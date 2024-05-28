Marts: Keen trade for sheep remaining at Gortin Mart
Store lambs to £162/20.5kg and fat ewes to £220.
Lambs
A Carson £184/28kg £180/31kg R McCrory £181/26kg J Foster £180/24kg £176/23kg C Hood £176/27kg S Allen £174.50/28.5kg £170/23kg £162/20.5kg M Harper £174/24kg J Doyle £174/25kg A Donald £174/25.5kg £170/23kg R McPhillimy £173/24.5kg S Conway £173/23.5kg D Donaghy £172/23.5kg K McGrath £172/23kg P Kelly £171/22.5kg R McTeague £170/22.5kg R McAdoo £170/23kg P Mullan £165/22kg £165/22.5kg P Todd £165/22kg G Rankin £161/22.5kg P McAuley £161/21kg R Allison £160/20kg J Beattie £160/22.5kg and R Allison £159/205kg.
Ewes
G Rankin £220 £166 R McAdoo £200 £184 R Allison £200 £164 £160 J Millar £181 R Wilson £180 A Bradley £180 J McCullagh £178 G McAdoo £174 C Boyd £170 D Ferris £170 £162 £160 D Donaghy £170 £166 £160 R Nixon £164 J Doyle £162 S Allen £162 £150 A Carson £162 £154 J Doherty £160 B Bingham £158 M Hegarty £154 J Doyle £150 D Stewart £150 P Keenan £148 and C Donaghy £146.
