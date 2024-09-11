Marts: Large entry of 3081 lambs annual sale of lambs at Cushendun
A show of Mule ewe lambs was held prior to the sale and was judged by Declan McKillop who found his champions in a pen presented by John McNeill, The Park, and these went on to sell for £154 per head.
Top price of the day however was paid to K O’Hara for a strong pen of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs which sold to £162 per head.
Store lambs were very much in demand with Texels selling to £111, Suffolks to £110.50 and Mules to £110.
Leading prices were as follows:
Ewe lambs
K O’Hara 12 Suffolk cross at £162, Blaney and Delargy 4 Mules at £158, K O’Hara 12 Suffolk cross at £155, J McNeill 12 Mules at £154, K O’Hara 10 Cheviot at £150, S McDonnell 10 Mules at £148, P McCormick 10 Mules at £148, D O’Hara 12 Suffolk cross at £146, D Convery 11 Suffolk cross at £144, S McDonnell 10 Mules at £140, 2 at £140 and JJ McAllister 12 Mules at £138.
Store lambs
P McNeill Ballyvoy 25 Texel at £111, 11 Suffolk at £110.50, J and A Murphy Torr 50 Mules at £110, P McSparran 32 Suffolk at £109, K O’Hara 24 Suffolk at £109, J and A Murphy 53 Mules at £108.50, P McSparran 39 Suffolk at £107.50, D O’Hara 21 Suffolk at £107.50, J and A Murphy 43 Mules at £107, P McCormick 40 Mules at £106.50 and D Convery 25 Suffolk at £106.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.