Place Paul Brown, Hilltown, third place Martin McShane, Hilltown.

In the bull class, first place Michael Crilly, Hilltown and second and third place went to B Lavery.

Overall champion went to T White, Kilkeel with his first place heifer which sold for £1860 and reserve champion went to Paul Brown with his second place heifer which sold for £1530.

Heifers: Kilkeel farmer £1860 for 428kg (434ppk), Hilltown farmer £1530 for 382kg (400ppk), Hilltown farmer £1520 for 414kg (367ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 414kg (362ppk), Hilltown farmer £1490 for 396kg (376ppk), Hilltown farmer £1390 for 402kg (436ppk), Hilltown farmer £1380 for 422kg (327ppk), Hilltown farmer £1350 for 410kg (329ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1320 for 390kg (338ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 334kg (380ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1250 for 328kg (381ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1220 for 362kg (337ppk), Newry farmer £1200 for 308kg (389ppk), Hilltown farmer £1190 for 330kg (360ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1180 for 340kg (347ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1170 for 342kg (342ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1150 for 340kg (338ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1140 for 288kg (396ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1100 for 322kg (341ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1090 for 310kg (351ppk), Cabra farmer £1060 for 322kg (329ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1040 for 346kg (300ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1020 for 318kg (321ppk), Kilkeel farmer £960 for 310kg (309ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £930 for 306kg (304ppk), Rostrevor farmer £920 for 288kg (319ppk) and Castlewellan farmer £880 for 264kg (333ppk).

Bulls: Hilltown farmer £1550 for 442kg (351ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1550 for 582kg (266ppk), Cabra farmer £1550 for 540kg (287ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1530 for 420kg (364ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1520 for 452kg (336ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1520 for 464kg (327ppk), Cabra farmer £1510 for 474kg (318ppk), Markethill farmer £1460 for 478kg (305ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1450 for 472kg (307ppk), Hilltown farmer £1440 for 412kg (349ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1430 for 464kg (308ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1420 for 432kg (328ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1390 for 406kg (342ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1380 for 426kg (324ppk), Cullyhanna farmer £1370 for 406kg (337ppk), Hilltown farmer £1370 for 346kg (396ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1350 for 438kg (308ppk), Hilltown farmer £1340 for 360kg (372ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1330 for 376kg (354ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1330 for 374kg (355ppk) and £1320 for 396kg (333ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1310 for 368kg (356ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1300 for 400kg (325ppk) and £1290 for 394kg (327ppk), Culyhanna farmer £1280 for 344kg (372ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1280 for 366kg (349ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1270 for 314kg (404ppk), Warrenpoint farmer £1260 for 404kg (312ppk), Hilltown farmer £1250 for 390kg (320ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1250 for 370kg (338ppk), Newry farmer £1240 for 350kg (354ppk), Downpatrick farmer £1230 for 350kg (351ppk), Newry farmer £1230 for 336kg (366ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1220 for 320kg (381ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1210 for 324kg (373ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1200 for 354kg (339ppk), Hilltown farmer £1190 for 366kg (325ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1180 for 346kg (341ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1170 for 328kg (356ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1140 for 274kg (416ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1130 for 354kg (319ppk), Rathfriland farmer £1110 for 280kg (396ppk), Mayobridge farmer £1090 for 298kg (366ppk), Kilcoo farmer £1080 for 292kg (370ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1060 for 324kg (327ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1050 for 332kg (316ppk), Ballyward farmer £1000 for 298kg (335ppk), Rostrevor farmer £980 for 282kg (347ppk) and Katesbridge farmer £970 for 268kg (362ppk) and £950 for 250kg (380ppk).

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday 3rd October saw fat ewes sell to £176 and fat lambs to £151.

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer £176, Castlewellan farmer £172, Castlewellan farmer £148, Hilltown farmer £141, Letirim farmer £140, Rathfriland farmer £136 and Newtownhamilton farmer £121 and £119.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £151 for 25.2kg (599ppk), Cabra farmer £138 for 27kg (511ppk), Downpatrick farmer £135 for 28.2kg (479ppk), Cabra farmer £134 for 26.7kg (502ppk), Castlewellan farmer £132 for 25kg (528ppk), Rathfriland farmer £131 for 24kg (544ppk), Rathfriland farmer £130.50 for 24.2kg (539ppk), Cabra farmer £126 for 24kg (525ppk), Castlewellan farmer £125 for 23.3kg (536ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 24kg (516ppk), Hilltown farmer £124 for 20kg (620ppk), Castlewellan farmer £122 for 24kg (508ppk), Leitrim farmer £121.50 for 23.7kg (513ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 23.3kg (515ppk), Hilltown farmer £117 for 22kg (532ppk), Kilkeel farmer £116 for 20.4kg (568ppk), Castlewellan farmer £115.50 for 21kg (550ppk), Rathfriland farmer £115 for 21.3kg (540ppk), Hilltown farmer £114 for 20.9kg (545ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112 for 22kg (509ppk) and Magheralin farmer £110 for 20.5kg (536ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £118 for 18.8kg (633ppk) and £110 for 15kg (733ppk), Cabra farmer £109 for 19.6kg (556ppk), Bryansford farmer £106.50 for 19.7kg (541ppk), Ballyward farmer £106 for 18.5kg (573ppk) and £105.50 for 18.3kg (576ppk), Hilltown farmer £105 for 18.5kg (567ppk), Hilltown farmer £104.50 for 18.8kg (556ppk), Hilltown farmer £103.50 for 17.7kg (584ppk), Hilltown farmer £103 for 17.1kg (602ppk), Hilltown farmer £100 for 19kg (526ppk), Rostrevor farmer £99.50 for 16kg (622ppk), Hilltown farmer £98 for 16.8kg (583ppk), Bryansford farmer £96 for 16.2kg (592ppk), Hilltown farmer £90 for 14.4kg (625ppk), Hilltown farmer £89 for 16.6kg (536ppk), Castlewellan farmer £87 for 16kg (544ppk), Hilltown farmer £86 for 14.5kg (593ppk), Magheralin farmer £84 for 14.6kg (575ppk) and Kilkeel farmer £77 for 13.6kg (566ppk).

A large entry of cattle to Hilltown Mart on Saturday 5th October saw fat cows sell to £2000, heifers to £2460 and bullocks to £1940.

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer £2000 for 876kg (228ppk), Cabra farmer £1850 for 950kg (195ppk), Clough farmer £1850 for 894kg (207ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1830 for 916kg (199ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1770 for 842kg (210ppk), Clough farmer £1720 for 818kg (210ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 766kg (222ppk), Clough farmer £1650 for 798kg (207ppk), Annalong farmer £1520 for 746kg (204ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1390 for 664kg (209ppk) and Newry farmer £1370 for 632kg (217ppk).

Cows and calves: Castlewellan farmer £2550, £2010 and £1960 and Kilkeel farmer £1860, Newry farmer £1740.

Weanling heifers: Mayobridge farmer £1220 for 442kg (276ppk), Cabra farmer £900 for 352kg (256ppk) and Rostrevor farmer £870 for 326kg (267ppk).

Weanling bullocks: Mayobridge farmer £1550 for 528kg (293ppk) and £1540 for 520kg (296ppk), Annalong farmer £1230 for 418kg (294ppk), Cabra farmer £1110 for 408kg (272ppk), Burren farmer £1050 for 382kg (275ppk) and £1020 for 372kg (275ppk), Burren farmer £1010 for 382kg (265ppk) and £900 for 338kg (266ppk) and Burren farmer £850 for 304kg (279ppk).

Heifers: Hilltown farmer £2460 for 624kg (394ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1750 for 608kg (288ppk), Annalong farmer £1740 for 628kg (277ppk), Hilltown farmer £1710 for 578kg (296ppk) and £1700 for 586kg (290ppk), Hilltown farmer £1660 for 600kg (276ppk), £1630 for 588kg (277ppk) and £1620 for 574kg (282ppk), Annalong farmer £1610 for 588kg (277ppk), Hilltown farmer £1600 for 522kg (306ppk), Annalong farmer £1570 for 560kg (280ppk), Hilltown farmer £1560 for 538kg (290ppk), £1550 for 490kg (316ppk), £1540 for 518kg (297ppk), £1530 for 512kg (298ppk) and £1510 for 518kg (297ppk), Hilltown farmer £1500 for 504kg (297ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1450 for 522kg (278ppk), Hilltown farmer £1420 for 514kg (276ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1410 for 490kg (287ppk), Hilltown farmer £1400 for 492kg (284ppk), Newry farmer £1370 for 490kg (279ppk), Hilltown farmer £1330 for 422kg (315ppk), Hilltown farmer £1270 for 374kg (339ppk), Castlewellan farmer £1240 for 388kg (319ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1200 for 454kg (264ppk), Armagh farmer £1100 for 418kg (263ppk), Hilltown farmer £1080 for 386kg (280ppk) and Kilcoo farmer £1000 for 372kg (268ppk).

Bullocks: Kilkeel farmer £1940 for 638kg (304ppk), Hilltown farmer £1900 for 620kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1860 for 602kg (309ppk), Hilltown farmer £1860 for 588kg (316ppk), Hilltown farmer £1840 for 688kg (267ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1830 for 602kg (304ppk), Hilltown farmer £1830 for 596kg (307ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1820 for 592kg (307ppk), Hilltown farmer £1790 for 560kg (319ppk) and £1790 for 552kg (324ppk), Hilltown farmer £1780 for 560kg (318ppk), Hilltown farmer £1770 for 594kg (298ppk), Hilltown farmer £1740 for 538kg (323ppk), Hilltown farmer £1740 for 572kg (304ppk), Hilltown farmer £1730 for 534kg (324ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1710 for 570kg (300ppk), Hilltown farmer £1710 for 558kg (306ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 550kg (309ppk), Hilltown farmer £1700 for 488kg (348ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1700 for 550kg (309ppk), Hilltown farmer £1690 for 548kg (308ppk), Hilltown farmer £1680 for 516kg (325ppk), Cabra farmer £1680 for 550kg (305ppk), Kilkeel farmer £1670 for 576kg (289ppk), Hilltown farmer £1650 for 570kg (289ppk), Hilltown farmer £1640 for 500kg (328ppk) and £1630 for 518kg (314ppk), Hilltown farmer £1620 for 534kg (303ppk), Hilltown farmer £1610 for 528kg (305ppk), Hilltown farmer £1600 for 510kg (314ppk), Hilltown farmer £1590 for 480kg (331ppk), £1590 for 492kg (323ppk) and £1590 for 508kg (313ppk), Hilltown farmer £1580 for 512kg (308ppk), Rostrevor farmer £1570 for 496kg (315ppk), Hilltown farmer £1560 for 498kg (313ppk), Hilltown farmer £1550 for 470kg (329ppk) and £1530 for 474kg (323ppk), Hilltown farmer £1520 for 480kg (316ppk), Hilltown farmer £1440 for 476kg (302ppk) and £1390 for 446kg (312ppk) and Bryansford farmer £1220 for 396kg (308ppk).