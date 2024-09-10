Marts: High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, cattle selling to 403ppk
Cattle in high demand this week in Fivemiletown which left a sharp trade.
Cattle sold to 403ppk.
A Foy £1330/420kg £1330/420kg M Stewart £1330/510kg D Wilson £1300/360kg £970/360kg H Moore £1290/320kg £1260/350kg £1140/320kg £1110/310kg P McGirr £1070/400kg £1000/320kg £790/340kg D McCanny £1040/400kg £980/360kg £940/380kg £920/330kg £900/340kg N Elliott £900/310kg £690/220kg and W Johnston £880/320kg £860/360kg.
