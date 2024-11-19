Marts: Improved trade for cattle at Ballymena Mart, beef bullocks to £2496

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thursday 14th November 2024: 240 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in an improved trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef cows sold to 283p for 780kg at £2207, Friesian cows to 203p for 700kg at £1421 and Beef heifers to 300p for 720kg at £2160.

Beef bullocks to 316p for 790kg at £2496 and a top per head of £2622 for 920kg, Friesian bullocks to 244p for 470kg at £1146.

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballymena Livestock Market

T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 780kg £2207 (283), R McNabney, Broughshane Limousin 620kg £1636 (264), G Connon, Aldergrove Limousin 580kg £1531 (264), B and L Higgins, Moneymore Limousin 560kg £1405 (251), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 660kg £1656 (251), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Limousin 580kg £1438 (248), L O’Connor, Dungiven Simmental 770kg £1894 (246), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Saler 820kg £2017 (246), J McCambridge, Ballycastle Limousin 700kg £1722 (246), T Wray, Carnlough Limousin 700kg £1722 (246), R Evans, Randalstown Limousin 700kg £1708 (244), W Whyte, Portglenone Char 980kg £2381 (243) and M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 770kg £1848 (240).

Holstein/Friesian cows

J and C Kane, Ballycastle 700kg £1421 (203), 660kg £1188 (180), 750kg £1342 (179), 690kg £1235 (179), Rosedernott Farm, Cloughmills 800kg £1392 (174), W Kennedy, Ballyclare 760kg £1307 (172), D and D Robinson, Carnalbanagh 760kg £1299 (171), T J Johnston, Glenavy 680kg £1135 (167) and B Alexander, Ahoghill 600kg £978 (163), 600kg £972 (162), 660kg £1062 (161).

Beef heifers

T and D Harris, Toomebridge Limousin 720kg £2160 (300), N Higgins, Desertmartin Limousin 530kg £1579 (298), L O’Connor, Dungiven Charolais 790kg £2322 (294), N Higgins, Desertmartin Limousin 570kg £1670 (293), A and M and V Armstrong, Straid Charolais 620kg £1779 (287), Limousin 470kg £1334 (284), Aberdeen Angus 560kg £1584 (283), Limousin 570kg £1596 (280), 490kg £1372 (280), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 530kg £1468 (277), E Ferguson, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1462 (276), Limousin 550kg £1518 (276), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 460kg £1260 (274) and B and L Higgins, Moneymore Limousin 560kg £1523 (272).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

O McGuinness, Greysteele Belgian Blue 790kg £2496 (316) T and D Harris Toomebridge Limousin 740kg £2286 (309), H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 790kg £2433 (308) G Millar, Charolais 640kg £1958 (306) R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 660kg £2019 (306) N Higgins, Desertmartin Limousin 680kg £2067 (304) C Livingstone, Limousin 730kg £2211 (303) R McCartney, Limousin 840kg £2520 (300) T and D Harris, Limousin 720kg £2152 (299) G Simpson, Limousin 690kg £2056 (298) G Millar, Charolais 690kg £2049 (297) R McCartney, Limousin 690kg £2049 (297) N Higgins, Limousin 760kg £2242 (295) G Simpson, Cullybackey Limousin 680kg £1999 (294) and G Millar, Charolais 720kg £2116 (294).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

D McBurney, Cullybackey Simmental 920kg £2622, R McCartney, Limousin 840kg £2520, O McGuinness, Belgian Blue 790kg £2496, H Crawford, Limousin 790kg £2433, C Kennedy, Ballyclare Saler 1000kg £2370, T and D Harris, Toomebridge Limousin 740kg £2286, J McComb, Antrim Simmental 790kg £2275, D McBurney, Cullybackey Simmental 790kg £2259, N Higgins, Limousin 760kg £2242, C Livingstone, Limousin 730kg £2211, Charolais 740kg £2153, T and D Harris, Limousin 720kg £2152, H Crawford, Belgian Blue 730kg £2117, G Millar, Charolais 720kg £2116, Charolais 730kg £2109 and B and L Higgins, Limousin 720kg £2080.

Friesian bullocks

Rosedernott Farm, 470kg £1146 (244) 570kg £1299 (228) J and S McElnay, 570kg £1299 (228) Rosedernott Farm, 490kg £1097 (224) R McNabney, Broughshane 520kg £1138 (219) J and S McElnay, 610kg £1335 (219) 510kg £1076 (211) and R McNabney, 500kg £1050 (210) 480kg £979 (204).

Friday 15th November 2024: Dairy cows - 72 lots through the dairy ring topped at £2600 for a calved heifer from D Maybin, Broughshane and a Friesian bull from W Black, Aghadowey reached £3100.

D Maybin, Broughshane Holstein £2600, S Jamieson, Broughshane Holstein £2520, M Hughes, Kircubbin Friesian £2450, S Crawford, Randalstown Holstein £2300, Clandeboye Estate, Bangor Holstein £2250, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2220, S Jamieson, Broughshane Holstein £2200, R and H Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £2150, B Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £2100, D and S Bayne, Cookstown Friesian £2100, S Crawford, Randalstown Holstein £2100, B Lilburn, Dromore Holstein £1900, T J Gordon, Ballyclare Holstein £1900 and B McStravick, Lurgan Friesian £1900.

Suckler cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

50 lots of sucklers reached £2950 for a Saler heifer with a heifer calf at foot from I Beggs, Whitehead.

I Beggs, Whitehead Saler and heifer calf £2950, Saler and bull calf £2800, £2700 x2, J Breen, Lurgan Limousin and bull calf £2620, I Beggs, Whitehead Saler and bull calf £2550, £2500 x2, Saler and heifer calf £2450, £2350, J Breen, Lurgan Limousin and bull calf £2300 and I Beggs, Whitehead Saler and bull calf £2300, £2250 x2, Saler and heifer calf £2200, £2050.

Calves

377 lots of calves met an excellent trade with bulls topping at £800 for a Limousin, heifers to £655 for a Charolais and Friesian bull calves to £450.

Bulls

W Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin £800, T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £750, W Berry, Tynan Belgian Blue £740, T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £715, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £705, C McCloskey, Dunloy Belgian Blue £680, £665, A M Crawford, Ballynure Belgian Blue £640 x2, C McCloskey, Dunloy Limousin £640, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £635, J Adams, Ballymena Belgian Blue £630, Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais £610, I McFarlane, Hollywood Aberdeen Angus £590 and T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £580.

Heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

M Reid, Dungannon Charolais £655, T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £620 x2, £605, W Warwick, Templepatrick Limousin £600, T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £590, I McFarlane, Hollywood Aberdeen Angus £580 and T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue £575, £570, £560.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

P Mairs, Comber £450 x10, C McCloskey, Dunloy £440, £420, £400, D McKeeman, Ballymoney £370, D McNeilly, Randalstown £200 and W S Gregg, Cloughmills £200.

Weanlings

An entry 300 weanlings on Friday resulted in a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £1245 over for a Limousin 560kg at £1805 and heifers sold to £1200 over for 500kg at £1700.

Bullocks

0-300kg

J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 300kg £1320 (440), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 230kg £980 (426), 240kg £1000 (416), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £1080 (415), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 290kg £1170 (403), I Foster, Antrim Limousin 300kg £1190 (396), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 280kg £1105 (394), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 250kg £980 (392), V Erskine, Ballyclare Limousin 220kg £850 (386), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 270kg £1040 (385), I Foster, Antrim Limousin 280kg £1070 (382), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 270kg £1030 (381), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 270kg £1030 (381), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 290kg £1085 (374) and B McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 240kg £890 (370), Jersey 240kg £890 (370).

301-350kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 310kg £1250 (403), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 340kg £1370 (402), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Limousin 340kg £1350 (397), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 340 £1340 (394), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 310kg £1220 (393), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 340kg £1330 (391), S McCullough, Broughshane Charolais 330kg £1280 (387), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg £1310 (385), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 330kg £1250 (378), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 310kg £1170 (377), C Bateson, Toomebridge Charolais 320kg £1200 (375), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 350kg £1295 (370), E McKeever, Killygarn Limousin 320kg £1170 (365), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 330kg £1200 (363) and B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 330kg £1200 (363).

Over 351kg

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £1590 (429), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1600 (421), 360kg £1480 (411), 380kg £1540 (405), 360kg £1450 (402), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 400kg £1560 (390), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 400kg £1540 (385), S Mulvenna, Ballygally Charolais 360kg £1380 (383), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 400kg £1490 (372), 380kg £1400 (368), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg £1410 (361),C Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 410kg £1480 (361), S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 470kg £1690 (359), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 440kg £1570 (356), C Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 410kg £1460 (356) and S McCullough, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1280 (355).

Heifers

0-300kg

O McConnon, Randalstown, Limousin 240kg £940 (391), B Devlin, Toomebridge Limousin 260kg £980 (376), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 260kg £980 (376), O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 250kg £940 (376), B and A McCammon Limousin 290kg £1080 (372), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 250kg £925 (370), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg £960 (369), P McLarnon, Belfast Limousin 260kg £960 (369), 290kg £1070 (369), D McAuley, Ballyclare Shorthorn beef 190kg £690 (363), C Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 270kg £980 (363), P McLarnon, Belfast 2x Limousin £935 (359), S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 240kg £860 (358) and O McConnon, Randalstown Limousin 240kg £830 (345).

301 - 350kg

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 330kg £1310 (397), B and A McCammon, Magheramorne Limousin 330kg £1240 (375), S Hoey, Glenarm Charolais 310kg £1140 (367), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1160 (362), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 320kg £1160 (362), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1150 (359), 330kg £1160 (351), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 320kg £1120 (350), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 320kg £1120 (350), 310kg £1080 (348), 340kg £1175 (345), 330kg £1140 (345), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 340kg £1160 (341), 340kg £1150 (338) and Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 330kg £1100 (333).

Over 351kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 360kg £1290 (358), 500kg £1700 (340), J Anderson, Cullybackey Limousin 360kg £1180 (327), J Newell, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg £1190 (313), C Alexander, Glenarm Limousin 460kg £1440 (313), S and W Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1150 (302), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 390kg £1160 (297), H McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 370kg £1100 (297), J Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 380kg £1110 (292), W Ferguson, Newtownabbey Limousin 420kg £1210 (288), S Russell, Templepatrick Limousin 370kg £1060 (286) and W Ferguson, Newtownabbey Limousin 400kg £1140 (285).

Monday 18th November 2024: A smaller entry of 450 sheep on Monday evening past.

Stores to £143, ewe lambs to £142.50 and rams to £320 for a Charollais.

The pedigree Suffolk sale topped at 6000gns for a ewe lamb.

Store lambs

S White, Cloughmills 40 Texel £143, D Murphy, Dungiven 3 Suffolk £140, W Hamilton, Doagh 30 Suffolk £139, S Caldwell, Portglenone 7 Texel £135, S Thompson, Ballymena 1 Texel £134, I Gibson, Broughshane 3 Texel £134, William R Boyle, Larne 14 Suffolk £133, J McLoughlin, Glarryford 5 Suffolk £133, T D Weatherup, Carrickfergus 15 Texel £133, S Thompson, Glenarm 41 Texel £132, D McMullan, Dungiven 2 Cheviot £124, D Murphy, Dungiven 2 Cheviot £124, D McAuley, Ballyclare 18 Texel £123, S McMullan, Martinstown 18 Texel £123 and T and B Gibson, Broughshane 7 Mule £121.

Ewe lambs

Advertisement

Advertisement

W Wright, Carnlough 6 Texel £142, D Murphy 3 Charollais £138, S Currie, Larne 15 Easycare £133, 15 Easycare £129, 14 Easycare £127 and R Frazer, Rathfriland 8 Cheviot £121.

Tuesday 19th November 2024: An entry of 200 store cattle in Ballymena today met a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £1210 over for a Belgian Blue 670kgs at £1880 presented by E Gillan, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £1150 over for a Aberdeen Angus 620kg at £1770 presented by T Adams, Rathkenny.

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 330kg £1240 (375) Charolais 380kg £1230 (323) Charolais 340kg £1100 (323) Charolais 390kg £1240 (318) Charolais 330kg £1045 (316) Charolais 370kg £1170 (316) R McNabney, Limousin 400kg £1250 (312) A Patterson, Charolais 420kg £1300 (309) R McNabney, Limousin 490kg £1490 (304) J O McCormick, Ballymoney Limousin 440kg £1330 (302) A Patteson, Charolais 400kg £1200 (300) Charolais 420kg £1260 (300) Charolais 400kg £1190 (297) Charolais 470kg £1395 (296) WA Weatherup, Charolais 450kg £1330 (295) and A Paterson, Charolais 390kg £1150 (294).

501kg and over

B Stirling, Ballymena Charolais 520kg £1580 (303) T Adams, Rathkenny Belgian Blue 510kg £1500 (294) Airfield Enterprises, Charolais 570kg £1650 (289) T Adams, Abondance 620kg £1770 (285) Abondance 540kg £1540 (285) Abondance 570kg £1610 (282) Abondance 530kg £1490 (281) Abondance 560kg £1570 (280) Abondance 520kg £1455 (279) Abondance 530kg £1470 (277) Abondance 540kg £1490 (275) Abondance 520kg £1430 (275) Abondance 540kg £1480 (274) Abondance 570kg £1560 (273) Abondance 530kg £1440 (271) and J Stirling, Ballymena Simmental 530kg £1430 (269).

Bullocks

0kg to 500kg

A Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 320kg £1195 (373) N Boyd, Broughshane Charolais 360kg £1310 (363) WA Weatherup, Comber Limousin 410kg £1490 (363) A Patterson, Charolais 330kg £1160 (351) Charolais 360kg £1240 (344) N Boyd, Charolais 380kg £1290 (339) A Patterson, Abondance 340kg £1140 (335) N Boyd, Charolais 430kg £1430 (332) A Patterson, Charolais 310kg £1030 (332) Charolais 330kg £1080 (327) Belgian Blue 360kg £1160 (322) Charolais 390kg £1240 (318) N Boyd, Charolais 410kg £1290 (314) G McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 480kg £1510 (314) T Armstrong, Limousin 420kg £1320 (314) and N Boyd, Charolais 430kg £1350 (314).

501kg and over

E Gillan, Ballymena Belgian Blue 570kg £1800 (315) J McErlain, Toomebridge Limousin 570kg £1735 (304) Belgian Blue 510kg £1540 (302) T Armstrong, Greyabbey Limousin 550kg £1650 (300) Airfields Enterprises, Hereford 590kg £1750 (296) Hereford 590kg £1730 (293) T Armstrong, Limousin 580kg £1690 (291) Airfield Enterprises, Hereford 590kg £1710 (289) B Stirling, Charolais 550kg £1580 (287) G McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 560kg £1600 (285) N Boyd, Hereford 530kg £1500 (283) G McIlroy, Ballycastle Charolais 570kg £1610 (282) E Gillan, Belgian Blue 670kg £1880 (280) J Stirling, Ballymena Simmental 510kg £1425 (279) Simmental 580kg £1610 (277) and J McErlain, Toomebridge Limousin 570kg £1570 (275).