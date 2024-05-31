Marts: High demand for cattle at Lisahally Mart, store bullocks selling to 310ppk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
K Smith £1430/610kg £1370/580kg J Foster £1260/530kg £1190/540kg D Feeney £1110/400kg £990/320kg £930/350kg £800/280kg £760/300kg L Hunt £1090/460kg £1010/420kg £950/380kg C Hall £1070/470kg £950/440kg P Robinson £990/340kg £940/320kg £900/310kg J Conway £870/340kg £840/330kg £790/310kg and D Gamble £770/310kg.
Heifers
W Smyth £1580/520kg £1340/470kg £1250/460kg £1130/450kg J McGuinness £1540/560kg £1290/480kg £1140/450kg £1110/440kg £1010/410kg G Wilson £1130/450kg £1050/420kg D Beattie £1080/420kg £1060/420kg £900/430kg £850/350kg M Smyth £910/380kg £890/370kg £800/340kg S Hyndman £820/330kg D McElhatton £720/320kg £720/340kg and P Curry £720/330kg.
Fat cows
Advertisement
Advertisement
R Wallace £1732/710kg £1722/730kg £1689/710kg £1664/650kg £1516/790kg K Smith £1420/570kg £1350/560kg and P Robinson £1370/580kg £1260/540kg.
Sheep
Trade was high with fat lambs making £177.50/25.5kg and store lambs £161/21kg.
Lambs
E Bell £177.50/25.5kg £162/22kg R Wilson £175/25kg £161/21kg C George £174/25kg £166/22.5kg O Allen £173/25kg £150/20kg P O'Doherty £173/30kg A Olphert £170.50/24.5kg £170/24kg A McLaughlin £170/23kg O McDevitt £170/27kg £165/24kg £160/22.5kg TTDF £169.50/23kg H Barbour £169/25kg G Hegarty £169/23kg £165/22.5kg £157/21.5kg D Poston £168/22kg J McClelland £167.50/22.5kg A Houston £167/24kg £163/22kg J Magee £166/25kg £160/21.5kg G Kelly £163.50/21.5kg £160/21kg and M Whiteside £162/22kg £158/21kg.
Ewes
E Bell £180 £160 A Olphert £172 W Goligher £168 J Young £168 £158 D Devine £166 £138 M McDonald £154 £130 T Robinson £152 J Conn £150 £140 H Barbour £150 W McConway £148 A McLaughlin £148 and A McLaughlin £138.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.