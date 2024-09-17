Marts: Large entry of cattle at Omagh Mart, heifers selling to £2100
Bullocks
Tony Lagan, Cookstown 510k £1690 and £1640; 500k £1540; 550k £1600, P McGinn, Augher 525k £1670; 425k £1330, P Teague, Greencastle 505k £1580; 420k £1370; 430k £1400 and £1390, G Warnock, Donemana 550k £1710; 570k £1700; 420k £1320, P Monaghan, Dunamore 515k £1560, O Robb, Castlederg 620k £1850; 440k £1450; 495k £1570, I Clements, Gortaclare 630k £1800; 640k £1710; 605k £1680, A Stevenson, Donemana 580k £1690, R Doherty, Dunbreen 515k £1480, Beragh Farmer, 470k £1680 (360 ppk); 490k £1550, J McBride, Plumbridge 490k £1590, N Daly, Omagh 490k £1560; 460k £1450, J A McCay, Castlederg 430k £1300, S Coyle, Mountfield 385k £1290, Dungannon Producer 395k £1380; 370k £1200; 345k £1100 and E McAroe, Drumquin 340k £1090.
Heifers
Dermot McAleer, Fecarry 715k £2100; 620k £1760, D A Monaghan, Cookstown 780k £2080; 775k £2000, M Mullin, Altamuskin 630k £1890; 570k £1700, P J Donnelly, Redargan 590k £1770; 580k £1710, N Tierney, Dungannon 520k £1550; 505k £1500, A Goodwin, Dromore 525k £1540, Michael McNelis, Beragh 510k £1530; 545k £1560; 485k £1510, A Beacom, Kesh 515k £1490, A Caldwell, Killen 570k £1630; 490k £1440, Ian Warnock, Plumbridge 465k £1600, B Goodwin, Dromore 495k £1570, J McBride, Plumbridge 455k £1410; 450k £1370, E B McCullagh, Plumbridge 470k £1450, Gary Warnock, Donemana 480k £1450, S Coyle, Mountfield 410k £1210 and R Gallagher, Greencastle 475k £1410.
Fat cows
M J Mullan, Mullaslin 530k £255, A Smith, Castlederg 550k £231, C Devine, Strabane 530k £228, J Kerrigan, Strabane 580k £223 and A Caldwell, Killen 600k £196.
Friesian cows
K McCartan, Beragh 600k £155, N Houston, Strabane 490k £155, A McKelvey, Meaghy 570k £154 and R J Graham, Ederney 770k £145.
Weanlings
M McKeown, Gortin £1080 Belgian Blue bulls, M G Dooher, Strabane £990 (2) Charolais Bulls; £825 Charolais heifer, B McElhill, Drumquin £970 Charolais Bull; £870; £860 and £850 Charolais heifers, M Davis, Dromore £850 and £765 Belgian Blue bulls, A Smith, Castlederg £770 Simmental Bull, T McClure, Beragh £720 and £640 Belgian Blue bulls, C McFarland, Beragh £690 and £650 Aberdeen Angus bulls and N Glackin, Drumquin £700; £695 and £690 Belgian Blue heifers.
Dropped calves
D Young, Lettercarn £720 Limousin bull, T Atcheson, Lack £670 Limousin bull; £550 Limousin heifer, M J Mullan, Mullaslin £600 Charolais heifer, H Snodgrass, Drumahoe £580 Aberdeen Angus bull, P Robinson, Augher £530 and £490 Simmental bulls, G Armstrong, Lack £520 Belgian Blue bull, K Warnock, Trillick £520 Limousin bull; £445 Limousin heifer, J Vance, Kesh £520 Aberdeen Angus bull, M McCaughey, Trillick £515 and £500 Aberdeen Angus bulls; £480 Aberdeen Angus heifer, A McKelvey, Meaghy £540 Charolais heifer, M Grey, Enniskillen £490 Belgian Blue heifer, G Lyons, Beragh £480 Aberdeen Angus bulls and G McQuaid, Irvinestown £415 Hereford heifer.
