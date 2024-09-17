Marts: Impressive show of cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, heifers to £1610/570kg

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 17th Sep 2024, 12:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An impressive show of cattle on Monday at Fivemiletown Mart.

Bullocks sell to £1400/490kg and heifers £1610/570kg.

Bullocks

WM Dunwoody £1400/490kg, Aidan McKenna £1290/560kg, Deerpark Collections £1230/360kg, Ian and Elsis McClure £1210/515kg, £1190/535kg, £1180/550kg,£1110/475kg, £1070/475kg, Martin Shannon £1180/490kg, Deerpark Collection £1120, Francis Rodgers £1070/390kg, WM Dunwoody £1030/420kg, £1000/410kg, Maurice Williamson £980/370kg, £890/390kg, £800/260kg, Ian and Mrs Elsie McClure £960/405kg, Deerpark Collections £900/265kg and Leslie Moffitt £840/350kg, £750/280kg, £730/245kg, £700/215kg, £700/200kg, £700/265kg, £680/240kg, £660/290kg, £660/200kg, £660/240kg.

Fivemiletown MartFivemiletown Mart
Fivemiletown Mart

Heifers

Timothy Farrell £1610/570kg, £1580/560kg, £1550/610kg, Aidan McKenna £1410/510kg, £1300/540kg, Carmel McBrien £1200/480kg, Cecil Moran £1180/450kg, Cathal McBrien £1170/420kg, Donald Johnston £1110, David Wilson £1100/440kg, Cathal McBrien £1010/400kg, Deerpark Collection £990/500kg, David Wilson £980/420kg, £960/400kg, Wendy Moran £950/405kg, Cathal McBrien £940/370kg, W Johnston £870/390kg, David Wlson £860/370kg, Alan McKeown £840/375kg, W Johnston £800/370kg, £800/380kg, Alan McKeown £800/290kg, Deerpark Collection £790/280kg and Alan McKeown £710/290kg.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice