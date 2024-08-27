Marts: Large entry of cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, prices to 362ppk

Cattle: A larger entry of cattle this Monday with a packed ring of buyers have cattle selling to 362ppk, more cattle needed next week to keep up with buyers demands.

L Elliott £1410/520kg £1290/510kg £1290/500kg W Dunwoody £1360/560kg £1090/450kg R Lyttle £1210/500kg £1090/410kg I McClure £1200/520kg £1160/490kg £1150/500kg £1130/500kg £1100/480kg £1070/470kg H Cunningham £1160/490kg £1160/470kg £950/420kg P McGirr £1120/380kg £1100/390kg £1040/370kg £980/330kg I Browne £1010/450kg £810/380kg £770/330kg C Murray £970/310kg £650/180kg N Morrow £970/330kg L Elliott £970/380kg Deerpark Collections £920/390kg B Hall £910/400kg £900/380kg £820/350kg and R Dowdalls £900/400kg £830/370kg.

