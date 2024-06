Marts: Large entry of heifers at Markethill Mart with £2020 the top price paid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An increased entry of 480 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 15th June sold in a steady trade throughout the rings.

Heifers

A large entry of 150 heifers sold in a very strong demand with beef heifers selling to £281 for 720k at £2020 from a Downpatrick producer.

The same owner received £277 for 710k at £1980.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farming Life livestock markets

Several more beef heifers sold from £250 to £273 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward feeding heifers sold to £305 for 528k at £1610 from a Newtownhamilton farmer and for 548k at £1670 from an Armagh producer.

A Jerresttpass farmer received £304 for 566k at £1720.

All good quality forward heifers sold from £260 to £303 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £315 for 492k at £1550 from a Portadown farmer followed by £310 for 448k at £1390 from a Banbridge farmer.

All good quality middleweights from £250 to £309 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downpatrick farmer 720k £2020 £281.00; Downpatrick farmer 716k £1980 £277.00; Silverbridge farmer 644k £1760 £273.00; Forkhill farmer 634k £1660 £262.00; Whitecross farmer 704k £1790 £254.00 and Downpatrick farmer 664k £1680 £253.

Forward heifers

Newtownhamilton farmer 528k £1610 £305.00; Armagh farmer 548k £1670 £305.00; Jerrettspaass farmer 566k £1720 £304.00; Armagh farmer 542k £1640 £303.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 540k £1630 £302.00; Gilford farmer 654k £1940 £297.00; Belleeks farmer 600k £1760 £293.00; Silverbridge farmer 620k £1810 £292.00; Armagh farmer 506k £1470 £291.00 and Banbridge farmer 510k £1460 £286.

Middleweight heifers

Portadown farmer 492k £1550 £315.00; Banbridge farmer 448k £1390 £310.00; Armagh farmer 460k £1420 £309.00; Tandragee farmer 472k £1450 £307.00; Dromara farmer 390k £1200 £308.00; Dromara farmer 374k £1140 £305.00; Belfast farmer 486k £1490 £307.00; Lisburn farmer 474k £1440 £304.00; Armagh farmer 420k £1270 £302.00 and Armagh farmer 464k £1390 £300.

Bullocks

110 bullocks sold in a very firm demand with forward bullocks to £308 for 548k at £1690 from a Benburb farmer followed by £302 for 580k at £1750 from a Glenanne farmer.

All good quality lots from £250 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Good quality middleweights to £329 for 474k at £1560 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £300 for 484k at £1450 from a Benburb farmer.

A Lisburn farmer received £298 for 430k at £1280.

A good entry of light steers mostly Aberdeen Angus bred from a Downpatrick farmer sold to a top of £333 for 342k at £1140 followed by £327 for 330k at £1080 and £321 for 318k at £1020.

A Newtownhamilton farmer sold shorthorn cross steers to £333 for 336k at £1120 followed by £329 for 334k at £1100.

Forward bullocks

Benburb farmer 548k £1690 £308.00; Glenanne farmer 580k £1750 £302.00; Benburb farmer 586k £1760 £300.00; Benburb farmer 524k £1560 £298.00; Gilford farmer 570k £1650 £289.00; Glenanne farmer 588k £1660 £282.00; Benburb farmer 512k £1440 £281.00; Tassagh farmer 602k £1660 £276.00 and Dromore farmer 618k £1700 £275.

Middleweight bullocks

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newtownhamilton farmer 474k £1560 £329.00; Benburb farmer 484k £1450 £300.00; Lisburn farmer 430k £1280 £298.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £1140 £284.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1160 £280.00; Tandragee farmer 482k £1330 £276.00; Benburb farmer 456k £1250 £274.00 and Downpatrick farmer 404k £1100 £272.

Light steers

Newtownhamilton farmer 336k £1120 £333.00; Downpatrick farmer 342k £1140 £333.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 334k £1100 £329.00; Downpatrick farmer 330k £1080 £327.00; Downpatrick farmer 318k £1020 £321.00; Downpatrick farmer 348k £1080 £310.00; Downpatrick farmer 284k £880 £310.00 and Downpatrick farmer 274k £820 £300.

Weanlings

The 180 weanlings sold in a steady demand with good quality light males to £389 for 378k Charolais at £1470 from an Ardglass farmer.

A Co Fermanagh farmer received £380 for 316k at £1200 and an Ardglass farmer received £377 for 382k at £1440.

Top price £1490 for 400k £373 from an Ardglass farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All good quality light males sold from £280 to £370 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold to £349 for 456k at £1580 from a Mayobridge farmer followed by £282 for 418k at £1180 from a Markethill farmer.

Good quality heifer weanlings to £351 for 370k at £1300 from an Armagh farmer followed by £349 for 252k at £880 from a Keady farmer.

The same owner received £384 for 346k at £1190.

All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £280 to £333 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mayobridge farmer 456k £1590 £349.00; Markethill farmer 418k £1180 £282.00; Markethill farmer 422k £1160 £275.00; Mayobridge farmer 560k £1540 £275.00 and Camlough farmer 452k £1200 £265.

Light male weanlings

Ardglass farmer 378k £1470 £389.00; Co Fermanagh farmer 316k £1200 £380.00; Ardglass farmer 382k £1440 £277.00; Ardglass farmer 400k £1490 £373.00; Ardglass farmer 328k £1210 £369.00; Markethill farmer 354k £1290 £364.00; Ardglass farmer 376k £1370 £364.00; co Fermanagh farmer 308k £1110 £360.00; Milford farmer 242k £870 £360.00 and Keady farmer 346k £1200 £347.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 370k £1300 £351.00; Keady farmer 252k £880 £349.00; Keady farmer 346k £1190 £344.00; Armagh farmer 336k £1120 £333.00; Armagh farmer 394k £1260 £320.00; Armagh farmer 386k £1230 £319.00; Sixmilecross farmer 338k £1070 £317.00; Banbridge farmer 268k £850 £317.00 and Keady farmer 300k £950 £317.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £2500 for a Simmental cow with a heifer calf at foot from an Armagh farmer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An Omagh farmer sold a Limousin heifer with a bull calf at £1800 and a Jerrettspass farmer received £1760 for a shorthorn with calf at foot.