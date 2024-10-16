Marts: In the suckler ring a Shorthorn heifer and bull calf sells for £2650 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 850 cattle at Markethill Mart on Saturday 12th October continued to sell in a very firm trade in all rings.

Bullocks

310 bullocks sold in an excellent demand with forward feeding bullocks from £343 for 510k at £1750 from a Magheralin farmer.

The same owner received £341 for 502k at £1710 and £340 for 520k at £1770.

Farming Life livestock markets

All good quality forward bullocks sold readily from £270 to £338 per 100 kilos.

Several pens of beef bullocks sold to a top of £299 for 702k at £2100 for an Armagh farmer followed by £296 for 702k at £2080 from a Richhill producer.

A Tandragee farmer received £294 for 640k £1900.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold up to £292 for 690k at £2020 from a Banbridge farmer.

All good quality beef bullocks sold readily from £260 to £294 per 100 kilos and to a top of £2200 for 760k at £287 per 100 kilos for a Tandragee farmer.

Grazing type bullocks to £336 for 444k at £1490 from a Markethill farmer followed by £335 for 460k at £1540 from a Markethill producer.

All good quality middleweight bullocks sold steadily from £320 to £333 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Armagh farmer 702k £2100 £299.00; Armagh farmer 702k £2080 £296.00; Tandragee farmer 646k £1900 £294.00; Armagh farmer 708k £2080 £294.00; Banbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 692k £2020 £292.00; Ballynahinch farmer 678k £1960 £289.00; Armagh farmer 692k £2000 £289.00; Tandragee farmer 766k £2200 £287.00; Tandragee farmer 714k £2020 £283.00; Armagh farmer 716k £2020 £282.00 and Tandragee farmer 730k £2050 £281.

Forward bullocks

Magheralin farmer 510k £1750 £343.00; Magheralin farmer 502k £1710 £341.00; Magheralin farmer 520k £1770 £340.00; Magheralin farmer 518k £1750 £338.00; Magheralin farmer 522k £1740 £333.00; Magheralin farmer 540k £1730 £320.00; Dromara farmer 544k £1740 £320.00; Ballywalter farmer 514k £1640 £319.00; Magheralin farmer 540k £1710 £317.00; Ballywalter farmer 506k £1600 £316.00 and Dromara farmer 620k £1950 £315.

Middleweight bullocks

Markethill farmer 444k £1490 £336.00; Markethill farmer 460k £1540 £335.00; Benburb farmer 460k £1530 £333.00; Markethill farmer 418k £1380 £330.00; Armagh farmer 418k £1360 £325.00; Ballywalter farmer 474k £1520 £321.00; Tandragee farmer 498k £1590 £319.00; Armagh farmer 436k £1390 £319.00 and Benburb farmer 498k £1580 £317.

Heifers

300 heifers included mostly forward stores and beef heifers.

Good quality store heifers sold to £314 for 590k at £1850 from a Scarva producer followed by £312 for 504k at £1570 from a Belfast producer.

All good quality forward heifers sold from £260 to £305 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers sold up to £302 for 630k at £1900 from a Scarva farmer.

The same owner received £301 for 608k at £1830.

A Portadown farmer received £296 for 618k at £1830.

All good quality heavy heifers from £250 to £296 per 100 kilos.

Grazing type heifers sold to a top of £357 for 434k at £1550 from a Newtownhamilton producer followed by £330 for 378k at £1250 from a Forkhill producer.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £329 for 496k at £1630.

All good quality grazing heifers sold from £250 to £326 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Scarva farmer 630k £1900 £302.00; Scarva farmer 608k £1830 £301.00; Portadown farmer 618k £1830 £296.00; Scarva farmer 632k £1870 £296.00; Portadown farmer 626k £1850 £296.00; Cullyhanna farmer 630k £1860 £295.00; Portadown farmer 648k £1880 £290.00; Cullyhanna farmer 616k £1780 £289.00 and Armagh farmer 640k £1860 £289.

Forward heifers

Scarva farmer 590k £1850 £314.00; Belfast farmer 504k £1570 £312.00; Scarva farmer 534k £1640 £307.00; Castlewellan farmer 512k £1560 £305.00; Cladymore farmer 568k £1700 £299.00; Sixmilecross farmer 562k £1680 £299.00; Portadown farmer 520k £1550 £298.00 and Gilford farmer 574k £1690 £294.

Middleweight heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 434k £1550 £357.00; Forkhill farmer 378k £1250 £3300.00; Cullyhanna farmer 496k £1630 £329.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 478k £1560 £326.00; Benburb farmer 424k £1370 £323.00; Newry farmer 474k £1530 £323.00; Cullyhanna farmer 482k £1520 £315.00; Dungannon farmer 476k £1490 £313.00; Dungannon farmer 448k £1400 £313.00; Loughgilly farmer 500k £1550 £310.00 and Newry farmer 452k £1400 £310.

Weanlings

220 weanlings maintained a very strong trade with good quality males selling from £300 to £414 for 208 at £860 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £404 for 218k at £880 and an Aghalee farmer received £391 for 210k at £820.

Heifer weanlings reached £420 for 274k at £1150 from a Tassagh farmer.

The same owner received £299 for 266k at £1060 and a Keady producer received £365 for 214k at £780.

All good quality heifers sold steadily from £250 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 208k £860 £414.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 218k £880 £404.00; Aghalee farmer 210k £820 £391.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 244k £900 £369.00; Caledon farmer 278k £990 £356.00; Portadown farmer 284k £990 £349.00; Caledon farmer 278k £960 £345.00; Portadown farmer 282k £970 £344.00; Caledon farmer 268k £920 £343.00 and Caledon farmer 330k £1100 £331.

Heifer weanlings

Tassagh farmer 274k £1150 £420.00; Tassagh farmer 266k £1060 £399.00; Keady farmer 214k £780 £365.00; Keady farmer 236k £850 £360.00; Tassagh farmer 320k £1110 £347.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 382k £1300 £340.00; Portadown farmer 360k £1140 £317.00 and Portadown farmer 342k £1080 £316.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £2650 for a Shorthorn heifer and bull calf from Omagh producer.

A Cullyhanna farmer received £1960 for a 2016 for Limousin cow and heifer calf.

The same owner received £1760 for Limousin cow and bull calf.

A Newtownhamilton producer sold a Hereford heifer and heifer calf at £1740.

An entry of 1400 sheep at Markethill on Monday 14th October returned a steady trade for fat lambs.

Store lambs sold in the best trade this season with an increase of £4 to £5 per head in the week.

Heavy lambs sold from £138 to £149 each with good quality pens from 530p/k to 582p/k for 24k at £140 each from a Richhill farmer, followed by 562p/k for 25.2k at £142.50 each from a Keady producer.

Good quality midweights sold from 540-577p/k for 20.7k at £119.50.

Stores sold in an exceptionally good trade with light pens to 692p/k for 16.7k at £115.50 from a Keady farmer, followed by 678p/k for 14.6k at 399 each.

Main demand from 600-660p/k. Stronger pens sold to 646p/k for 18.9k at £122 from a Ballynahinch farmer, followed by 645p/k for 17.3k at £111.50 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

All good quality pens from 580 – 630p/k.

Cull ewes sold to 3142 each.

Main demand from £100 - £135.

Poorer quality ewes from £65 to £95 each.

Heavy lambs

Richhill producer 24k £140 583p/k: Keady producer 25.2k £142.50 566p/k: Tandragee producer 25.4k £141 555p/k: Poyntzpass producer 24k £133 554p/k: Newry producer 24.3k £134 551p/k: 25.5k £138 541p/k: Markethill producer 27.6k £149 540p/k: Tynan producer 25.2k £136 540p/k: Drumill producer 28k £149 532p/k: Newry producer 24.3k £134 551p/k: 25.5k £138 541p/k: Markethill producer 27.6k £149 540p/k: Tynan producer 25.2k £136 540p/k and Drumill producer 28k £149 532p/k

Midweight lambs

Markethill producer 20.7k £119.50 577p/k: Richhill producer 23k £132 574p/k: Loughgilly producer 21.1k £121 574p/k: Portadown producer 21.5k £122.50 570p/k: Bessbrook producer 20.8k £118.50 570p/k: Newry producer 22.7k £128 564p/k: Loughgall producer 22.8k £128.50 564p/k and Cullyhanna producer 23.5k £132 562p/k.

Light store lambs

Keady producer 16.7k £115.50 692p/k: Lurgan producer 14.6k £99 678p/k: Lislea producer 14.3k £94.50 661p/k: Loughgall producer 12.2k £80 656p/k: Loughgilly producer 14.3k £93 650p/k: Annalong producer 13.1k £85 649p/k: Dungannon producer 15.6k £100 641p/k and Lurgan producer 16.3k £103.50 635p/k.

Strong store lambs

Ballykeel producer 18.9k £122 646p/k: 18.6k £120 645p/k: Ballykinlar producer 17.3k £111.50 645p/k: Hilltown producer 17.7k £112 633p/k: 17.9k £113 631p/k: Kilcoo producer 18.6k £115.50 621p/k and Camlough producer 18k £111.50 620p/k.

An entry of 75 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 15th October sold to a top of £2600 for a calved heifer from a Banbridge producer.

The same owner received £2500 on three occasions for calved heifers.

A Markethill producer sold a calved heifer at £2460 and the same owner received £2320 for a calved heifer.

An Annaghmore farmer received £2400 for a calved heifer and a Whitecross producer sold a calved heifer at £2300 with others at £2260, £2200 twice, £2100 twice, £2080, £2050, £2020 twice and £2000 twice.

An Aghalee farmer received £2000 for a calved heifer and a Castlewellan producer sold a calved heifer at £2150 with others at £1990, £1910 and £1850.

In calf heifers sold to a top of £1860 paid to a Portadown producer.

The same owner received £1840, £1720 and £1700 for in calf heifers.

Cull cows

120 cull cows sold in a very firm trade with good quality beef bred cows from £210 to £236 for 760k at £1800 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £762k at £1760 £231 from a Gilford producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £155 to £181 for 790k at £1440 from a Annalong farmer followed by £180 for 830k at £1490 from a Kilkeel producer.

A Newry farmer received £178 for 770k at £1380.

Second quality Friesians sold from £120 to £140 and the poorest types from £100 to £115 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 764k £1800 £236.00; Gilford farmer 762k £1760 £231.00; Armagh farmer 678k £1550 £229.00; Mountnorris farmer 646k £1450 £225.00; Crossmaglen farmer 686k £1530 £223.00; Crossmaglen farmer 858k £1910 £223.00; Banbridge farmer 936k £2080 £222.00; Armagh farmer 670k £1460 £218.00; Mountnorris farmer 692k £1490 £215.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 838k £1800 £215.

Friesian cull cows

Annalong farmer 796k £1440 £181.00; Ballymartin farmer 830k £1490 £180.00; Newry farmer 774k £1380 £178.00; Newry farmer 742k £1310 £177.00; Loughgall farmer 752k £1280 £170.00; Bessbrook farmer 674k £1130 £167.00; Bessbrook farmer 726k £1210 £166.00; Newry farmer 758k £1220 £161.00; Newry farmer 772k £1240 £161.00 and Banbridge farmer 708k £1130 £160.

Calves

Good quality bull calves sold in an exceptionally strong demand to a top of £560 for a three week old Limousin followed by £540 for a three week old Charolais and £460 for a four week old Shorthorn beef.

All good quality bull calves from £280 to £400 each.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £470 for five week old Hereford followed by £440 for a four week old Aberdeen Angus.

All good quality heifer calves sold from £240 to £385 each.

Bull calves

Limousin £560; Charolais £540; Shorthorn beef £460; Limousin £430; Hereford £420; Hereford £415; Belgian Blue £390 and Belgian Blue £360.

Heifer calves

Hereford £470; Aberdeen Angus £440; Limousin £410; Simmental £385; Limousin £380; Shorthorn beef £360; Belgian Blue £340; Hereford £325 and Belgian Blue £320.