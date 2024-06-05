Marts: High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, bullocks topping at 281ppk (£1210/430kg)

By Darryl Armitage
Published 5th Jun 2024, 11:28 BST
Cattle on high demand in Fivemiletown with bullocks topping at 281ppk (£1210/430kg) and heifers 290ppk (£1190/410kg).

Bullocks

D McKinney £1260/450kg £1210/430kg S Balfour £1180/440kg £1030/400kg S McFadden £1090/400kg £1020/410kg B Balfour £1050/380kg G Mellon £960/380kg £730/330kg and M McCarroll £680/290kg £680/280kg £660/260kg.

Heifers

D McKinney £1190/410kg £1060/390kg S McFadden £1040/430kg £1010/420kg S Balfour £1010/430kg G Mellon £990/390kg H Armstrong £940/450kg £930/420kg and W Johnston £900/400kg £880/390kg £850/390kg.

