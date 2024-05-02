Marts: Large entry of cattle at Saintfield Mart with an excellent demand for all types
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fat cattle: Sold to £2257 for a 1070kg Limousin, £211 per 100kg.
Cows from the same home sold to £1822 for a 680kg Limousin, £268 per 100kg.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Limousin bull 1070kg £211 £2257, Limousin cow 680kg £268 £1822, Carryduff producer Charolais heifers 730kg £261 £1905, 610kg £267 £1628, 650kg £236 £1453, Lisburn producer Belgian Blue/Limousin bullocks 690kg £270 £1863, 610kg £297 £1811, Limousin heifer 520kg £265 £1378, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue heifer 670kg £250 £1675, Newtownards producer Belgian Blue bulls 730kg £228 £1664, 660kg £234 £1544, 670kg £224 £1500, Ballynahinch producer Holstein bull 1030kg £150 £1545, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue cow 670kg £217 £1453, Lisburn producer Charolais Cows 690kg £212 £1462, 660kg £210 £1386, 610kg £218 £1329, Lisburn producer Aberdeen Angus cow 790kg £182 £1437, Lisburn producer Friesian heifer 630kg £216 £1360, Crossgar producer Friesian cow 700kg £155 £1085, Friesian heifer 500kg £188 £940 and Lisburn producer Friesian cow 660kg £156 £1036.
Bullocks: Sold to £1640 for a 570kg Charolais (288ppk).
Leading prices: Crossgar producer Charolais 570kg £1640, 580kg £1620, 530kg £1450, Hereford 530kg £1270, Downpatrick producer Limousins 500kg £1600, 550kg £1590, 520kg £1440, Carryduff producer Simmentals 580kg £1510, 530kg £1480, 580kg £1480, 500kg £1450, 500kg £1440, 500kg £1420, Newtownbreda producer Simmentals 560kg £1540, 550kg £1500 and Annacloy producer Simmentals 500kg £1500, 440kg £1390, 430kg £1370.
Heifers: Sold to £1650 for a 570kg Charolais (290ppk).
Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 570kg £1650, 530kg £1460, 500kg £1450, 500kg £1410, Saintfield producer Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1600, 580kg £1590, 600kg £1570, 600kg £1500, 530kg £1480, 500kg £1470, 500kg £1420, Kircubbin producer Charolais 600kg £1580, 600kg £1550, 570kg £1490, 540kg £1460, 500kg £1410, Downpatrick producer Limousins 520kg £1560, 500kg £1500, 470kg £1490 and Crossgar producer Charolais 580kg £1550, 570kg £1480, 490kg £1280, Herefords 540kg £1430, 520kg £1300, 500kg £1280.
Suckled calves: Sold to £1500 for a 500kg Limousin bullock calf.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leading Prices; Killyleagh producer Limousin bulls 500kg £1500, 510kg £1480, 500kg £1430, 500kg £1400, 450kg £1340, Carryduff producer Charolais bullocks 430kg £1350, 370kg £1300, 300kg £1100, Lisburn producer Limousin bullocks 410kg £1330, 400kg £1300, 370kg £1280, 390kg £1260, 360kg £1240, Downpatrick producer Charolais bullocks 380kg £1310, 380kg £1290, 350kg £1260, Charolais heifer 330kg £1140 and Downpatrick producer Charolais heifers 370kg £1170, 380kg £1170.
Dropped calves: Sold to £350 for a Charolais bull.