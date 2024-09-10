Marts: Large entry of sheep at Gortin Mart, fat ewes selling to £250
Fat ewes selling to £250 and breeding ewes £200.
Lambs
S McFarlane £136/25kg £131/24.5kg C Caldwell £134/28kg £120/23.5kg P Doherty £133/27kg P McCrory £130/27kg D Hempton £129.50/25kg S Conway £128/25.5kg £124.50/24.5kg £117.50/24kg J McHugh £123/22.5kg P Kelly £122/24kg J Moss £120/23kg G Hindley £120/23kg R Cluff £120/23.5kg D Hamilton £120/22.5kg A Hill £119/23kg D Hamilton £118/22.5kg R McKay £118/23kg J McCrea £117.50/22kg L Kerrigan £117/22.5kg £110/20.5kg W Torrens £115.50/21.5kg H Daly £114/21kg £109/20.5kg and D Gallen £110.50/21kg.
Ewes
T Rafferty £250 V Keenan £188 G Hamilton £181 D Hempton £152 D Gallen £144 £134 A Hetherington £144 G Hindley £142 M McCrossan £140 B Devine £134 B McCrory £134 £130 W McFarland £134 D Hamilton £130 P Todd £128 J Logue £126 J McGlinchey £122 J Forbes £118 £112 £109 A Hill £112 R McCay £112 F Doherty £111 H Donaghy £110 J O'Neill £110 and S Robinson £110.
Breeders
P Dunne £200 £200 £198 M McCrossan £158 £156 £150 £150 J Gallagher £156 £150 S McEldowney £148 W Moore £142 £138 £130 £128 £124 £124 T McCrory £140 £138 £130 and S Galbraith £134.
