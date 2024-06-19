Marts: Large entry of sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes selling to £192
A large entry of sheep this week with a full ring of buyers, making a seasonal trade having lamb topping £164/30kg and fat ewes £192.
Lambs
C Eastwood £164/30kg C Frazer £150/28kg £129/23kg A Carson £144/26kg A McFarland £140/25kg S Allen £136/26kg J O'Donnell £133/24kg G Rankin £131/23kg J Hemphill £130/27kg R Ross £130/23kg A Morris £126.50/22kg F McBride £124.50/22.5kg G Gibson £124.50/22.5kg P Heron £124/22kg P Parke £124/24kg P Keenan £121/22.5kg S McQuade £120/22kg M Bingham £120/22kg J O'Hagan £117/21.5kg W Rankin £115/21kg J Hemphill £114/21.5kg and C Frazer £110/20.5kg.
Ewes
C Frazer £192 L Young £182 C Eastwood £152 W Rankin £150 R Crawford £148 A Speer £146 £134 P Keenan £144 I Crilly £144 A McFarland £142 G Gibson £142 J O'Hagan £140 B McCrory £138 A McKelvey £136 £130 P Heron £131 A Fleming £130 A Speer £130 W Rankin £130 and K Condy £130.
