Marts: High demand for calves at Draperstown Mart, male calves selling to 434ppk
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Male calves
C McGarvey £1320/390kg £1290/390kg £1160/360kg £1090/360kg K Watters £1260/290kg £1100/270kg £1040/260kg £1000/250kg £980/230kg £930/250kg £890/210kg £870/210kg £760/190kg H O'Kane £1220/400kg £1190/340kg £1080/340kg £1050/330kg F Quigley £1220/370kg £1190/360kg £1160/350kg £1140/340kg £1100/350kg F Gormley £1030/300kg J Maxwell £940/330kg £940/330kg B Small £910/350kg and R Lagan £840/300kg £750/270kg £670/200kg.
Female calves
F Quigley £1170/340kg £1150/310kg £1100/310kg £1050/290kg £1020/310kg £1010/290kg £960/350kg B Small £1090/300kg £1090/310kg £1060/310kg K Watters £1070/290kg £1060/280kg £1020/260kg £980/270kg £970/260kg £960/240kg £840/240kg £840/240kg £840/270kg £830/230kg £800/220kg £780/210kg £760/210kg H O'Kane £990/270kg £750/250kg and R Lagan £790/250kg £700/230kg £680/200kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.