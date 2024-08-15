Marts: High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, prices to £1300/390kg
A high trade this Monday at Fivemiletown Mart with cattle making 333ppk (£1300/390kg) more cattle needed next week, to keep up with the packed ring of buyers.
O Murray £1300/390kg £930/320kg £890/300kg J Johnston £1260/530kg £1140/500kg £1130/490kg £1100/470kg £1090/470kg £1000/440kg B Hall £1140/500kg £1070/450kg £1040/430kg £1020/420kg £990/420kg £970/400kg £910/390kg E McKenna £930/330kg £930/400kg £900/380kg W Johnston £910/400kg £890/370kg £870/370kg £800/360kg and L Moffitt £810/350kg £760/330kg £740/340kg.
