Marts: Impressive show of cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, heifers to £1610/570kg
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bullocks sell to £1400/490kg and heifers £1610/570kg.
Bullocks
WM Dunwoody £1400/490kg, Aidan McKenna £1290/560kg, Deerpark Collections £1230/360kg, Ian and Elsis McClure £1210/515kg, £1190/535kg, £1180/550kg,£1110/475kg, £1070/475kg, Martin Shannon £1180/490kg, Deerpark Collection £1120, Francis Rodgers £1070/390kg, WM Dunwoody £1030/420kg, £1000/410kg, Maurice Williamson £980/370kg, £890/390kg, £800/260kg, Ian and Mrs Elsie McClure £960/405kg, Deerpark Collections £900/265kg and Leslie Moffitt £840/350kg, £750/280kg, £730/245kg, £700/215kg, £700/200kg, £700/265kg, £680/240kg, £660/290kg, £660/200kg, £660/240kg.
Heifers
Timothy Farrell £1610/570kg, £1580/560kg, £1550/610kg, Aidan McKenna £1410/510kg, £1300/540kg, Carmel McBrien £1200/480kg, Cecil Moran £1180/450kg, Cathal McBrien £1170/420kg, Donald Johnston £1110, David Wilson £1100/440kg, Cathal McBrien £1010/400kg, Deerpark Collection £990/500kg, David Wilson £980/420kg, £960/400kg, Wendy Moran £950/405kg, Cathal McBrien £940/370kg, W Johnston £870/390kg, David Wlson £860/370kg, Alan McKeown £840/375kg, W Johnston £800/370kg, £800/380kg, Alan McKeown £800/290kg, Deerpark Collection £790/280kg and Alan McKeown £710/290kg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.