Marts: High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, heifers selling to 337ppk

By Darryl Armitage
Published 21st May 2024, 13:09 BST
Cattle on high demand this Monday in Fivemiletown with bullock selling to 366ppk and heifers 337ppk.

Bullocks

D Johnston £1220/520kg D Wilson £1100/380kg £1080/340kg £900/270kg G Vance £1100/450kg £790/340kg R McConnell £920/280kg £880/240kg £800/240kg D O'Hart £890/330kg £840/300kg £840/340kg £820/320kg £820/320kg and D Johnston £710/290kg.

Heifers

E Kettyle £1290/460kg £1260/570kg W Graham £1280/480kg C Smyton £1050/400kg £1040/370kg £840/360kg D Wilson £910/270kg D O'Hart £800/300kg D Johnston £790/360kg £720/240kg and R McConnell £790/270kg.

