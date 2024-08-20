Marts: High demand for cattle at Draperstown Mart, prices £1410/410kg
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
D Duncan £1760/630kg £1720/650kg £1690/640kg F Hughes £1650/590kg £1550/490kg £1480/520kg £1460/480kg £1440/480kg £1440/500kg £1410/470kg £1400/510kg £1370/470kg £1320/450kg P McGuigan £1610/570kg £1550/560kg £1540/540kg £1430/540kg £1410/560kg E Ferguson £1560/620kg £1440/530kg £1400/560kg £1290/550kg D McCulla £1520/610kg £1500/570kg £1480/600kg J Bradley £1480/450kg £1410/410kg G Lennox £1370/540kg E Diamond £1290/490kg £1190/450kg £1100/420kg B Hempton £1240/410kg P Devlin £1120/450kg and K Pinkerton £1100/450kg.
Heifers
M Greaves £1530/500kg £1520/520kg £1490/570kg £1450/500kg £1420/570kg £1410/550kg £1390/490kg £1360/490kg E Ferguson £1500/610kg £1500/640kg £1410/530kg £1370/550kg £1310/570kg K Pinkerton £1500/520kg £1400/490kg D Duncan £1480/560kg £1430/570kg £1410/550kg £1380/540kg K McCullagh £1360/390kg B Hempton £1290/420kg £990/350kg £950/350kg £830/330kg M Gribbin £1080/460kg P Devlin £1070/360kg and S Simpson £970/370kg.
Fat cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
M McShane £1915/840kg J Brolly £1825/730kg E Connor £1824/760kg £1763/760kg £1617/770kg £1540/720kg £1465/660kg £1386/660kg J Brolly £1744/800kg £1618/710kg £1570/660kg £1318/640kg N Dallas £1638/650kg £1425/750kg P Diamond £1591/780kg A Hutchinson £1560/780kg £1531/660kg A Mullin £1416/730kg K Pinkerton £1412/660kg T McKenna £1326/650kg and S Mullin £1254/550kg.
Bulls
M McShane £2180/910kg J Lennon £1770/620kg K McCloskey £1690/930kg J McGillian £1650/850kg J Lennon £1640/540kg and N Dallas £1100/500kg £1030/450kg £1000/430kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.