Marts: Improved trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £2496
Beef cows sold to 283p for 780kg at £2207, Friesian cows to 203p for 700kg at £1421 and Beef heifers to 300p for 720kg at £2160.
Beef bullocks to 316p for 790kg at £2496 and a top per head of £2622 for 920kg, Friesian bullocks to 244p for 470kg at £1146.
Beef cows
T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 780kg £2207 (283), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 620kg £1636 (264), G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 580kg £1531 (264), B and L Higgins, Moneymore Limousin 560kg £1405 (251), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 660kg £1656 (251), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Limousin 580kg £1438 (248), L O’Connor, Dungiven Simmental 770kg £1894 (246), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Saler 820kg £2017 (246), J McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 700kg £1722 (246), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 700kg £1722 (246), R Evans, Randalstown Limousin 700kg £1708 (244), W Whyte, Portglenone Char 980kg £2381 (243) and M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 770kg £1848 (240).
Holstein/Friesian cows
J and C Kane, Ballycastle 700kg £1421 (203), 660kg £1188 (180), 750kg £1342 (179), 690kg £1235 (179), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 800kg £1392 (174), W Kennedy, Ballyclare 760kg £1307 (172), D and D Robinson, Carnalbanagh 760kg £1299 (171), T J Johnston, Glenavy 680kg £1135 (167) and B Alexander, Ahoghill 600kg £978 (163), 600kg £972 (162), 660kg £1062 (161).
Beef heifers
T and D Harris, Toomebridge Limousin 720kg £2160 (300), N Higgins, Desertmartin Limousin 530kg £1579 (298), L O’Connor, Dungiven Charolais 790kg £2322 (294), N Higgins, Desertmartin Limousin 570kg £1670 (293), A and M and V Armstrong, Straid Charolais 620kg £1779 (287), Limousin 470kg £1334 (284), Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1584 (283), Limousin 570kg £1596 (280), 490kg £1372 (280), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 530kg £1468 (277), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1462 (276), Limousin 550kg £1518 (276), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 460kg £1260 (274) and B and L Higgins, Moneymore Limousin 560kg £1523 (272).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
O McGuinness, Greysteele Belgian Blue 790kg £2496 (316) T and D Harris Toomebridge Limousin 740kg £2286 (309), H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 790kg £2433 (308) G Millar, Charolais 640kg £1958 (306) R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 660kg £2019 (306) N Higgins, Desertmartin Limousin 680kg £2067 (304) C Livingstone, Limousin 730kg £2211 (303) R McCartney, Limousin 840kg £2520 (300) T and D Harris, Limousin 720kg £2152 (299) G Simpson, Limousin 690kg £2056 (298) G Millar, Charolais 690kg £2049 (297) R McCartney, Limousin 690kg £2049 (297) N Higgins, Limousin 760kg £2242 (295) G Simpson, Cullybackey Limousin 680kg £1999 (294) and G Millar, Charolais 720kg £2116 (294).
Top per head
D McBurney, Cullybackey Simmental 920kg £2622, R McCartney, Limousin 840kg £2520, O McGuinness, Belgian Blue 790kg £2496, H Crawford, Limousin 790kg £2433, C Kennedy, Ballyclare Saler 1000kg £2370, T and D Harris, Toomebridge Limousin 740kg £2286, J McComb, Antrim Simmental 790kg £2275, D McBurney, Cullybackey Simmental 790kg £2259, N Higgins, Limousin 760kg £2242, C Livingstone, Limousin 730kg £2211, Charolais 740kg £2153, T and D Harris, Limousin 720kg £2152, H Crawford, Belgian Blue 730kg £2117, G Millar, Charolais 720kg £2116, Charolais 730kg £2109 and B and L Higgins, Limousin 720kg £2080.
Friesian bullocks
Rosedernott Farm, 470kg £1146 (244) 570kg £1299 (228) J and S McElnay, 570kg £1299 (228) Rosedernott Farm, 490kg £1097 (224) R McNabney, Broughshane 520kg £1138 (219) J and S McElnay, 610kg £1335 (219) 510kg £1076 (211) and R McNabney, 500kg £1050 (210) 480kg £979 (204).
Friday 15th November 2024: Dairy cows - 72 lots through the dairy ring topped at £2600 for a calved heifer from D Maybin, Broughshane and a Friesian bull from W Black, Aghadowey reached £3100.
D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £2600, S Jamieson, Broughshane Holstein £2520, M Hughes, Kircubbin Friesian £2450, S Crawford, Randalstown Holstein £2300, Clandeboye Estate, Bangor Holstein £2250, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2220, S Jamieson, Broughshane Holstein £2200, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2150, B Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £2100, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £2100, S Crawford, Randalstown Holstein £2100, B Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £1900, T J Gordon, Ballyclare Holstein £1900 and B McStravick, Lurgan Friesian £1900.
Suckler cows
50 lots of sucklers reached £2950 for a Saler heifer with a heifer calf at foot from I Beggs, Whitehead.
I Beggs, Whitehead Saler and heifer calf £2950, Saler and bull calf £2800, £2700 x2, J Breen, Lurgan Limousin and bull calf £2620, I Beggs, Whitehead Saler and bull calf £2550, £2500 x2, Saler and heifer calf £2450, £2350, J Breen, Lurgan Limousin and bull calf £2300 and I Beggs, Whitehead Saler and bull calf £2300, £2250 x2, Saler and heifer calf £2200, £2050.
Calves
377 lots of calves met an excellent trade with bulls topping at £800 for a Limousin, heifers to £655 for a Charolais and Friesian bull calves to £450.
Bulls
W Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin £800, T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £750, W Berry, Tynan Belgian Blue £740, T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £715, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £705, C McCloskey, Dunloy Belgian Blue £680, £665, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £640 x2, C McCloskey, Dunloy Limousin £640, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £635, J Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue £630, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais £610, I McFarlane, Hollywood Aberdeen Angus £590 and T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £580.
Heifers
M Reid, Dungannon Charolais £655, T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £620 x2, £605, W Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin £600, T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £590, I McFarlane, Hollywood Aberdeen Angus £580 and T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £575, £570, £560.
Holstein/Friesian bulls
P Mairs, Comber £450 x10, C McCloskey, Dunloy £440, £420, £400, D McKeeman, Ballymoney £370, D McNeilly, Randalstown £200 and W S Gregg, Cloughmills £200.
Weanlings
An entry 300 weanlings on Friday resulted in a great trade.
Bullocks sold to £1245 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1805 and heifers sold to £1200 over for 500kg at £1700.
Bullocks
0-300kg
J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £1320 (440), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 230kg £980 (426), 240kg £1000 (416), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £1080 (415), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 290kg £1170 (403), I Foster, Antrim Limousin 300kg £1190 (396), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 280kg £1105 (394), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 250kg £980 (392), V Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin 220kg £850 (386), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 270kg £1040 (385), I Foster, Antrim Limousin 280kg £1070 (382), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 270kg £1030 (381), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 270kg £1030 (381), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 290kg £1085 (374) and B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 240kg £890 (370), Jersey 240kg £890 (370).
301-350kg
J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1250 (403), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 340kg £1370 (402), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Limousin 340kg £1350 (397), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 340 £1340 (394), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 310kg £1220 (393), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 340kg £1330 (391), S McCullough, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1280 (387), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1310 (385), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 330kg £1250 (378), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 310kg £1170 (377), C Bateson, Toomebridge Charolais 320kg £1200 (375), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 350kg £1295 (370), E McKeever, Killygarn Limousin 320kg £1170 (365), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1200 (363) and B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 330kg £1200 (363).
Over 351kg
Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £1590 (429), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1600 (421), 360kg £1480 (411), 380kg £1540 (405), 360kg £1450 (402), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 400kg £1560 (390), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 400kg £1540 (385), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Charolais 360kg £1380 (383), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 400kg £1490 (372), 380kg £1400 (368), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £1410 (361),C Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 410kg £1480 (361), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 470kg £1690 (359), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 440kg £1570 (356), C Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 410kg £1460 (356) and S McCullough, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1280 (355).
Heifers
0-300kg
O McConnon, Randalstown, Limousin 240kg £940 (391), B Devlin, Toomebridge Limousin 260kg £980 (376), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 260kg £980 (376), O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 250kg £940 (376), B and A McCammon Limousin 290kg £1080 (372), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 250kg £925 (370), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £960 (369), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 260kg £960 (369), 290kg £1070 (369), D McAuley, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef 190kg £690 (363), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 270kg £980 (363), P McLarnon, Belfast 2x Limousin £935 (359), S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £860 (358) and O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 240kg £830 (345).
301 - 350kg
Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 330kg £1310 (397), B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 330kg £1240 (375), S Hoey, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1140 (367), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1160 (362), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 320kg £1160 (362), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1150 (359), 330kg £1160 (351), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 320kg £1120 (350), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1120 (350), 310kg £1080 (348), 340kg £1175 (345), 330kg £1140 (345), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £1160 (341), 340kg £1150 (338) and Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 330kg £1100 (333).
Over 351kg
S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 360kg £1290 (358), 500kg £1700 (340), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 360kg £1180 (327), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1190 (313), C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 460kg £1440 (313), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1150 (302), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 390kg £1160 (297), H McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 370kg £1100 (297), J Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 380kg £1110 (292), W Ferguson, Newtownabbey Limousin 420kg £1210 (288), S Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £1060 (286) and W Ferguson, Newtownabbey Limousin 400kg £1140 (285).
Monday 18th November 2024: A smaller entry of 450 sheep on Monday evening past.
Stores to £143, ewe lambs to £142.50 and rams to £320 for a Charollais.
The pedigree Suffolk sale topped at 6000gns for a ewe lamb.
Store lambs
S White, Cloughmills 40 Texel £143, D Murphy, Dungiven 3 Suffolk £140, W Hamilton, Doagh 30 Suffolk £139, S Caldwell, Portglenone 7 Texel £135, S Thompson, Ballymena 1 Texel £134, I Gibson, Broughshane 3 Texel £134, William R Boyle, Larne 14 Suffolk £133, J McLoughlin, Glarryford 5 Suffolk £133, T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus 15 Texel £133, S Thompson, Glenarm 41 Texel £132, D McMullan, Dungiven 2 Cheviot £124, D Murphy, Dungiven 2 Cheviot £124, D McAuley, Ballyclare 18 Texel £123, S McMullan, Martinstown 18 Texel £123 and T and B Gibson, Broughshane 7 Mule £121.
Ewe lambs
W Wright, Carnlough 6 Texel £142, D Murphy 3 Charollais £138, S Currie, Larne 15 Easycare £133, 15 Easycare £129, 14 Easycare £127 and R Frazer, Rathfriland 8 Cheviot £121.
Tuesday 19th November 2024: An entry of 200 store cattle in Ballymena today met a great trade.
Bullocks sold to £1210 over for a Belgian Blue 670kgs at £1880 presented by E Gillan, Ballymena.
Heifers sold to £1150 over for a Aberdeen Angus 620kg at £1770 presented by T Adams, Rathkenny.
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 330kg £1240 (375) Charolais 380kg £1230 (323) Charolais 340kg £1100 (323) Charolais 390kg £1240 (318) Charolais 330kg £1045 (316) Charolais 370kg £1170 (316) R McNabney, Limousin 400kg £1250 (312) A Patterson, Charolais 420kg £1300 (309) R McNabney, Limousin 490kg £1490 (304) J O McCormick, Ballymoney Limousin 440kg £1330 (302) A Patteson, Charolais 400kg £1200 (300) Charolais 420kg £1260 (300) Charolais 400kg £1190 (297) Charolais 470kg £1395 (296) WA Weatherup, Charolais 450kg £1330 (295) and A Paterson, Charolais 390kg £1150 (294).
501kg and over
B Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £1580 (303) T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue 510kg £1500 (294) Airfield Enterprises, Charolais 570kg £1650 (289) T Adams, Abondance 620kg £1770 (285) Abondance 540kg £1540 (285) Abondance 570kg £1610 (282) Abondance 530kg £1490 (281) Abondance 560kg £1570 (280) Abondance 520kg £1455 (279) Abondance 530kg £1470 (277) Abondance 540kg £1490 (275) Abondance 520kg £1430 (275) Abondance 540kg £1480 (274) Abondance 570kg £1560 (273) Abondance 530kg £1440 (271) and J Stirling, Ballymena Simmental 530kg £1430 (269).
Bullocks
0kg to 500kg
A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 320kg £1195 (373) N Boyd, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1310 (363) WA Weatherup, Comber Limousin 410kg £1490 (363) A Patterson, Charolais 330kg £1160 (351) Charolais 360kg £1240 (344) N Boyd, Charolais 380kg £1290 (339) A Patterson, Abondance 340kg £1140 (335) N Boyd, Charolais 430kg £1430 (332) A Patterson, Charolais 310kg £1030 (332) Charolais 330kg £1080 (327) Belgian Blue 360kg £1160 (322) Charolais 390kg £1240 (318) N Boyd, Charolais 410kg £1290 (314) G McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 480kg £1510 (314) T Armstrong, Limousin 420kg £1320 (314) and N Boyd, Charolais 430kg £1350 (314).
501kg and over
E Gillan, Ballymena Belgian Blue 570kg £1800 (315) J McErlain, Toomebridge Limousin 570kg £1735 (304) Belgian Blue 510kg £1540 (302) T Armstrong, Greyabbey Limousin 550kg £1650 (300) Airfields Enterprises, Hereford 590kg £1750 (296) Hereford 590kg £1730 (293) T Armstrong, Limousin 580kg £1690 (291) Airfield Enterprises, Hereford 590kg £1710 (289) B Stirling, Charolais 550kg £1580 (287) G McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 560kg £1600 (285) N Boyd, Hereford 530kg £1500 (283) G McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 570kg £1610 (282) E Gillan, Belgian Blue 670kg £1880 (280) J Stirling, Ballymena Simmental 510kg £1425 (279) Simmental 580kg £1610 (277) and J McErlain, Toomebridge Limousin 570kg £1570 (275).
