Marts: Large entry of cattle at Markethill Mart, forward bullocks to £2220

Saturday 14th September 2024: A large entry of 970 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 14th September attracted sizeable consignments of stock from Co Down, Armagh and Tyrone.

Trade throughout the rings was strong.

Heifers a very large entry of 360 store heifers sold in an excellent demand with several consignments of top quality forward and heavy heifers.

Beef heifers sold up to £299 for 708k at £2120 from a Banbridge farmer.

A Scarva producer received £290 for 670k at £1950.

Main demand for good quality beef heifers from £260 to £288.

Forward feeding heifers sold in a blistering trade to a top of £341 for 602k at £2050 from a Newtownards producer.

The same owner received £330 for 540k at £1780 and £323 for 566k at £1830.

This consignment of 31 Charolais heifers averaged 568k at £1722 each £303 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for good quality feeding heifers from £260 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers reached £318 for 466k at £1480 from a Portadown farmer followed by £314 for 470k at £1480 from a Newtonhamilton producer.

All top quality grazing type heifers from £250 to £313 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Ballynahinch farmer 708k £2120 £299.00; Scarva farmer 672k £1950 £290.00; Ballynahinch farmer 624k £1800 £288.00; Scarva farmer 642k £1850 £288.00; Ballynahinch farmer 632k £1820 £287.00; Gilford farmer 640k £1820 £284.00; Newtownards farmer 680k £1900 £280.00 and Gilford farmer 706k £1920 £272.

Forward heifers

Newtownards farmer 602k £2050 £341.00; Newtownards farmer 540k £1780 £330.00; Newtownards farmer 566k £1830 £323.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 514k £1640 £319.00; Newtownards farmer 600k £1900 £316.00; Newtownards farmer 534k £1670 £312.00; Newtownards farmer 532k £1660 £312.00; Newtownards farmer 526k £1640 £311.00; Newtownards farmer 542k £1680 £309.00 and Newtownards farmer 564k £1740 £308.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 466k £1480 £318.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 472k £1480 £314.00; Newry farmer 476k £1490 £313.00; Glenanne farmer 486k £1510 £311.00; Tandragee farmer 446k £1380 £309.00; Poyntzpass farmer 498k £1530 £307.00; Poyntzpass farmer 440k £1330 £302.00; Newry farmer 490k £1470 £300.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 496k £1480 £298.00; Hilltown farmer 416k £1240 £298.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 460k £1370 £298.

Bullocks 250 bullocks included an entry of 31 heavy bullocks from a Ballynahinch farmer sold to a top of £343 for 648k at £2220 followed by £328 for 548k at £1800.

This load of 31 bullocks averaged 647k at £1996 per head £308 per 100 kilos.

Main demand for good quality forward feeding bullocks from £260 to £318 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks sold up to £303 for 670k at £2040 for a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £298 for 700k at £2100 from an Armagh producer.

All good quality beef bullocks sold readily from £270 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Good quality grazing bullocks sold from £250 to £285 for 380k at £1090 from a Sixmilecross farmer followed by £284 for 370k at £1050 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Beef bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 674k £2040 £303.00; Armagh farmer 704k £2100 £298.00; Ballynahinch farmer 722k £2130 £295.00; Ballynahinch farmer 764k £2250 £295.00; Ballynahinch farmer 684k £2000 £292.00; Armagh farmer 692k £2020 £292.00; Ballynahinch farmer 700k £2040 £291.00; Armagh farmer 708k £2050 £290.00; Ballynahinch farmer 748k £2140 £286.00; Lisburn farmer 760k £2160 £284.00 and Lisburn farmer 718k £2030 £283.

Forward bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 648k £2220 £343.00; Ballynahinch farmer 548k £1800 £328.00; Ballynahinch farmer 650k £2120 £326.00; Ballynahinch farmer 606k £1960 £323.00; Ballynahinch farmer 626k £2020 £323.00; Ballynahinch farmer 632k £2030 £321.00; Ballynahinch farmer 626k £1990 £318.00; Ballynahinch farmer 642k £2040 £318.00; Ballynahinch farmer 658k £2090 £318.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 628k £1990 £317.

Middleweight bullocks

Sixmilecross farmer 382k £1090 £285.00; Poyntzpass farmer 370k £1050 £284.00; Poyntzpass farmer 390k £1080 £277.00; Loughgilly farmer 470k £1300 £277.00; Armagh farmer 500k £1360 £272.00; Loughgilly farmer 496k £1330 £268.00; Gilford farmer 418k £1070 £256.00 and Derrynoose farmer 412k £1050 £255.

Weanlings a large entry of 360 weanlings maintained an excellent demand.

Good quality light males selling from £300 to £394 for 302k at £1190 from a Richhill farmer.

The same owner received £377 for 374k at £1410 and £370 for 386k at £1430.

Stronger males sold up to £347 for 430k at £1490 for a Richhill farmer followed by £338 for 488k at £1650 for a Mayobridge farmer.

All good quality lots from £250 to £329 per 100 kilos.

Good quality light heifers sold to £333 for 370k at £1240 from a Loughgilly producer followed by £328 for 320k at £1050 from a Keady producer.

Stronger heifers sold from £250 to £322 for 450k at £1450 from a Belleek farmer followed by £305 for 456k at £1390 from a Whitecross farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Richhill farmer 430k £1490 £347.00; Mayobridge farmer 488k £1650 £338.00; Richhill farmer 434k £1460 £336.00; Belleeks farmer 404k £1330 £329.00; Whitecross farmer 418k £1370 £328.00; Mayobridge farmer 458k £1460 £319.00; Belleek farmer 510k £1630 £320.00; Belleek farmer 436k £1300 £298.00; Portadown farmer 404k £1200 £297.00 and Portadown farmer 458k £1360 £297.

Light male weanlings

Richhill farmer 302k £1190 £394.00; Richhill farmer 374k £1410 £377.00; Richhill farmer 386k £1430 £370.00; Richhill farmer 370k £1360 £368.00; Whitecross farmer 298k £1100 £369.00; Richhill farmer 322k £1170 £363.00; Richhill farmer 366k £1320 £361.00; Richhill farmer 398k £1430 £359.00; and Lisburn farmer 304k £1040 £342.

Strong heifer weanlings

Belleek farmer 450k £1450 £322.00; Whitecross farmer 456k £1390 £305.00; Loughgall farmer 414k £1190 £287.00; Belleek farmer 424k £1210 £285.00; Derrynoose farmer 406k £1130 £278.00; Markethill farmer 470k £1260 £268.00 and Belleek farmer 450k £1200 £267.

Light heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 372k £1240 £333.00; Keady farmer 320k £1050 £328.00; Ballinderry farmer 366k £1190 £325.00; Belleek farmer 304k £960 £316.00; Keady farmer 340k £1060 £312.00; Whitecross farmer 342k £1040 £304.00; Loughgall farmer 324k £960 £296.00; Lisburn farmer 336k £980 £292.00 and Armagh farmer 362k £1050 £290.

A large entry of sucklers sold in an excellent demand.

Top price of £2650 was paid twice for Limousin heifers with bull calves at foot from a Dungannon producer.

A Banbridge farmer sold a Limousin second calver with bull calf at £2180 and a Charolais fourth calver with heifer calf at £1000.

A Newry farmer sold a Charolais heifer and bull calf at £1940.

A Pomeroy farmer received £2370 for Limousin heifer and bull calf and £1920 for a Charolais heifer and bull calf.

In calf heifers sold up to £2000, £1940 and £1660 from a Pomeroy producer.

Monday 16th September 2024: An entry of 1750 sheep at Markethill on Monday 16th September returned a firmer trade for fat lambs and stores with cull ewes prices similar to last week.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £130 to £141.50 each.

The average for heavy lambs was £133.50 per head.

Top rate of 575p/k was paid for 24k at £138 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by 545p/k for 24.5k at £133.50 from a Cullyhanna producer.

All good quality heavy lambs sold from 500 – 539p/k.

Good quality midweights sold from 540 -578p/k for 20k at £115.50 from a Crossmaglen farmer, followed by 575p/k for 21.9k at £126 from a Warrenpoint producer.

A Loughgall farmer received 560p/k for 20.7k at £116.

Another large entry of stores returned a firmer demand particularly for the strong stores which sold to 609p/k for 19.2k at £117 from a Kilkeel farmer, followed by 607p/k for 17.7k at £107.50 from a Markethill producer.

Light stores sold up to 617p/k for 16.2k at £100 each from a Poyntzpass farmer, followed by 597p/k for 14.4k at £86 from a Poyntzpass producer.

All good quality store lambs sold from 540 – 590p/k.

The 280 cull ewes sold to a top of £154 with all fleshed ewes from £100 to £150 each, plainer ewes from £60 - £90 per head.

In the breeding ring rams sold to £580 for a Texel shearling, followed by £440 for a Texel shearling. A Texel shearling ram sold at £400, a Charollais ram lambs sold at £400 and a three-year-old Charollais tip sold at £360.

Several more from £200 - £300 each.

Ewe hoggets sold to £250.

Main demand from £180 to £245.

The final breeding ewe sale is Monday 30th September.

Heavy lambs

Dungannon producer 24k £138 575p/k: Cullyhanna producer 24.5k £133.50 545p/k: Markethill producer 24.2k £130.50 539p/k: Cullyhanna producer 24.9k £133.50 536p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25k £134 536p/k: Poyntzpass producer 24k £127 529p/k: 24.8k £130 524p/k: Cullyhanna producer 24.4k £127.50 523p/k and Armagh producer 24.9k £130 522p/k.

Midweight lambs

Crossmaglen producer 20k £115.50 578p/k: Warrenpoint producer 21.9k £126 575p/k: Loughgall producer 20.7k £116 560p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 22.5k £126 560p/k: Kilkeel produer 21.1k £118 559p/k: Armagh producer 22.7k £126.50 557p/k: Donaghadee producer 20.7k £114.50 553p/k: Poyntzpass producer 22k £121 550p/k: Cullyhanna producer 20k £110 550p/k and Warrenpoint producer 20k £110 550p/k.

Store lambs

Loughgilly producer 16.2k £100 617p/k: Kilkeel producer 19.2k £117 609p/k: Markethill producer 17.7k £107.50 607p/k: Ballinderry producer 18.4k £111.50 606p/k: 18k £109 606p/k: Loughgilly producer 14.4k £86 597p/k: Poyntzpass producer 18.9k £112.50 595p/k: Markethill producer 19.2k £114 594p/k and Loughgilly producer 12k £71.